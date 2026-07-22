Thailand video news | Bangkok fire victims’ families receive 9.3 million baht in aid, Thai airports introduce unaccompanied checked-baggage searches

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Highlights include 9.3 million baht in compensation for the families of victims killed in the Bangkok nightclub fire. Also making headlines, a Taiwanese court has finalised sentences in a half-billion-baht Bangkok property investment scheme, nominee-business investigations in Chiang Mai have led to 18 raids, Thai airports are set to introduce unaccompanied checked-baggage inspections, and in business news, ThaiBev is reportedly considering the sale of more than 500 KFC branches while signs suggest Apple’s Tap to Pay service could soon launch in Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Justice has approved 9.3 million baht in compensation for the families of 31 people killed in the recent Bangkok nightclub fire. Each eligible family will receive 300,000 baht, the maximum payment allowed under Thailand’s victim compensation law. Representatives from 14 families collected 4.2 million baht during a ceremony on July 20. Officials will transfer the remaining payments directly to recipients’ bank accounts. Post-mortem examinations showed that most victims died from inhaling toxic gases, including carbon monoxide and cyanide, rather than from burns. Investigators continue examining the fire’s cause and the venue’s management. They have not filed any criminal charges while they gather evidence and interview witnesses.

A food delivery rider helped police identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a traffic light in Phitsanulok. Seksan Janmanee noticed the suspect acting suspiciously near Phitsanulok Technical College and started recording with his helmet camera. The man allegedly approached a woman on her motorcycle and reached between her legs before Seksan intervened. After the footage appeared online, several women reported similar encounters with the same suspect. Their statements helped police confirm his identity. Officers later arrested 36-year-old Nattaphong near a railway line and charged him with committing an indecent act in public.

Taiwan’s Supreme Court has upheld prison sentences for three men involved in an illegal investment scheme linked to a Bangkok property development. Their company, Blue Ocean, promoted investments in The Harbour View Residences beside the Chao Phraya River and promised annual returns of about six percent. Between 2016 and 2018, the company collected around 522 million baht from 78 investors before stopping interest payments after the first year. The court sentenced chief executive Li Chin-lun to 12 years in prison. Chairman Liu Wei-ting received 10 years and six months, while legal employee Huang Yao-cheng received three years and 10 months. Authorities say a married couple behind the scheme fled to Thailand. Police arrested the wife in 2024, and her legal case is still ongoing.

Thai authorities have seized more than 100 million baht worth of Chinese imports carrying fake “Made in Thailand” labels at Laem Chabang Port. Customs officials and the Department of Foreign Trade inspected businesses operating inside Free Zones and industrial estates. Officers found 5.37 million TWOMOON cigarettes from China falsely labelled as Thai products. They estimated the economic impact at 17 million baht. They also discovered more than 202,000 cutter blade sets and manufacturing equipment worth over 82.7 million baht. Officials believe the shipments may have breached customs laws. They warned that false origin labels could damage confidence in Thai exports and help companies bypass international trade restrictions.

More than 250 officers searched 18 locations across Chiang Mai during a nationwide crackdown on businesses suspected of using Thai nominees to hide foreign ownership. Investigators reviewed more than 33,000 registered companies and identified thousands with foreign shareholders. They eventually focused on 31 businesses, including 16 suspected of using nominee shareholders and 15 accused of holding land despite foreign ownership exceeding 50 percent. The investigation covers 29 land plots spanning more than 20 rai. Authorities estimate the value of the land, buildings and other assets at 633 million baht. Police secured 22 arrest warrants, detained eight suspects from several countries and continue searching for another 14 people.

Thailand’s aviation regulator will allow airport security officers to inspect checked luggage without the passenger present from October 16. Officers may open luggage if X-ray scans reveal prohibited items, suspicious contents or potential threats to aviation safety. Officials say they will record every inspection. They will also leave a written notice inside each inspected suitcase. Officers may confiscate prohibited or dangerous items, and they will not return them. Authorities are urging travellers to check their luggage carefully before departure to avoid delays during security screening.

Thai Beverage is reportedly considering selling the company that operates more than 500 KFC restaurants across Thailand. Bloomberg reports that the Chang beer and SangSom producer is working with Bank of America to gauge interest from potential buyers. However, the discussions may not lead to a sale. ThaiBev’s QSR of Asia subsidiary became Thailand’s largest KFC franchise operator after buying 240 branches for about 11.4 billion baht in 2017. The group’s food division earned 54 million baht in profit from sales of 11.325 billion baht during the six months ending March 31, 2026. ThaiBev has not commented publicly on the report. Any deal would transfer franchise ownership rather than remove KFC from Thailand.

Apple has added Thailand to its Asia-Pacific business documentation for Tap to Pay on iPhone. The update suggests the company may be preparing to launch the service locally. Tap to Pay allows merchants to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone without using a separate card reader. It differs from Apple Pay, which lets consumers make purchases using cards stored in Apple Wallet. Thailand still does not appear on Apple’s official list of Apple Pay markets, and the company has not announced a launch date for either service. For now, payment options in Thailand remain unchanged until Apple and its banking partners make an official announcement.