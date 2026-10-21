Thailand video news | Guilty plea in Russian murder case, Axe murder spree, Massive solar panel subsidies

In the headlines today, we have a bunch of crime news as two suspects plea guilty to all charges in the infamous Russian siblings murder case, also, and Affair dispute ends in a deadly axe murdering spree, then an olympic boxing champion has received bail after appealing a court ruling in an SA case, in energy policy news, Thailand advances a 50,000 baht solar panel subsidy for 1 million households, also, Samsung users can now add virtual rabbit cards for Bangkok transit, and a little later a bizarre case of a missing child being found 30-kilometers away from his home in a forest.

Two Thai men have pleaded guilty to all nine charges connected to the murders of a 22-year-old Russian woman and her 17-year-old brother in Chon Buri. Thana “Pong” Kerdthong, 43, and Thongchai “Thong” Srinil, 39, changed their pleas at Pattaya Provincial Court on October 20, after previously denying some of the allegations. The charges include premeditated murder, rape, firearms offences, impersonating police officers, unlawful detention, robbery and concealing the victims’ bodies. The siblings disappeared on July 26 after leaving their home on a rented motorcycle, and their bodies were later discovered at a concealed burial site in Huai Yai. The court has scheduled a further evidence hearing for November 30 as proceedings continue ahead of a final judgment.

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A 57-year-old man in Maha Sarakham is accused of fatally attacking his wife and two neighbours amid a long-running dispute involving an alleged affair. Police identified the victims as Jomsri, 52, Supaporn, 48, and Suraset, 45, who were found injured after the October 16 incident and taken to hospital. Investigators allege that the suspect, Khampong, attacked the three with a knife and an axe before returning home, where officers intervened as he reportedly attempted to take his own life. According to local accounts, tensions between the families had escalated over his relationship with a younger woman, with whom he reportedly had a child, while his wife wanted a divorce.

Former Thai Olympic boxing champion Somluck Kamsing has been granted bail of 300,000 baht while preparing to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court. The Region 4 Appeal Court ruled on October 20 to overturn his attempted rape conviction but upheld a separate conviction for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians. The court sentenced him to two years in prison without suspension and increased the compensation payable to the girl and her family to 250,000 baht. The case began in December 2023, when a 17-year-old girl accused Somluck of attempting to rape her at a hotel in Khon Kaen, allegations he denied. Somluck, Thailand’s first Olympic gold medallist, maintains his innocence and intends to challenge the ruling further.

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App-based motorcycle riders in Chiang Mai have faced online criticism after photographs showed several bikes parked along a public pavement. The images, shared in a Facebook group for Grab riders, prompted complaints that the gathering obstructed pedestrians and potentially breached traffic regulations. Other residents raised separate allegations involving noisy modified motorcycles, late-night engine revving and rubbish left in public areas, although these claims have not been independently verified. Some commenters called on Chang Phueak Police Station and the Department of Land Transport to investigate, while suggesting that the behaviour could damage the city’s reputation among tourists.

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Thailand has moved a step closer to introducing a solar panel subsidy worth up to 50,000 baht per household, following committee approval of a proposed 50-billion-baht funding package. The programme aims to support up to one million households installing rooftop or ground-mounted solar systems, with eligible participants potentially able to sell surplus electricity back to the grid. State-owned banks are also expected to offer financing at a proposed interest rate of 2.5% over seven years without collateral. Officials estimate that a five-kilowatt system could generate around 1,000 baht per month from excess electricity sales, although actual earnings would depend on production and exports. Cabinet consideration is scheduled for October 26, with applications potentially opening in mid-November if the scheme receives final approval.

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Samsung has begun rolling out a virtual Rabbit Card feature through Samsung Wallet, allowing compatible Galaxy smartphones to be used for contactless travel across several Bangkok transport networks. The service supports the BTS Sukhumvit, Silom and Gold lines, as well as the MRT Pink and Yellow lines, selected buses and participating boat ticket machines. The MRT Blue and Purple lines are not supported, and the feature is limited to selected Samsung devices, with the rollout expected to reach all eligible models by October 26. A separate promotional offer will provide qualifying users with cashback to reduce eligible journeys to 20 baht, with registration opening November 1 and participation limited to the first 10,000 virtual cards.

A seven-year-old boy who disappeared from farmland in Kalasin province was found alive in neighbouring Mukdahan after a search lasting more than 29 hours. The child went missing on October 18 while accompanying his grandparents to their rice fields, prompting more than 200 police officers, rescue workers, officials and volunteers to search the surrounding area. Villagers eventually found him alone near a stream in Dong Luang district on October 19, approximately 30 kilometres from where he disappeared, and gave him food and water. His grandfather said the boy had chased a dog that took one of his sandals before becoming lost in a forested area, although investigators have not confirmed how he travelled the full distance.

Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources has confirmed the discovery of dinosaur footprints at Phu Hin Chom That–Phu Phrabat National Park in Udon Thani, marking the province’s first confirmed find of its kind. The discovery began when a Thai tourist photographed unusual impressions in rock and shared the image online, prompting park officials to investigate. Scientists subsequently identified six three-toed footprints preserved in sandstone dating to the Early Cretaceous period, approximately 120 million years ago. Measurements suggest the dinosaur may have stood around 1.42 metres tall at the hip and measured approximately 6.3 metres long, with similarities to the carnivorous dinosaur Siamotyrannus isanensis.