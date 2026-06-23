Thailand Video News | Two Workers Killed in Chiang Rai Railway Tunnel Collapse | Thailand Launches 12-Year Drive to Become a High-Income Economy

In the headlines today, Thailand records fewest births in 75 years, continuing the troubling trend of population decline, in Chiang Mai, a railway tunnel collapse has had fatal consequences, in ASEAN News, three students have been killed in Philippines school shooting, in Phuket, an Australian motorist has been detained after striking a police checkpoint, in cannabis news Thailand is setting tougher punishments for businesses caught breaking rules, and a little later the government has announced a 12-year plan to turn Thailand into a high-income economy.

Thailand registered only 416,574 births in 2025, its lowest annual total since 1950, while deaths reached 559,684. The imbalance caused the national population to shrink for a fifth consecutive year, with the gap between births and deaths exceeding 140,000. Thailand’s fertility rate has fallen to roughly one child per woman, placing it among countries with the world’s lowest birth rates. Researchers say many younger adults still want families but are discouraged by debt, high living costs, limited childcare and inflexible employment. The government is preparing measures involving fertility treatment, family-friendly workplaces and childcare support as concerns grow over future labour shortages and pressure on the welfare system.

Two construction workers died and two others were injured when part of the Doi Luang railway tunnel collapsed in Chiang Rai. The accident occurred on June 20 during work on the Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong double-track railway project. Engineers believe accumulated water within the surrounding rock layers may have weakened temporary support structures following years of unstable weather and heavy rain. Officials said the tunnel’s main structure remains stable, although construction was suspended while investigators conduct a detailed safety assessment. The 85-billion-baht railway is scheduled to open in January 2028 and will eventually connect northern Thailand with the Lao border.

Three students were killed and several others were injured when two teenage pupils opened fire at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. Police arrested the suspects, aged 14 and 15, after one was detained at the school and the other was found hiding nearby. Initial questioning indicated that the pair may have acted over a personal grudge connected to alleged bullying. Investigators recovered two handguns and are examining how the weapons were obtained and brought onto the campus. Education officials are providing medical and psychological assistance as authorities review security at the school and determine how the minors will be handled under juvenile law.

An Australian man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a police checkpoint in Phuket and injuring an officer before leaving the area. Police said a white Toyota sedan struck a checkpoint sign at high speed in Kamala shortly after 1am on June 22. The impact sent the sign towards an officer standing behind it, causing injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators launched a search and later intercepted the vehicle in Patong, where the driver was taken into custody. Authorities are gathering evidence to establish what led to the collision and determine the charges he may face.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has introduced clearer and stronger penalties for cannabis businesses that violate regulations. Shops committing administrative or product-related offences may have their licences suspended for 30 days, while selling without a valid medical prescription can result in a 90-day suspension. Permanent revocation may be imposed on businesses selling to minors or pregnant women, permitting on-site smoking, operating online or using vending machines. Repeat offenders and operators who provide false information to regulators also risk losing their licences permanently. Officials have increased nationwide inspections as the government moves to restrict cannabis sales primarily to medical and health-related purposes.

A police captain was arrested after allegedly firing several shots at a sign outside a Bhumjaithai Party office in Surat Thani. No one was injured, although the sign displaying senior party figures, including Anutin Charnvirakul and a local MP, was damaged. The officer reportedly claimed that the MP had threatened one of his relatives, but the relative denied experiencing any threat or workplace conflict. Investigators believe the accused remained convinced that the relative was involved in a dispute with a superior linked to the politician. Provincial police suspended him from duty and revoked his firearm licence while the investigation and consideration of criminal charges continue.

Authorities are investigating companies in Phuket and Krabi suspected of using Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership of businesses and land. In Phuket, inspections identified several companies connected to land and other assets valued at more than 231 million baht. Investigators found further suspected nominee arrangements in Krabi involving assets worth over 499 million baht. One Thai shareholder reportedly admitted holding shares on behalf of an Israeli investor, while accountants were also accused of assisting some of the arrangements. Information involving hundreds of suspicious companies across four southern provinces will be submitted to a special police task force for additional action.

The Thai government has set a goal of achieving high-income country status within the next 12 years through a strategy developed with the private sector. An interim objective is to place Thailand among the world’s 20 most competitive economies by 2030 while lifting potential economic growth above 3%. The plan prioritises agriculture and food, future transportation, artificial intelligence, digital electronics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, trade and the creative economy. A programme called Reinvent Thailand will focus on investment, services, workforce development and improving the efficiency of government agencies. Officials also want investment to rise from about 22% of gross domestic product to nearly 30% to provide a stronger engine for long-term growth.