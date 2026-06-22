Thailand Video News | Child’s Warning Helps Police Avoid Narathiwat Bomb Attack | International Departure Fee Rises at Six Thai Airports

In the headlines today, there are growing calls for stricter controls on foreign condo purchases, also, the international departure fee is rising at six Thai airports, in Narathiwat a child’s warning helps police avoid a bomb attack, in ASEAN news Vietnam’s tourism boom is placing more pressure on Thailand, and a little later we have some foreigners behaving badly in the form of a man in Pattaya going on a rampage and requiring ten police officers to subdue him.

Thailand is facing renewed debate over foreign condominium ownership as the government considers increasing the current 49% quota in some developments. Supporters believe the change could attract overseas investment, improve market liquidity and help developers sell a large stock of completed units. Critics are concerned about speculation, housing affordability for Thai residents and the long-term consequences of allowing greater foreign control. Property expert Dr Sopon Pornchokchai noted that foreign buyers represented less than 20% of condominium purchases last year and relatively few projects had reached the existing limit. He nevertheless recommended stronger safeguards, such as residency requirements or minimum purchase prices, rather than simply expanding the quota without additional conditions.

Thailand has raised its Passenger Service Charge for international departures from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per person. The 390-baht increase took effect on June 20 and applies at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports. Travellers will not need to make a separate payment because the charge is incorporated into airline ticket prices. The adjustment affects international passengers regardless of nationality but does not apply to domestic journeys. Thailand’s domestic Passenger Service Charge remains unchanged at 130 baht per traveller.

A fire tore through three closely packed wooden houses in the Phrom Jai community of Phichit’s Taphan Hin district. Strong winds accelerated the blaze, requiring more than 10 additional fire engines before crews brought it under control in roughly an hour. No injuries or deaths were reported, although investigators suspect a large collection of recyclable waste inside an unoccupied property may have contributed to the fire. Shortly afterwards, firefighters were called to another incident nearby when a parked electric vehicle suddenly burst into flames. The owner said the car had behaved abnormally earlier in the day and was awaiting collection for repairs when it was destroyed.

A timed explosive planted beneath a police vehicle detonated near a mosque in Narathiwat’s Waeng district. A child reportedly noticed a man crouching beside the vehicle and alerted nearby villagers, allowing officers to secure the area before the blast. The device exploded while a bomb disposal unit was travelling to the scene, severely damaging the police truck and a nearby car. Investigators recovered pieces of a steel container weighing an estimated one to two kilogrammes that had been attached to the vehicle’s chassis. No one was injured, although worshippers fled in panic when the explosion occurred.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral discussions in Kazan on June 18. The talks took place alongside the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit at the Kazan International Congress Centre. Both leaders agreed to broaden cooperation in security, energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, healthcare, education and tourism. They also discussed increasing trade and investment between their countries. Anutin described Russia as an important long-term partner, while officials characterised the meeting as friendly and constructive.

Vietnam welcomed more than 21 million international visitors in 2025, an increase of approximately 20% from the previous year. The country received around 5.3 million Chinese travellers, surpassing Thailand’s estimated 4.5 million arrivals from the same market. Easier visa rules, expanding air connections and major investment in airports, hotels and tourism infrastructure have contributed to the growth. Vietnam is also promoting secondary destinations while targeting business visitors, luxury travellers, medical tourists and guests who stay longer and spend more. The expansion presents a growing challenge for Thailand, although Vietnam must still manage overcrowding, overdevelopment and the risk of excess hotel capacity.

A foreign man was arrested after an early-morning confrontation involving tourists, drivers and local residents near Pattaya Second Road. Police said the apparently intoxicated man assaulted an Indian tourist, damaged a songthaew and refused to cooperate with responding officers. More than 10 police officers were eventually needed to restrain him after a struggle lasting over 10 minutes. Witnesses offered conflicting accounts, with the suspect’s daughter claiming the confrontation followed earlier disputes at a bar and an alleged unwanted touching incident. Police initially charged the man with public drunkenness and disorderly behaviour while continuing to examine footage and interview everyone involved.

Tourist police arrested a 30-year-old American man during an inspection of an entertainment venue in Chiang Mai. Officers reportedly found him performing as a DJ at the business on Charoen Rat Road shortly after midnight on June 20. Police alleged that the man did not possess the work permit required to perform the job legally in Thailand. Thai regulations generally require foreign nationals to obtain appropriate employment authorisation before carrying out paid or unpaid work. The arrest forms part of continuing enforcement against foreigners suspected of working outside the conditions of their visas or permits.