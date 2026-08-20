Thailand video news | Thailand reminds travellers to prepare proof of funds, Rayong raid finds 18 Chinese workers without permits

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. Stories include Thailand’s proof-of-funds reminder for travellers, a Thai woman accused of smuggling heroin in Taiwan, and a Bangkok driver accused of hitting a motorcycle carrying a baby. The programme also looks at an ambulance fee dispute involving a cancer patient, a disturbance at Kuala Lumpur airport, and Central Retail’s plan to convert more than 30 MaxValu stores into Tops supermarkets.

Thailand is reminding foreign visitors to prepare proof that they have enough money for their stay. Immigration officers can ask travellers to show financial evidence when they arrive. Tourist Visa and Non-Immigrant Visa holders should have at least 20,000 baht per person or 40,000 baht per family. Visa on Arrival holders need 10,000 baht per person or 20,000 baht per family. Rules can differ for visa-exempt travellers depending on their nationality and entry category. Some visitors may therefore want to prepare proof of 20,000 baht per person or 40,000 baht per family. Travellers do not necessarily need to carry Thai baht. They can show an equivalent amount in foreign currency or provide accessible financial documents. However, immigration officers may not always accept a credit or debit card alone. Officials do not check every traveller. Visitors should still prepare proof of funds, accommodation details, onward travel and valid entry documents. They should also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card before arrival.

Police arrested 18 Chinese nationals during a raid at a data centre construction site in Ban Chang, Rayong, on August 19. Officers inspected the site as part of a wider crackdown on illegal foreign employment. Several Chinese and Myanmar workers reportedly ran when police began checking identification and work permits. Police later detained 18 Chinese men. Officers said none had the required permission to work in Thailand. Authorities charged the men under Thailand’s foreign employment laws. Police then took them to Ban Chang Police Station for further legal action. Rayong officials say they will continue checking construction sites and businesses for illegal foreign workers.

Taiwanese authorities arrested a Thai woman at Kaohsiung International Airport after accusing her of swallowing 72 heroin-filled capsules. Investigators reportedly received information about drug smuggling involving luggage and body concealment. They intercepted the woman on April 6. The capsules contained 289.1 grammes of heroin. Authorities estimated the drugs had a street value of NT$3.6 million, or about 3.72 million baht. Doctors took the woman to hospital and monitored her for 10 days. Medication helped her pass the capsules. Authorities warned that a ruptured capsule could have killed her. The woman also worked as a Muay Thai instructor. She remains in custody while prosecutors prepare charges under Taiwan’s narcotics laws.

A Bangkok mother has accused an SUV driver of deliberately hitting her family’s motorcycle on Soi Phetkasem 69. The woman was travelling with her husband and seven-month-old baby when the incident happened. She said the vehicles were changing lanes when the SUV nearly hit her husband’s foot. Her husband shouted an insult at the driver. The woman claims the SUV then followed their motorcycle and struck it from behind. The family initially decided not to report the incident. However, the mother later saw more video footage and filed a police complaint. She also said her baby appeared unusually quiet in the days after the crash. The 31-year-old SUV driver denies intentionally hitting the family. He admitted that he acted carelessly and failed to check his mirror properly while changing lanes.

A 27-year-old Chinese tourist received psychiatric treatment after causing a disturbance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on August 18. Malaysian police said the woman ran, sang, danced and shouted inside Terminal 1. Videos shared online showed her walking barefoot and speaking to other passengers. During the incident, she reportedly encouraged people to film or livestream her. She also made alarming comments about people dying with her. Her boyfriend told police that she had a mental health condition and had missed her prescribed medication. Doctors later reported her condition as stable at Hospital Kajang. The woman arrived in Malaysia with her boyfriend on August 6. She planned to return to China on August 18. Malaysian authorities also informed the Chinese embassy about the incident.

The family of an 83-year-old cancer patient has accused a private ambulance company of delaying her journey to hospital over a cancellation fee. Her son said he called the 1669 emergency service after his mother developed chest tightness and breathing problems. He also contacted a private ambulance provider. The family cancelled the private service after learning that an Erawan emergency vehicle was on its way. After the government ambulance arrived, staff placed the woman inside the vehicle. The family claims the private ambulance then blocked the alley and refused to move until they paid a cancellation fee. The company disputes that account. The provider says the fee was 1,500 baht, rather than the 1,000 baht claimed by the family. It also denies deliberately preventing the woman from receiving medical treatment. Thailand’s National Institute for Emergency Medicine and the Public Health Ministry have ordered an investigation. Officials also want measures to stop similar disputes from delaying emergency care.

A video showing Thai-speaking workers kicking cabbages around a field in Japan has sparked criticism online. The person who shared the footage claimed the workers were Thai agricultural technical interns. They accused the group of disrespecting the farmer and the crops. Some Japanese users criticised the workers and described the behaviour as wasteful. The discussion also raised wider concerns about Japan’s reliance on foreign agricultural workers. Other users questioned whether the cabbages were already damaged or marked for disposal. They argued that the workers may not have destroyed produce intended for sale. The original poster said the main concern was respect for the farm and its produce, regardless of the cabbages’ commercial value.

Central Retail plans to turn more than 30 MaxValu stores in Thailand into Tops supermarkets. Central Food Retail signed an agreement on August 7 to acquire 100% of AEON Thailand’s common shares. The company will finance the deal through its own cash flow. All 30 MaxValu branches will become Tops stores from October 1. Central Retail expects the move to strengthen its supermarket network in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The acquisition could also bring around 900,000 additional customers to Central Retail’s business. MaxValu Thailand has faced weaker financial results in recent years. Its annual revenue fell from 4.441 billion baht to 4.053 billion baht. Losses also increased from 186 million baht to 266 million baht. Some analysts believe Central Retail could eventually use larger MaxValu sites for wider commercial developments instead of converting every location into a traditional Tops supermarket.