Thailand video news | Fire at Tao Poon MRT station disrupts Bangkok’s blue line, Suvarnabhumi opens arrival E-Gates to travellers from 33 nationalities

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across the country. A fire at an MRT station disrupts train services, a German tourist is tasered following a confrontation on Khao San Road, and four people in the UK are sentenced for trafficking Thai women into brothels. Meanwhile, a new poll reveals widespread concerns about the fairness of Thailand’s justice system. In travel news, Suvarnabhumi Airport opens arrival e-gates to 33 nationalities. And finally, in a bizarre but heartwarming twist, a woman gives birth next to a dinosaur display in Pattaya.

An electrical fire at Tao Poon MRT station forced passengers to evacuate and temporarily disrupted services on Bangkok’s Blue Line on September 20. Firefighters responded shortly after noon and found flames around electrical equipment on the tracks, although no injuries were reported. Bangkok Expressway and Metro suspended trains between Bang O and Kamphaeng Phet, with delays reaching roughly an hour at some stations. Falling debris from the fire caused minor damage to a motorcycle parked below the station. Investigators initially linked the incident to an overheated electrical control cabinet and possible moisture around the power rail, with further checks underway to determine the exact cause.

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Thailand has expanded automated immigration gates at Suvarnabhumi Airport to eligible arrivals from 33 nationalities, allowing more foreign travellers to bypass staffed passport counters. The programme covers Singapore and Hong Kong along with 31 additional nationalities including the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and numerous European countries. Travellers must currently be entering under Thailand’s visa-exemption scheme, have a previous Thai entry recorded in their current passport and complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card. Major tourism markets including the United States, China, India, Russia, Israel and Taiwan are not part of the current arrival programme. The expansion is intended to reduce immigration congestion at Thailand’s busiest airport, particularly during peak travel periods.

Bangkok police used a Taser on a German tourist following a confrontation with a Canadian visitor on Khao San Road involving allegations of racist abuse and pro-Nazi behaviour. Canadian tourist Marsala Gueye said the intoxicated man repeatedly approached him and two Australian friends, attempted to show them material about Adolf Hitler and allegedly directed racial slurs toward the group. Footage from the incident reportedly showed the German man making Nazi salutes, shouting remarks praising Hitler and later moving toward Gueye as officers intervened. Police said officers encountered a confusing dispute involving both sides and initially could not determine who had started the confrontation, while bottles were reportedly thrown without striking anyone. The German tourist was ultimately not arrested, with police saying the parties initially declined to pursue charges and the matter was not taken further after additional statements were not provided.

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Four people in Britain have received prison sentences totalling nearly 23 years for their roles in a trafficking operation that exploited at least 24 Thai women. Investigators said the victims generally entered the UK on visitor visas before having their passports confiscated and being told they owed debts worth tens of thousands of pounds. The women were then sent to brothels across London and Kent and pressured to work to repay the money, with police ultimately linking 26 establishments to the network. Searches of seven addresses uncovered more than £57,000 in cash, a money-counting machine, luxury goods and passports belonging to several victims. The defendants received individual sentences ranging from four years to seven years and eight months and were also placed under Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders following their release.

A Suan Dusit Poll of 1,123 people nationwide found that 67.49% of respondents had little or no confidence in the fairness and neutrality of Thailand’s justice system when considering recent political cases. The survey, conducted from September 15 to 18, found 46.39% were not very confident and another 21.10% expressed no confidence at all. Nearly three-quarters of respondents also viewed treatment within the justice system as either not very equal or not equal at all. Political interference was the most frequently cited factor damaging confidence at 66.87%, followed by unequal enforcement of the law and differing standards in how cases are considered or judged. Respondents most commonly supported easier access to legal rights and assistance, equal enforcement of the law and greater institutional independence as measures for rebuilding confidence.

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A woman unexpectedly gave birth outside Central Festival Pattaya Beach, leaving her newborn daughter beside a dinosaur display before rescuers located the mother inside the shopping centre. Emergency workers arrived to find the baby near fencing with the umbilical cord still attached, while nearby motorcycle taxi drivers provided cloth and helped protect her. The 40-year-old mother from Bangkok was later discovered exhausted in a ground-floor toilet after apparently entering the mall to clean herself following the delivery. Both mother and child were taken to Pattaya Hospital, where the mother was treated for heavy bleeding and severe exhaustion while the baby remained under close observation. The woman said she believed she was seven to eight months pregnant and had suddenly developed intense abdominal pain shortly before giving birth.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presented all eight recognised styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom at the Tokyo National Museum as Thailand promotes its national costume tradition internationally. The September 18 showcase also featured three styles of the traditional men’s Suea Phra Ratchathan shirt. Visitors were introduced to Thai craftsmanship including jewellery making, metallic-thread work, silk embroidery, precious-metal techniques and traditional weaving. Thailand submitted the knowledge, craftsmanship and practices surrounding Chud Thai to UNESCO in 2024 for potential recognition as intangible cultural heritage. The nomination is scheduled for consideration during UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting in Xiamen, China, in December 2026.