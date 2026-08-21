Thailand video news | Giant bee swarm injures 17 near Pattaya government complex, Bangkok places eighth among world’s most attractive tourism cities

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories a Giant Bee Swarm injures more than a dozen near a Pattaya government complex, then, a pokemon trading card dealer has been accused of causing more than 5 million baht in losses, down on Koh Pha Ngan a tourist finally admits to thievery after being confronted with CCTV footage, in trade news Thailand is investigating reported restrictions on herbal inhalers at Chinese trade shows, and a little later a new global ranking of the world’s most attractive tourist cities has been released, find out where Bangkok ranks on the list.

Seventeen people, including 13 students and four adults, were injured when a swarm of giant honey bees attacked people near a government complex in Bang Lamung, Pattaya. A 71-year-old food vendor was seriously injured after reportedly being stung around 100 times when bees began swarming as she lit a fire to grill chicken beneath a large rain tree. A police captain who rushed to help the woman was also attacked before using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to drive the bees away. Several students passing through the area after classes were suspended because of a power outage were among those stung and taken for medical treatment. Officials later located a large hive measuring roughly one metre by one metre high in the tree and destroyed it, while residents said a smaller attack had previously occurred in the same area.

A Thai woman filed a police complaint after her former husband allegedly beat her unconscious during a confrontation at her home in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The former couple had been separated for more than two years, and the dispute reportedly began after one of their daughters contacted her father for help with improvements to a room in the house. CCTV footage showed an argument escalating into violence as the woman was allegedly assaulted in front of her children until she lost consciousness. Her father, who suffers from muscle weakness and used a plastic chair to help himself walk, attempted to intervene but was pushed to the ground, while the woman’s mother and daughters were also reportedly injured. The woman said she wants police assistance in establishing clear arrangements for the children and intends to cut further contact with her former husband to prevent another confrontation.

Around 20 people have accused a trading-card dealer of causing more than 5 million baht in combined losses through purchases and exchanges involving Pokémon and other collectable cards. Several complainants approached the Central Investigation Bureau on August 19, including a 15-year-old who said months of successful transactions and resale profits had gradually earned his trust. Problems reportedly began when a later card order failed to arrive, with the trader allegedly blaming immigration issues and delays involving overseas suppliers before becoming unreachable. Another collector said he was offered a valuable Umbreon “Split Earth” card below its estimated market price and ultimately lost approximately 640,000 baht through his dealings with the trader. The accused person has since deactivated Facebook and Instagram accounts, while those assisting the victims believe additional collectors may come forward.

A foreign woman eventually admitted taking items from a Koh Pha Ngan shop after CCTV footage of her visit was shared online by the store owner. The owner said the tourist spent around an hour inside the shop on August 18 before footage appeared to show her placing several products into a tote bag. The woman initially denied stealing anything, claiming the owner’s mother had allowed her to use the bag as a shopping basket and insisting that she had paid for everything before leaving. She contacted the owner asking for the videos to be removed, but the owner rejected her explanation and told her to return to the shop. The two later met at a police station, where the tourist reportedly admitted the theft, although it remains unclear whether further legal proceedings will follow after payment was made.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion is seeking clarification after manufacturers complained that Thai inhalers were being prevented from appearing at trade exhibitions in China. The issue was raised during talks between the department and the Federation of Thai Industries as officials discussed ways to support Thai small and medium-sized businesses overseas. The reported restriction took effect on August 20, although authorities said no detailed explanation had yet been provided for why the products were being excluded. Officials also discussed difficulties involving Thai silver jewellery exports to India and obstacles facing pearl exporters as part of a wider review of trade barriers. The department has asked industry representatives for more information on the inhaler issue while preparing separate discussions with Indian authorities and Thailand’s Fisheries Department over the other export concerns.

Police in Phuket arrested a 71-year-old Thai woman accused of participating in a gambling fraud operation linked to more than 64 million baht in losses across multiple cases. The investigation began after a Phuket businesswoman reported losing more than 9 million baht to the suspect and several alleged accomplices who initially approached her while pretending to be interested in buying land she had advertised for sale. The group reportedly gained her trust before introducing her to a staged Fan Tan gambling game involving guesses about the number of pumpkin seeds. Investigators say the suspects deliberately allowed the victim to gain confidence before secretly manipulating the game and blaming her for losses, eventually convincing her to hand over millions of baht. Police records reportedly link the arrested woman to similar schemes operating around Thailand for approximately 15 years, with combined damages exceeding 64 million baht.

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal was greeted by supporters at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of her upcoming appearance on America’s Got Talent. The 16-year-old musician, whose real name is Rattikan Amloy, arrived with her family on August 19 after advancing to the live-show stage of the competition, where she is scheduled to perform on August 25. Representatives from the Thai-American community presented Nene and her mother with flowers as fans carrying welcome signs gathered at the airport to cheer her arrival. Nene thanked the supporters before travelling to Hotel Dena Pasadena, where contestants participating in the programme are staying. Thai community organisations across the United States are now encouraging supporters to vote for her, while seats for the live shows were reportedly fully booked through the date of her performance.

Bangkok has ranked eighth worldwide in the 2026 Global Tourism City Attractiveness Index, which evaluated 261 cities based largely on how travellers discuss and respond to destinations online. New York claimed first place, followed by Paris, Osaka, Kyoto, Seoul, London and Rome, with Bangkok finishing ahead of Okinawa and Chicago. Researchers examined social media conversations across 14 languages using data from Brandwatch to assess factors including global awareness, attractiveness and emotional sentiment toward each destination. Chiang Mai provided Thailand with another strong result, placing 27th overall in the international ranking. Researchers found that roughly 60% of the strongest performers in the attractiveness category were Asian destinations, suggesting that emotional appeal and visitor experience are playing an increasingly important role in tourism competitiveness.