Thailand video news | Thailand seeks another 10.5 billion baht for flood victims, Pattaya cafe owner buys suspected burglar a beer before police arrest

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across the country. Thailand has paid out billions of baht in flood relief but is now looking for billions more in the national budget. In ASEAN news, fires in Indonesia have pushed Southeast Asian haze to maximum levels. Elsewhere, a family of three has been hospitalised after mistaking cannabis-infused gummies for ordinary sweets. In Pathum Thani, white foam and dead fish have raised concerns about canal pollution. Finally, in Pattaya, a café owner takes an unusual approach to dealing with a burglar by buying him a beer while they wait for police to arrive.

Thailand Seeks Another 10.5 Billion Baht for Flood Victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand has distributed 5.2 billion baht in flood assistance to more than 683,000 households affected by flooding between May and September. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation plans to request an additional 10.5 billion baht from the Cabinet to continue supporting affected residents. Eligible households can receive 7,000 or 9,000 baht, depending on their circumstances. Payments have reached 46 provinces, with Bangkok accounting for 248,643 households and 1.78 billion baht in assistance. The government says it wants to ensure all eligible families receive support, with further funding sought as the initial budget runs out.

Smoke from Indonesian fires has worsened air quality across Southeast Asia, pushing the region’s meteorological monitoring system to its highest alert level. Singapore and Kuala Lumpur ranked among the world’s most polluted major cities, with air quality reaching very hazardous levels. The prolonged haze has contributed to respiratory problems, school closures and restrictions on outdoor activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Timor-Leste. Singapore plans to issue warnings to seven Indonesian companies it holds responsible for the fires, while Indonesia has attempted to disperse smoke using dry ice near an airport in South Sumatra. With residents demanding stronger regional action, ASEAN officials are expected to discuss the crisis ahead of November’s summit in Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of a family in Chanthaburi, including a two-year-old child, were hospitalised after eating sweets suspected of containing high-potency cannabis. The products were reportedly purchased online for more than 1,000 baht per box by a family member, and police are tracing their origins to Samut Prakan. The mother has reportedly improved, while the father was taken off a ventilator but continued to experience muscle stiffness and convulsions, and the child was also recovering. Health officials warn that cannabis-infused gummies, chocolates and other snacks can resemble ordinary confectionery, making them particularly dangerous for young children. Police are investigating the products’ contents and potential legal violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai police have intercepted approximately 7 kilograms of heroin concealed inside instant drink sachets at a courier facility in Samut Prakan, with the parcels addressed to recipients in Australia. Investigators became suspicious after receiving a tip about the shipments and noticing that the sachets felt unusually hard, leading them to discover white powder wrapped in silver foil. Field testing indicated the substance was heroin, and the evidence has been transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further investigation. No arrests had been reported in connection with the parcels, and officers are working to identify the senders and other people involved in the attempted shipment. In a separate operation in Ratchaburi, police arrested two suspects and seized more than 2.56 million yaba pills, firearms and ammunition, with the investigation continuing into the suspected trafficking network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers in Buriram are calling for an investigation after a woman allegedly stormed into a temple abbot’s living quarters and shouted at him over suspicions involving another woman. The 42-year-old reportedly spent around 30 minutes confronting the monk, with an audio recording capturing her emotional outburst. A local resident also alleged that items inside the quarters had been damaged during the incident, although these claims have not been independently confirmed. Villagers said the woman had previously been seen bringing food and drinks to the abbot, while rumours suggested another woman had recently become close to him. Community leaders subsequently visited the temple seeking answers, but the abbot was reportedly no longer there, leaving residents demanding that the relevant authorities investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in Pathum Thani are demanding answers after thick white foam covered sections of Khlong 1 canal, accompanied by dark, foul-smelling water and reports of dead fish. The problem was reported near Wat Lat Sanun in Lam Luk Ka district on October 18, with foam accumulating as water flowed into the canal through nearby pumping stations. Several fish were seen struggling near the surface, while some swai catfish had already died. Locals fear the foam could contain harmful chemicals or other pollutants, although its precise cause has not yet been established. Residents are concerned that worsening water quality and reduced oxygen levels could lead to more extensive fish deaths and potentially threaten surrounding communities if the contamination continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand is pursuing a US$200 million World Bank loan to finance solar power installations and energy-efficiency improvements in public buildings and industrial areas. The proposed funding follows discussions between Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga during the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings. The loan would be channelled through the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, with a guarantee from the Finance Ministry, and initial projects would focus on Bangkok and industrial estates. Energy service companies would cover the upfront costs of upgrades, allowing participating schools, healthcare facilities and government offices to repay the investment gradually through long-term service fees. Separately, Thailand has allocated an initial 20 million baht to develop a Just Transition Roadmap aimed at helping small businesses, workers, farmers and communities adapt to cleaner technologies.

A Pattaya cafe owner reportedly recognised a man she suspected of breaking into her business and devised an unusual plan to keep him nearby until police arrived. Kanyanat Khanthahong, 27, spotted the man while dining with a friend at a restaurant near Jomtien Beach in the early hours of October 18. Her coffee shop had been burgled on August 1, with a mobile phone, speaker, coffee grinder, CCTV camera and other equipment worth more than 40,000 baht stolen. Rather than confront the suspect directly, she invited him to share a table, bought him a beer and discreetly asked restaurant staff to contact the police. Officers subsequently arrived, with bystanders helping restrain the man before he was taken into custody, while Kanyanat said the original burglary had ultimately forced her and her business partner to close their shop.