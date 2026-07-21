Thailand video news | Mae Hong Son driver uses English act following motorcycle collision, Bangkok customer demands explanation after glass found in gelato

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a foreign man is being sought in connection to an assault on Bangla road, then a bangkok gelato customer demands answers after biting into shards of glass, back in Phuket, cannabis inspections reveal hundreds of expired licenses, in crime news, we have a lineup of some of the foolish criminals you’ve ever heard of, and finally in some feel good news, Thailand ends it’s eight years formula 2 drought with a podium placement.

A Thai woman filed a police report after a foreign man was filmed allegedly grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground on Bangla Road in Patong. The confrontation occurred on July 18, and footage was later posted online, prompting calls for the suspect to be identified. Friends of the injured woman stepped in and separated the pair while nearby witnesses looked on. The attack reportedly followed an accusation from a Thai woman travelling with the man that the victim had stolen a bag, but CCTV footage later cleared her. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or nationality, and members of the public have been asked to share information before he can leave Thailand.

Thai customer Palmmy Thaniya says pieces of glass hidden in nut-flavoured gelato cut her tongue and inner cheek at a Bangkok shopping centre. She noticed something unusually hard while eating and realised she was bleeding after a friend examined her mouth. Shop staff collected the dessert, issued a refund and later reimbursed her medical costs, while doctors recommended a tetanus injection as a precaution. Although the business covered the immediate expenses, Thaniya says she received no formal explanation from the owner or chef. She is now asking the premium dessert brand to explain how the contamination happened and outline stronger food-safety measures.

Authorities inspecting cannabis dispensaries across Phuket found 533 shops that had not renewed their operating permits and another 12 whose licences had been suspended. Provincial officials, police and public-health officers participated in the island-wide enforcement campaign. Investigators are checking whether any of the affected businesses continued selling cannabis after their authorisation expired or was withdrawn. Current rules restrict cannabis flower sales to medical purposes, requiring customers to present documentation from an authorised healthcare professional. Businesses that violate the regulations may face suspensions lasting 30 to 90 days as well as additional legal action.

Police in Udon Thani arrested 30-year-old Nirut after human remains believed to belong to murder victim Somsak Thamwapee were discovered at his home. Somsak’s decapitated body was found in a rice-field hut in Ban Dung district on July 17 with multiple stab wounds and his penis missing. Investigators suspect he was killed elsewhere because little significant blood evidence was found where the body was abandoned. Officers later recovered a head and penis from plastic buckets at Nirut’s property, along with another preserved organ in a glass jar. Nirut tested positive for drugs but denied involvement, while police await DNA and forensic results before deciding on formal charges.

A Thai driver in Mae Hong Son was filmed apparently pretending to speak only English after allegedly hitting a motorcycle and attempting to leave. The injured rider blocked her vehicle and accused her in Thai of damaging his bike and leaving scratches on his arms. Despite repeated requests to speak Thai, the woman continued using largely unintelligible English before eventually apologising. Pang Mapha Police shared the video online, where it attracted tens of thousands of reactions and jokes about her attempted disguise. Police did not reveal how the dispute ended or whether the motorcyclist pursued legal action.

A 34-year-old Thai man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Pattaya gold shop and accidentally dropping his identification card while fleeing. Police say he entered the shop inside a northern Pattaya shopping centre, asked to try on a necklace and then threatened staff before escaping with jewellery worth more than 130,000 baht. The forgotten ID allowed investigators to identify him and trace him to a rented room in East Pattaya. The suspect admitted selling the necklace for 117,000 baht and said he used much of the money to repay mounting debts. He told officers that gambling losses and financial pressure linked to his sister’s alleged mule-account case contributed to the robbery, and he now faces a charge under Section 336.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says four major Chinese technology companies plan to invest more than 70 billion baht in Thailand this year. The proposed projects cover optical transceivers, data centres, semiconductors and electric vehicles, with tens of thousands of jobs expected. Anutin announced the plans after meetings with company executives during a July 16–20 visit to Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing. The government intends to improve Thai workers’ skills so they can benefit from technology transfer and advanced manufacturing expertise. Officials also promoted the Thailand FirstPass service, which aims to streamline investment approvals and licensing through a single system.

Tasanapol “Tern” Inthraphuvasak ended Thailand’s eight-year Formula 2 podium drought by finishing second in the Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The 20-year-old ART Grand Prix driver crossed the line behind Brazil’s Rafael Camara and ahead of Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov. His result marked the first Thai appearance on an F2 podium since Alex Albon achieved his final podium in the series in 2018. The performance also lifted Tasanapol into the top 10 of the 2026 championship standings during his rookie F2 season. After progressing through Formula 4 and Formula 3, including a breakthrough F3 win at Silverstone in 2025, he will next race in Hungary from July 24 to 26.