Thailand video news | Five rangers killed in coordinated Narathiwat checkpoint attack, Tawanchai vacates ONE Championship belt during injury recovery

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Today’s headlines include escalating deadly violence in Narathiwat, a Cambodian migrant worker accusing police of extortion, and a growing trend of criminals disguising themselves as foreigners to commit offences. The program also covers a New Zealand teenager granted bail following an alleged airport watch theft, before wrapping up with a major shake-up at the highest levels of Muay Thai in ONE Championship.

Five paramilitary rangers were killed when six armed assailants attacked the Buketa Sami checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Ra-ngae district on July 22. Five civilians, including children, were also injured by the gunfire and explosions and taken to hospital. Authorities said the attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs before escaping in a coordinated convoy involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. Security personnel later found the suspected getaway pickup burned roughly 30 kilometres from the checkpoint. Police, soldiers and forensic officers are examining bomb fragments and spent cartridges for evidence that could identify those responsible.

A car bomb exploded outside Tanyong Police Station in Narathiwat on the evening of July 21, damaging vehicles and parts of the building. Investigators believe a suspect drove a vehicle containing an improvised explosive device to the station entrance. The driver reportedly parked the car, pushed it into the police compound and escaped on a motorcycle operated by an accomplice. The device detonated shortly afterwards, but police reported no deaths or injuries. Explosive ordnance disposal officers secured the scene while forensic teams began gathering evidence and searching for the attackers.

A 44-year-old Cambodian factory worker claims two officers attempted to extort 8,000 baht from him after he failed a breathalyser test in Samut Prakan. The man, identified only as Rat, admitted drinking nearly two bottles of beer before riding his motorcycle home on July 20. His test allegedly recorded 60 milligrams of alcohol, which was 10 milligrams above the legal limit. Rat said the officers reduced their demand from 8,000 baht to 4,000 baht after negotiations and threatened him with prosecution and deportation if he refused. He borrowed money from a friend to make the payment, while the local police station had not publicly responded to the accusations.

Police are searching for a thief who stole more than 627,000 baht in several currencies from a Phuket money exchange shop. CCTV initially led employees to believe the suspect was a foreign man wearing glasses, gloves, a cap and a moustache. Investigators now suspect the offender was Thai and used a fake brown moustache as part of the disguise. The thief walked directly to the safe and apparently knew its access code, suggesting familiarity with the business or its employees. Police have questioned the owner, shareholders and staff members while investigating who had access to the shop’s layout and security information.

An 18-year-old New Zealand tourist has reunited with his mother after spending six days in custody over the alleged theft of a watch at Surat Thani International Airport. CCTV reportedly showed Loukas Rainger taking another passenger’s Swatch watch from a security tray on July 3. His mother maintains that he mistakenly believed the watch had been placed alongside his belongings and never intended to steal it. Loukas was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport, transferred to Surat Thani and eventually released after posting 100,000 baht bail. He must remain in Thailand, report to police every two weeks and attend a court hearing scheduled for September.

A Thai woman and her foreign husband decided against legal action after catching a woman stealing 100 baht at Bang Phai Night Bazaar in Khon Kaen. CCTV footage showed the suspect removing the banknote from the Thai woman’s pocket while the couple ordered food on July 18. The victim noticed the theft, prompting her husband to chase the suspect and recover the money. Instead of filing a complaint, the couple forgave the woman and gave her 40 baht before leaving the market. Vendors are still urging police and social-service agencies to intervene, saying similar behaviour could trouble visitors and damage the market’s reputation.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has relinquished the ONE Championship Featherweight Muay Thai world title because a broken shin will keep him out of competition. He sustained the injury during a kickboxing defeat against China’s Meng Yang at ONE Lumpinee 137 in December 2025. His departure promotes interim champion Nico Carrillo of Scotland to undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion. Tawanchai said his rehabilitation is approximately 70% to 80% complete, with doctors expecting him to return during the first half of 2027. He insisted the decision was voluntary and expressed hope that he and Carrillo would eventually meet in the ring.

Five-year-old Roberta, known as Birdy, is undergoing treatment in Bangkok for stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer. Her family says she has received care at a children’s hospital in the capital, where her parents, Carlee and Luke, have remained by her side. Birdy’s medical insurance is scheduled to end on July 31 following changes to her mother’s employment that were beyond the family’s control. Although she has recently left the hospital, she still requires scans, radiation treatment and surgery, while transferring her care overseas would be extremely difficult because key procedures have already been carried out in Thailand. Birdy’s grandmother has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the upcoming medical costs, with supporters encouraged to donate or share the fundraiser.