Thailand video news | Thailand orders nationwide probe into suspected foreign land nominees, Virgin Atlantic opens direct London–Phuket route for high season

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across the country. Prime Minister Anutin has set a December deadline for a nationwide investigation into suspected foreign land nominees, while Rayong police face an inquiry over alleged bribery at a karaoke venue. In Bangkok, five foreign nationals have been detained following the seizure of five tonnes of cannabis. Elsewhere, viral videos show a woman clinging to a moving car near Pattaya’s Walking Street and a unicyclist in Chiang Mai facing legal action. Finally, Virgin Atlantic has launched direct flights between London and Phuket ahead of the high season.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a nationwide crackdown on suspected nominee land ownership, setting December 2026 as the deadline for investigating high-risk cases. The practice involves Thai individuals or companies allegedly holding land on behalf of foreigners to bypass ownership restrictions. All 462 land offices nationwide have been instructed to examine potentially suspicious corporate property holdings, including ownership structures, financial transactions and asset records. Land found to be unlawfully held may face compulsory sale, with authorities required to check prospective buyers to prevent the same arrangements from continuing.

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A police chief in Rayong has been reassigned following allegations of improper payments to officials linked to four unlicensed karaoke venues in Pluak Daeng district. Inspections found that none of the four venues had the required entertainment licences, while two were also suspected of involvement in prostitution-related activities. Investigators are examining claims that venue operators paid officials across several government agencies for protection or lenient enforcement, including allegations that immigration officers received 10,000 baht per month. No disciplinary findings or criminal charges against the officials had been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Thai immigration police have detained five foreign nationals after discovering more than five tonnes of cannabis flower inside a rented property in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. Officers found one Vietnamese national and four Myanmar nationals allegedly sorting cannabis for packaging and delivery, with investigators suspecting the Vietnamese detainee may have supervised the operation. Authorities said the licence associated with the business was issued in Nong Bua Lamphu province and did not authorise operations in Bangkok, potentially leaving those involved facing penalties of up to one year in prison, a 20,000-baht fine, or both. Investigators are now tracing the cannabis supply, identifying intended customers and examining whether additional people from Myanmar, Vietnam and China were involved.

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Residents in Ban Khai district of Rayong suspect illegal lottery operators may have vandalised a local shrine after villagers enjoyed a reported run of lottery wins. San Jao Pu Naraesuan, which people visit to pray for good fortune and seek lucky numbers, was found damaged, with statues, offerings and other objects scattered across the ground. Locals believe many recent winners purchased tickets using numbers they associated with the shrine, with some buying through the official Pao Tang application and others using illegal lottery sellers. Some neighbours reportedly heard loud noises near the shrine during the night but were too frightened to investigate, and it remains unclear whether legal action will follow.

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A woman was filmed climbing onto the roof of a moving car near Pattaya Walking Street after repeatedly attempting to open its doors during heavy traffic on October 16. The footage, shared online by a Thai woman travelling with her boyfriend and a young boy, showed the woman crying and knocking on the windows before moving to the rear of the vehicle and climbing on top. A 36-year-old motorcycle taxi rider, identified as Kampanat, intervened and pulled her down because he feared she could fall and suffer serious injuries. The occupants of the car were unharmed, and the vehicle reportedly sustained no significant damage. Kampanat said he noticed an alcohol smell while helping the woman but could not determine whether intoxication or a mental health issue contributed to her behaviour.

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Chiang Mai Man Faces Legal Action Over Electric Unicycle Ride Down Doi Suthep

A Thai man has been arrested after posting footage of himself and a friend riding electric unicycles downhill on a public road from Doi Suthep Mountain in Chiang Mai. The video showed the pair travelling at considerable speed, passing a pedestrian and navigating bends alongside traffic, although both riders wore safety equipment and reached their destination without incident. The footage prompted debate over road safety, with some residents questioning whether the vehicles were permitted on the route and others warning that pedestrians and motorists could also be put at risk. Police reportedly seized one rider’s unicycle, saying it lacked a registration plate and signal lights and that the conduct breached land traffic laws.

Virgin Atlantic has launched its first route to Thailand, introducing direct seasonal flights between London Heathrow and Phuket from October 18. The service operates three times a week in each direction, with departures from London scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and return flights leaving Phuket on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The route is scheduled to operate until March 26, 2027, offering travellers a direct connection to the island during Thailand’s busy tourism season. Flights use Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with the current configuration offering 31 Upper Class seats, 35 Premium seats and 192 Economy seats, alongside onboard meals, drinks and entertainment.

Phuket officials are exploring an artificial intelligence system designed to identify potential threats to tourists, issue early warnings and improve emergency coordination. Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom discussed the proposal with researchers from Walailak University on October 17, with Phuket being considered as a possible pilot location. The proposed platform would combine existing provincial data with government records, reports from officials and multilingual social media discussions to detect emerging risks involving crime, traffic, natural disasters and disease outbreaks. A risk map would classify threats from low to critical, helping agencies prioritise responses, although officials would need to verify AI-generated alerts before taking action. No budget or launch date has been announced, and researchers propose evaluating the system based on detection accuracy, warning speed and its effectiveness in supporting emergency decisions.