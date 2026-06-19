Thailand Video News | Hundreds of Cats Rescued From Vietnamese Meat-Trafficking Ring | Thermal Drone Supports Flood Victims and Thailand’s Sea Turtles

In the headlines today, the Tuk-Tuk driver involved in the death of a British boxer has surrendered to authorities, in more irresponsible driving news a bus driver has admitted to drinking before his vehicle overturned injuring 25 people, then, three murder suspects decided the event of their arrest was worthy of live-streaming, in ASEAN News they are eating the cats in Vietnam, or at least they tried to as hundreds of felines have been rescued from a meat trafficking ring, and as a palate cleanser to send you off into your weekend we have a heartwarming story of technology being used to support Thailand’s sea turtle population.

A Phuket tuk-tuk driver has surrendered to police after British professional boxer Colin Cairney died from injuries sustained when he fell from the vehicle. The incident occurred on Phra Barami Road in Patong during the early hours of June 14, after Cairney and a female tourist reportedly requested a ride from the Bangla entertainment district. Driver Kitipong said the passengers could not pay the fare, prompting him to take Cairney to several cash machines before heading back towards the original pick-up point. He claimed he did not immediately realise that Cairney had fallen and continued for approximately two kilometres before discovering that his passenger was missing. Police charged the 34-year-old with causing death through negligence and failing to stop, provide assistance or notify the authorities.

A bus driver admitted drinking alcohol before a passenger service overturned in Phichit province, leaving 25 people injured. The 52-year-old was operating a scheduled route from Sukhothai to Bangkok when the vehicle left the road, crossed into the central reservation and tipped onto its side. Police said an alcohol test recorded a level above the legal limit permitted for a commercial driver. The driver reportedly told investigators that he became drowsy and briefly fell asleep behind the wheel before losing control. Emergency crews freed passengers from the wreckage and transported those with minor to moderate injuries to nearby hospitals.

Police arrested three suspects accused of shooting a lottery vendor dead and stealing methamphetamine tablets from him in Buriram. Pichit Chaiyaphum was discovered beside his motorcycle shortly after midnight on June 16 with four gunshot wounds to his chest. Investigators recovered a package containing approximately 150 yaba pills near the victim, although his relatives said they knew nothing about any involvement in drugs. Officers tracked the suspects to a resort in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province and surrounded the accommodation before ordering them to surrender. One member of the group broadcast the arrest live on social media as police moved in.

A Thai man drove an SUV into a swimming pool at Chulalongkorn University following an alleged disagreement with his mother over money. Police found the white vehicle partially submerged outside the Sasapol Building on the Bangkok campus, with several doors open and damage to its front. Local reports claimed the man had asked his mother to help cover the monthly rent for his condominium, which reportedly cost 27,000 baht. She allegedly refused to contribute, leading to an argument before the unusual driving incident. Authorities were called to examine the scene and determine the circumstances surrounding his actions.

Vietnamese police rescued more than 400 living cats during a major operation against an alleged theft and meat-trafficking network in Ho Chi Minh City. Officers also discovered approximately 80 dead cats packed inside ice-filled containers, bringing the total number seized to more than 500. Nine suspects were arrested after allegedly admitting to trapping and collecting cats across southern Vietnam over a three-year period. Several rescued animals later died because of their poor condition, although more than 40 have been reunited with their owners and some pregnant cats have given birth in police care. Veterinarians and volunteers are treating the survivors while animal welfare campaigners renew calls for stronger protection of household pets.

A Thai man was rescued after using a hand gesture in a TikTok video to indicate that he allegedly needed help escaping an abusive fortune teller. The man, identified as Don, claimed the woman convinced him they had been soulmates in six previous lives before gradually controlling his finances, communications and movements. He further alleged that she demanded money, monitored his electronic devices, pressured him into daily sex and physically attacked him when he resisted. A friend recognised his distress signal in a video showing the woman treating an arm wound and contacted Min Buri police, leading to his rescue on June 8. Don has chosen not to pursue legal action but shared his account publicly as a warning, while police have not independently verified all of his allegations.

Thailand plans to adapt parts of Japan’s community-focused railway tourism model to create more appealing train journeys and generate income for regional businesses. The proposal was discussed during a Thailand-Japan railway workshop attended by representatives from the Department of Rail Transport and a Japanese transport research organisation. Officials are considering selling regional meals, locally produced goods and OTOP items aboard tourism trains, drawing inspiration from Japan’s popular railway lunch boxes. The strategy is also intended to encourage more weekday journeys, reduce weekend crowding and provide steadier revenue for operators and communities along the routes. Thailand has already expanded its tourism services using refurbished Japanese carriages, including the Royal Blossom and KIHA183 trains.

A thermal-imaging drone donated by Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach and its partners is being used for disaster relief and wildlife protection in southern Thailand. During a three-day flood response in Songkhla, the equipment supported aerial surveys, emergency communication and rescue coordination. The operation reportedly provided charging assistance to 650 people, powered hundreds of mobile phones and helped emergency teams relocate residents and transport a patient to hospital. Conservation teams are also deploying the drone at night to locate and monitor leatherback turtle nesting areas in Phang Nga province. Its thermal technology allows workers to survey beaches more efficiently while maintaining a greater distance from vulnerable animals and reducing human disturbance.