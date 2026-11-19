In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include: Thailand faces tighter US restrictions on AI chip exports, while health officials issue a measles warning for Thai Airways passengers. Police arrest suspects over tourist theft and alleged extortion, 7-Eleven takes action against abusive livestreamers, and Bangkok’s Song Wat Road earns the title of the world’s coolest street for 2026.

Thailand has been included in a new list of five countries facing stricter US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers. The US Commerce Department announced the measures, which also affect Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, citing concerns that sensitive technology could be diverted to China or used for unauthorised purposes. Shipments of advanced AI chips to these countries will now require US government licences, with applications assessed individually. The restrictions also extend to international data centres supplying significant computing power to companies based in China, Macau and countries subject to US arms embargoes.

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Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has urged passengers and crew on two Thai Airways flights to monitor themselves for measles symptoms until November 28. The warning concerns flights TG340 from Dhaka to Bangkok and TG475 from Bangkok to Sydney, both taken by an infected passenger on November 7. The traveller reportedly developed symptoms before arriving in Thailand, with laboratory tests later confirming the infection, meaning officials do not believe the virus was contracted locally. Anyone who travelled on either flight, particularly those seated near the identified passenger, should watch for fever, coughing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rashes, and seek medical advice if symptoms develop.

Police in Phuket have arrested a transgender woman accused of pickpocketing a foreign tourist in Patong after allegedly approaching visitors under the pretence of hugging them. Footage shared online showed the suspect approaching pedestrians before a foreign man confronted her and demanded the return of his wallet. A local taxi driver reportedly intervened to prevent her from leaving, and the woman eventually apologised and admitted to the alleged theft after initially denying involvement. Patong Police took her into custody, although authorities have yet to confirm the total value of the stolen property, the charges or whether she remains detained.

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CP All, the operator of Thailand’s 7-Eleven convenience stores, has filed a police complaint against a group of TikTok livestreamers accused of verbally abusing employees to generate online views and virtual gifts. Videos circulating on social media showed participants being encouraged to visit convenience stores, provoke arguments with workers and livestream the confrontations. In one incident, a livestreamer allegedly threatened to slap an employee and made sexually insulting remarks, while another stunt involved ordering drinks before refusing to pay and walking away. CP All condemned the behaviour and said it would pursue legal action to protect its employees, while the identities of those involved and whether police will summon them for questioning remain unclear.

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Thai police have arrested three suspects accused of impersonating law enforcement officers and extorting money from more than 50 people across 13 northeastern provinces. Investigators allege the group targeted individuals suspected of drug offences, handcuffing and detaining them before demanding payments of up to 40,000 baht for their release. Victims who could not afford the money were allegedly held for extended periods while suspects contacted their relatives to arrange payment, with some reportedly detained for as long as a month. Police believe the operation ran for approximately two months, with the alleged ringleader also accused of using dating applications to borrow money from women and obtain vehicles for the criminal enterprise.

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A 29-year-old Norwegian tourist was hospitalised after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya during the early hours of November 18. The man reportedly landed in bushes behind the building, where rescue workers found him injured shortly after midnight. Appearing intoxicated and shouting, he initially resisted assistance before rescuers and other tourists managed to persuade him to accept medical treatment. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall and plan to question his partner after hotel security reported hearing what sounded like an argument in the couple’s room beforehand.

Thailand’s Interior Ministry is considering increasing the investment requirement for foreign nationals seeking Thai citizenship through naturalisation from 10 million to 100 million baht. Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachawee raised the proposal during a November 17 meeting as part of a broader review of citizenship regulations and alleged loopholes in the country’s registration system. Officials are also examining procedures for revoking citizenship, fraudulent identity registrations and potential abuses involving foundations, property ownership and nominee business arrangements. The proposal has not yet been approved, with relevant departments given seven days to report on possible regulatory changes and measures to strengthen oversight.

Bangkok’s historic Song Wat Road has claimed the top position in Time Out’s list of the world’s 28 coolest streets for 2026, putting Thailand firmly on the international lifestyle map. Located in Chinatown alongside the Chao Phraya River, the street has evolved from a traditional trading district into a creative neighbourhood filled with independent galleries, design shops, cafes and restaurants. Chiang Mai also secured a place on the list, with Chang Moi Road ranking 15th thanks to its combination of traditional businesses, speciality coffee shops, vintage stores and art spaces. Time Out’s annual rankings consider factors including food, shopping, nightlife, community spirit and local character, with Song Wat’s blend of historic charm and contemporary culture earning it the global crown.