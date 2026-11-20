In the headlines today, a Chiang Mai bar owner has been arrested following complaints of overcharging tourists. Thailand is also considering a US$123-million purchase of American HIMARS rocket systems. Meanwhile, a Thai actor admits to slapping an influencer during a restaurant confrontation, and police are launching a nationwide fitness initiative to tackle obesity among officers. We also look at a used-car compensation case, the latest developments in the three-airport high-speed rail project, Thailand’s food import rules for travellers, and the expected economic boost from this year’s Loy Krathong festival.

Tourist Police raided RED BAR on Si Don Chai Road in Chiang Mai and arrested its 34-year-old owner following complaints from foreign customers about excessive bills. Tourists and tour guides alleged that staff and security guards prevented customers from leaving until they paid amounts they considered unreasonable. Police said the establishment had previously faced similar complaints and had been ordered to close, but allegedly reopened under a different name without obtaining the necessary licence. The owner now faces legal proceedings over the alleged overcharging and unlicensed operation.

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Thailand Considers US$123 Million Purchase of American HIMARS Rocket Systems

Thailand is planning to purchase up to US123millionworthofAmerican-madeHighMobilityArtilleryRocketSystems(HIMARS),accordingtoanannouncementfromtheWhiteHouse.TheproposeddealwasincludedinawiderpackageofmorethanUS17 billion in American commercial agreements and strategic investments across Southeast Asia. If completed, Thailand would become the second ASEAN country to acquire the mobile rocket artillery system after Singapore. Details concerning the number of launchers, delivery schedule and final contract have not yet been disclosed.

Thai Actor Admits Slapping Influencer During Restaurant Confrontation

Thai actor Rapeephat “Nam” Ekpankul has admitted to initiating a physical confrontation with social media influencer Sukon Krueswn at a restaurant in Udon Thani. Footage shared online showed the actor slapping the influencer several times before the argument escalated into a fight involving a bottle and chair. The disagreement reportedly began after Nam asked Sukon to stop livestreaming their gathering because he had already told his wife he was going to bed. Sukon has filed a police complaint, while Nam acknowledged starting the altercation but denied that a disagreement over YouTube Premium was responsible.

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Used Car Dealer Agrees to Pay Buyer 230,000 Baht Over Mileage Discrepancies

A used car dealer has agreed to compensate a customer 230,000 baht after service records revealed that the vehicle had previously recorded significantly higher mileage than advertised. The discrepancy emerged during a routine inspection, with the buyer also discovering inconsistencies in the car’s ownership history. Following a complaint, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board arranged mediation and secured an agreement for compensation. Officials are now considering stronger dealership inspections and a potential system allowing customers to check vehicle mileage and service histories before purchasing second-hand cars.

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Thai Police Launch Nationwide Fitness Initiative to Tackle Officers’ Expanding Waistlines

The Royal Thai Police have introduced a new health initiative called “Thai Police Without Bellies” to combat obesity and improve officers’ physical fitness. Launched by the Police General Hospital, the 2027 programme focuses on healthier eating habits, regular exercise and preventing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Officers attending the launch received body composition assessments, health consultations and nutritional advice from medical professionals, alongside an aerobics session. Organisers hope the campaign will encourage sustainable lifestyle changes and help officers remain healthier throughout their careers.

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Thailand’s long-delayed three-airport high-speed rail project could end up in court unless the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) resolves its contractual dispute with private partner Asia Era One by November 28. The company, backed by CP Group, holds the concession for the proposed railway connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports but has rejected an official order to proceed with construction. Asia Era One maintains that it has already requested termination of the agreement, while the SRT wants the original contract honoured. If negotiations collapse, the railway agency says it will consult the Attorney General’s Office before considering legal action.

Thailand Clarifies 10kg Food Allowance for Foreign Travellers Bringing Products Into the Country

Thailand has outlined 18 categories of food products that foreign travellers can bring into the country for personal consumption, subject to individual restrictions and an overall limit of 10 kilograms or litres per person. Permitted items include dairy products, snacks, coffee, tea, meat products, fruit, vegetables, noodles, cooking oils and condiments, although certain categories have much lower allowances. Travellers can also bring up to 15 individual food supplements, provided each represents no more than a three-month personal supply. The allowance cannot be used for commercial imports, does not override existing restrictions on prohibited products and can only be used once within a three-month period.

Loy Krathong Festival Expected to Generate 6 Billion Baht for Thailand

Thailand is forecasting approximately 6 billion baht in tourism revenue from this year’s Loy Krathong celebrations, representing an expected 8% increase compared with the same period last year. The festival will take place on November 24, with major events planned in Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Tak, Samut Songkhram and Roi Et. Ayutthaya will also host the Colours of the Waterway festival from November 21 to 24, featuring celebrations at several historic locations. The government is additionally preparing to nominate Loy Krathong for UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list while reminding the public to follow safety precautions around waterways during the festivities.