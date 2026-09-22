Thailand video news | Bangkok riverside communities put on alert as Chao Phraya levels rise, Chon Buri reviews more than 14,000 foreign-linked companies for nominee risks

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Asia. The stories include Bangkok city officials are putting communities on alert as Chao Phraya levels are set to rise, then in Chon Buri, more than 14,000 foreign-linked companies have been flagged for nominee risk, in smuggling news, four suspects have been indicted in a heroin network and three more were detained in Sri Lanka with cannabis, over in Taipei a raid finds 17 Thai women at an illegal sex business, and a little later, Thailand is considering a minimum pay standard for delivery drivers.

Bangkok authorities have warned residents and businesses along the Chao Phraya River to prepare for higher water levels as releases from Chao Phraya Dam are increased. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the river could rise by between 0.61 and 1.50 metres, putting low-lying communities outside flood barriers at particular risk. Runoff from northern and upper central Thailand, combined with rising tributaries, is expected to increase over the next one to nine days, prompting dam releases of between 700 and 1,000 cubic metres per second. Residents have been advised to move valuables and electrical appliances to higher ground, inspect electrical systems, prepare sandbags and closely follow official updates. Anyone experiencing flooding, backed-up water or sudden surges in Bangkok can contact the BMA’s 24-hour hotline at 1555.

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Chon Buri officials have identified 14,264 companies with foreign shareholders or investors for monitoring as authorities investigate possible nominee arrangements and illegal land ownership. Officials emphasised that having foreign shareholders is not itself illegal, with the screening intended to identify businesses that may be violating Thai ownership restrictions. Seventy companies were selected for detailed inspections, with 39 classified as high risk and 16 failing to provide requested explanations. In Banglamung district, 350 foreign-linked companies hold land, while more than 7,000 individuals and businesses have been placed in a broader nominee-risk category. The cases are being examined by provincial authorities and the Department of Special Investigation, with officials calling for greater data sharing on shareholders, transactions and property holdings.

Thailand’s attorney general has ordered the indictment of four suspects accused of involvement in a heroin trafficking network connected to a Thai flight attendant arrested in Australia. Three suspects are in custody, while a fourth woman known online as “Rose Rose” remains at large. Charges include participation in a transnational criminal organisation, conspiracy to commit serious drug offences, and the sale, export and attempted export of heroin. The investigation stems from the June 25 arrest of a Thai flight attendant at Melbourne Airport with heroin allegedly concealed inside elephant-pattern tote bags, although Thai investigators have not established whether she knew they contained drugs. Prosecutors have also opened a separate investigation into whether some suspects concealed evidence or helped others avoid prosecution.

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Three Thai women were arrested at Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport after authorities discovered nearly eight kilogrammes of cannabis and hashish connected to their luggage. The women had travelled from Bangkok aboard Thai Airways flight TG307, with packages allegedly disguised as nutritional supplements, collagen products and bars of soap. Police seized a combined 5.21 kilogrammes of Kush and 2.47 kilogrammes of hashish, valued by local media at more than 8.5 million baht. Two women were allegedly carrying the drugs while a third passenger was arrested on suspicion of assisting with the trafficking operation. Investigators are now examining whether the two seizures were connected and attempting to identify whoever recruited the women and the intended recipient in Sri Lanka.

A 37-year-old Thai man was fatally shot after confronting a group of young motorcycle riders over nighttime noise outside his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Witnesses said the riders turned around after the confrontation and several shots were fired before they fled, with the victim later dying at the hospital. Three males aged 19, 18 and 15 subsequently surrendered to police, with the 15-year-old reportedly admitting that he fired the gun. The teenager claimed the victim and other residents attacked the riders first and tried to damage their motorcycles, while security-camera footage reportedly supported parts of his account. Police released the 19-year-old witness but charged the 18-year-old rider and the 15-year-old alleged shooter with intentional murder, with the younger suspect facing juvenile proceedings.

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Taipei police detained 17 Thai women and one Vietnamese woman during a raid on an alleged illegal sex business operating in the city’s Wanhua district. Authorities said 10 of the Thai women had overstayed their permitted time in Taiwan, while two customers and the suspected operator were also detained. Police allege the 53-year-old operator instructed the women to approach potential customers in quiet alleys rather than advertise online, while security cameras were installed to watch for officers. Local reports said customers were charged NT$1,500 per encounter, with the women receiving NT$800, and repeated complaints from nearby residents eventually led police to investigate. Prosecutors will consider charges against the operator, while the women and customers face potential fines under Taiwan’s Social Order Maintenance Act.

Thailand is studying a minimum compensation framework for delivery riders as disagreements over app-based pay rates draw government attention. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is collecting information on fuel, vehicle expenses, insurance and other costs to develop a formula that could eventually apply across multiple platforms. Rider representatives are seeking 10 baht per kilometre and estimate their operating costs at 6.69 baht, while Lalamove disputes the methodology and has not agreed to the proposed rate. The two sides also disagree sharply over how many deliveries pay less than 3.70 baht per kilometre, with riders claiming around 80% compared with Lalamove’s figure of roughly 3%. Officials say the study could ultimately contribute to dedicated legislation for platform workers, although the government currently lacks the authority to simply order individual companies to raise their rates.

Residents in Phuket’s Thalang district are asking authorities to investigate after smoke and a burning smell were reported coming through cracks in a road near Ban Lipon Intersection. A nearby food vendor said she noticed the smoke during rainfall on September 20 and initially assumed it came from a discarded cigarette before realising no one nearby was smoking. Locals reported a smell resembling burning electrical cable along with occasional popping noises coming from beneath the road surface. Residents suspect an underground electrical or communications cable may be damaged, although the exact cause has not been confirmed. With the junction carrying heavy traffic, locals have urged the Provincial Electricity Authority and other agencies to inspect the site quickly, while no official explanation had been issued at the time of reporting.