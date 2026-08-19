Thailand video news | Suvarnabhumi expands automated immigration access for 31 more nationalities, Thai hospitals are struggling with patient surge

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Suvarnabhumi Airport expanding automated immigration access for 31 more nationalities, and a Thai emergency doctor warning that hospitals are struggling with a recent surge in patients. In related news, a prominent fitness coach tragically passed away after collapsing at Hyrox Bangkok last week. Also, a four-year-old was saved in a daring rescue after clinging to the back of a truck for more than 10 kilometres, and finally we have some diplomatic news as Prime Minister Anutin continues his goodwill trip in Australia.

Suvarnabhumi Airport plans to allow travellers from 31 additional nationalities to use its automated immigration gates by the end of August, expanding an effort to reduce lengthy arrival queues. The airport handles as many as 190,000 passengers per day during peak periods, with immigration facing its heaviest traffic between 1 pm and 5 pm. Officials selected the additional nationalities based on factors including entry-refusal rates, passport rankings and security assessments. The expansion could make the system available to roughly 6.5 million more travellers as well as about 900,000 long-term visa holders, with authorities hoping automated gates will eventually process 53% of arrivals. Previous visitors whose biometric information is already registered will gain access first, while first-time arrivals will still need to visit a staffed immigration counter to record their biometrics.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a draft agreement with the Permanent Court of Arbitration as part of efforts to establish the country as a regional destination for international dispute resolution. The arrangement would allow the organisation to conduct hearings, meetings and other proceedings in Thailand with government support. Thailand would provide facilities and services while granting officials, arbitrators and participants certain privileges and immunities required for their official duties. The Thai Arbitration Institute would supply offices, meeting rooms, hearing spaces and utilities for up to 30 days per financial year at an estimated cost of 1.5 million baht. Officials believe hosting more arbitration proceedings could strengthen Thailand’s legal industry and increase the country’s involvement in international law and dispute settlement.

A doctor at an unidentified Thai hospital says its emergency department has been overwhelmed for the past two to three months despite deploying more than 10 doctors during morning shifts. Photographs accompanying the doctor’s social media post showed patients waiting on trolleys and queues extending outside the emergency department. Staffing reportedly drops to eight doctors during afternoon shifts and four overnight, with some employees unable to eat until as late as 11 pm because of the workload. The hospital handles local patients and referrals from around the country while regularly treating accidents, psychiatric cases and patients affected by substances including methamphetamine, cannabis and kratom. The doctor asked whether hospitals elsewhere are experiencing similar increases in demand and questioned how facilities operating with only one or two physicians per shift are managing.

Fitness coach Leroy Saunders died after collapsing and losing consciousness while competing at HYROX Bangkok 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The 41-year-old was resuscitated at the event and transported to hospital but died shortly afterwards, while the precise circumstances surrounding his death were still being examined. Saunders was a prominent figure in Thailand’s CrossFit community and owned IAOT CrossFit, specialising in strength, conditioning and sports science. He also founded Fight by Design, which developed performance programmes for Muay Thai fighters, boxers, MMA competitors and other athletes. A statement issued through his social media account described him as a major influence on Thailand’s fitness community and asked organisations and media outlets to avoid speculation until his family had a clearer understanding of what occurred.

Police in Prachin Buri arrested a 42-year-old boxing camp manager accused of transporting undocumented migrants after his pickup truck allegedly fled from officers during a roadside stop. Authorities found nine Bangladeshi nationals and one Myanmar national connected to the vehicle, which was intercepted near a route reportedly used by migrants entering Thailand from Cambodia. The pickup eventually left the main road and stopped near farmland, prompting the driver and several passengers to flee into a plantation before being captured following a three-hour search. The suspect, identified as Wichan, reportedly told police he had been making similar trips for around three months and received 5,000 baht for each journey to help cover expenses at his boxing camp. The migrants said they had previously worked in construction in Cambodia and were attempting to reach Bangkok so they could contact the Bangladeshi embassy and arrange their return home.

Police in Sakon Nakhon rescued a four-year-old boy after discovering him standing on the rear steps of an ice delivery truck and holding onto the vehicle. Officers spotted the child while the truck was stopped at a traffic light and quickly instructed the driver to pull over. The shocked driver said he had no idea the boy was there and had travelled more than 10 kilometres without stopping after making an earlier ice delivery near Kasetsart University’s Sakon Nakhon campus. Remarkably, the child appeared uninjured and was taken to a police station, where officers gave him snacks and milk while attempting to identify his family. Authorities eventually located his relatives with assistance from child welfare officials, although it remains unclear how the boy ended up on the back of the truck in the first place.

A Swiss national has handed several ancient objects to the Thai Embassy in Switzerland after saying the collection had been passed down through his family. The items, which may have originated from the Ban Chiang archaeological site in Udon Thani, include pottery, painted ceramics, bronze tools and weapons, jewellery and ancient beads. Thai Ambassador Pannapa Chantararom met Albert Schussegger in Bellinzona on August 11 after he contacted the embassy offering to return the objects. Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Fine Arts Department will examine the collection to determine its authenticity, age and origin before arranging its transfer to Thailand. Ban Chiang became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992 and is internationally recognised for its prehistoric settlements, distinctive pottery and evidence of early agriculture and technological development.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley in Sydney as Thailand and Australia looked to strengthen cooperation in education, trade, tourism and other areas. Anutin described the trip as the first official visit to Australia by a Thai prime minister in 14 years and praised the country as an important strategic partner in the region. He noted that roughly 30,000 Thai nationals live in New South Wales and around 10,000 Thai students attend universities there, creating opportunities for additional research partnerships, student exchanges and workforce development. Tourism remains another major connection, with approximately 800,000 Australians visiting Thailand during 2025. Thailand and Australia are also seeking to expand bilateral trade, particularly in the automotive sector, while maintaining Thailand’s position as a major supplier of pickup trucks to the Australian market.