Thailand video news | Bangkok house fire claims couple and 73 cats, Termites destroy more than one million baht

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories including a bus overturns in Surin injuring 57 passengers including students, then in Bangkok Police raid a secret club hidden behind a gaming shop front, in Hong Kong, two Thailand origin travelers were arrested with 21 kgs of cannabis in their luggage, in some tragic news, a house fire claims the lives of a couple and 73 cats in their care, also, termiste destroy more than one million baht stored in a safe, and finally a Thai-foreign couple has been accused of leaving a nearly 200,000 baht wedding bill unpaid.

A tour bus carrying 51 pupils and six teachers from Si Sa Ket overturned during an educational trip in Surin province. Police were alerted at approximately 11.22 am after the vehicle left Highway 214 near Wat Talwak in Prasat district and rolled onto its side. Emergency workers transported everyone aboard to hospital while officers controlled traffic around the crash site. Authorities confirmed that all 57 passengers sustained only minor injuries, with no fatalities or serious cases reported. Investigators are working to determine why the bus left the highway, which was later reopened to traffic.

Bangkok police arrested 11 people during a raid on an alleged illegal nightclub operating behind the appearance of a gaming shop. Officers discovered 28 customers and employees inside the four-storey building and seized ecstasy, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, drug-filled vapes, electronic cigarettes, cash and other valuables. Investigators claimed the club operated around the clock, restricted entry to regular customers and sold narcotics directly to people inside. The blacked-out venue allegedly had no entertainment licence, no fire escape and only one main entrance and exit. The suspected owner and an employee face several charges, while nine other people were detained after allegedly testing positive for drug use.

Hong Kong customs officers arrested two passengers on July 16 after they arrived on a flight route originating in Bangkok and passing through Manila. The suspects were identified as a 50-year-old Chinese man and a 19-year-old Malaysian man. Authorities allegedly discovered approximately 10 kilogrammes of cannabis in one traveller’s luggage and another 11 kilogrammes in the second passenger’s bags. The combined haul was valued at roughly 3.9 million yuan, equivalent to around 18 million baht. Both men were charged with trafficking a dangerous drug, an offence that can carry life imprisonment under Hong Kong law.

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has partnered with 35 major companies to address unemployment among university graduates. The government’s employment platform currently lists nearly 312,000 vacancies, yet more than 25,000 bachelor’s degree holders remain without work. Officials believe the figures point to a mismatch between the qualifications of job seekers and the skills employers actually require. The new programme will provide upskilling and retraining designed around emerging industries, technological changes and private-sector demand. Authorities are also improving the Thai Mee Ngan Tham platform and considering policy changes intended to connect applicants with more suitable long-term careers.

A fire at a three-storey house in Bangkok’s Thon Buri district killed a 62-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman and 73 cats. Firefighters arrived approximately six minutes after receiving the emergency call and brought the flames under control within about 15 minutes. The couple were found inside a second-floor room, while numerous cats died after becoming trapped in cages and inhaling smoke. Investigators initially suspect that an electrical short circuit caused the blaze, although the exact origin has not been confirmed. Seventeen cats survived and were transferred to a Bangkok shelter, where officials are seeking people willing to adopt them.

A Thai woman has shared how termites destroyed more than one million baht that she had stored inside a home safe. She said the money had been placed there for less than a month and was regularly used to cover instalments on a house. Despite frequently opening the safe, she did not realise that termites had entered and begun eating through the banknotes. A bank reportedly agreed to exchange some of the damaged currency, but notes that were too badly destroyed could not be reimbursed at their full value. She publicised the experience to warn others that safes may deter thieves but do not necessarily protect cash from insects.

A catering business owner filed a police complaint after a Thai-foreign couple allegedly failed to pay the remaining 195,000 baht owed for their wedding reception. The company had agreed to provide food for 130 tables at 2,500 baht each, bringing the full cost to 325,000 baht. The bride reportedly paid a 130,000-baht deposit, while the caterer also supplied complimentary drinks and arranged a live band for the ceremony. After the reception, the couple allegedly requested an additional day to settle the balance, but the payment never arrived. The caterer said the unpaid amount has placed his business under financial strain, although he would prefer negotiations over a court battle.

Police detained an Australian man after allegedly seeing him riding a skateboard on a public road in Patong. Officers took the unnamed tourist and his skateboard to an investigation unit for further legal proceedings. Authorities cited concerns about traffic regulations and the danger posed to the skateboarder and other road users. The report did not identify the specific charge against the man or disclose what penalty he might receive. Officials reminded visitors and residents to keep skateboarding and similar recreational activities within designated areas rather than using Patong’s congested streets.