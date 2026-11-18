In today’s Thailand video news, a suspected drunk driver injures a Thai actress before crashing into a police motorcycle, while two alleged drug kingpins are arrested in separate operations in Pattaya. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s father faces additional charges in the Philippines, 29 Pattaya residents lose more than one million baht in a Japan holiday scam, and a German tourist suffers a frightening water monitor attack at Erawan Waterfall. Plus, Thai Airways narrows its search for a new CEO to three finalists.

A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Bangkok after crashing into a motorcycle carrying Thai actress and influencer Papimol Rangsap and its rider on Lang Suan Road on November 16. The driver allegedly fled towards Sarasin Road before hitting a police motorcycle during a pursuit, eventually being stopped near the intersection. Both victims suffered injuries and were taken to Vimut Theparin Hospital, while an alcohol test reportedly recorded the driver’s blood alcohol level at 204 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood. The man, identified as Phanu, admitted drinking shots at a restaurant before driving and now faces charges related to drink-driving, reckless driving and causing injuries and property damage.

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Thai police have arrested a 38-year-old Singaporean man, identified as Lee, who was wanted by authorities in his home country over an alleged major drug trafficking operation. He had reportedly spent more than a year moving between Bangkok, Phuket and other locations while posing as a businessman and changing accommodation to avoid detection. Officers eventually tracked him to a condominium in Pattaya, where they also detained another Singaporean man, identified as N So, and seized a laptop and three mobile phones allegedly containing communications linked to international drug distribution. Both men were also found to have overstayed their permission to remain in Thailand, while Lee admitted the immigration offence but declined to comment on the drug allegations.

A 31-year-old Russian man accused of operating a cocaine trafficking network has been arrested at a condominium in Pattaya following an INTERPOL Red Notice. The suspect, identified as Vitaliy, allegedly used Telegram to coordinate drug supplies, deliveries and distribution through an organised criminal group in Russia. Investigators link him to an attempted cocaine transaction involving nearly one kilogramme of the drug, valued at approximately 3.8 million roubles, in March 2026. Thai immigration police have revoked his permission to stay in the country and are coordinating with Russian authorities to arrange his return, where he faces potentially life-imprisonment-level charges.

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Japan Holiday Scam Leaves 29 Pattaya Residents Out of Pocket by 1.3 Million Baht

Twenty-nine residents of Pattaya have filed a police complaint after losing a combined 1.31 million baht in an alleged scam involving a group holiday to Japan. Each traveller reportedly paid 45,300 baht in instalments to a man identified only as B, whom they knew as a friend and tour coordinator. However, when departure day arrived, the group was allegedly told that the airline had cancelled all 29 flight seats, leaving everyone unable to travel. The complainants suspect the organiser may have falsely used the name of an established travel company, and police are now gathering evidence and preparing to question him.

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Thomas Markle Sr., the 82-year-old father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is facing three additional charges in the Philippines relating to the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Philippine police have filed two counts relating to the alleged intent to distribute the material and another concerning possession, according to Cebu provincial prosecutors. The charges follow a separate investigation in the United States, where the FBI reportedly seized around 78 items from storage units rented by Markle, including film negatives, slides and books allegedly containing illegal material. Markle remains in US custody after prosecutors accused him of removing his electronic ankle monitor, and he has previously denied the allegations.

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A 46-year-old French tourist refused medical treatment after crashing his motorcycle into an electricity pole in Pattaya’s Nong Prue area on November 15. Rescue workers arrived at Soi Mab Yai Lia 11 shortly after 10.30 pm and found the man suffering head and body injuries beside his damaged Honda motorcycle. Despite appearing confused, speaking incoherently and groaning in pain, he repeatedly rejected offers to take him to hospital, prompting rescuers to spend more than 30 minutes trying to persuade him. Police eventually brought him to Nong Prue Police Station and attempted to contact his relatives in the hope they could convince him to seek medical attention.

A 60-year-old German woman was taken to hospital after being bitten by a water monitor while visiting Erawan Waterfall in Kanchanaburi on November 17. The tourist was reportedly sitting with her feet in the water at the waterfall’s first level when the large reptile approached from underwater, bit her left foot, and pulled her beneath the surface. The attack left her with a significant wound, prompting national park staff to provide first aid before transporting her to a local health centre and subsequently to Tha Kradan Hospital for further treatment. Erawan National Park officials said they would continue monitoring her recovery and assist her until she was safe to return home.

Thai Airways has reduced its shortlist for a new chief executive from six candidates to three, with the airline’s board expected to announce its decision by the end of December. The finalists are Warangkana Luerojwong, who has worked across several airline departments since joining in 1997, former chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha and chief technical officer Cherdphan Chotikhun. All three have undergone assessments conducted by an international human resources consultancy following interviews and management presentations in October. The successful candidate is expected to take over on January 1, as the airline continues its rehabilitation programme, fleet expansion and efforts to address recent operational challenges.