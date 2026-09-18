Thailand video news | Anutin orders tougher action against foreign lawbreakers, Thai Airways expands winter network to 66 international routes

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Asia. The stories include Prime Minister Anutin calling for tougher action against foreign lawbreakers; Thailand reviewing citizenship rules and previous approvals; a luxury Bangkok mansion raided over alleged scams targeting Japan; growing concerns about Thais carrying debt into retirement; an Omani man caught smuggling 22 live animals through Suvarnabhumi Airport; and Lisa appearing on Jimmy Fallon, where she introduced the host to som tam and Chang beer.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed provincial governors to use their full legal powers against foreigners who commit crimes, exploit locals or intimidate people in Thailand. He said foreigners who live and work lawfully remain welcome, while those whose conduct meets deportation criteria should be removed without unnecessary delay. Anutin told officials not to let disputes over airfare or appeals become excuses for postponing enforcement, saying the government would address the costs. He also criticised unauthorised religious facilities, proposals for private cemeteries and signs barring Thai people from entering certain premises. Governors were additionally ordered to scrutinise nominee arrangements, illegal landholding, fraudulent businesses, work-permit violations and the use of Thailand as a base for crime.

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The Thai government is reviewing its citizenship application system and previous nationality approvals following concerns raised during investigations into foreign nominee networks. A special Interior Ministry task force will examine application procedures, eligibility requirements and the decision-making process used to grant citizenship. Officials may use the findings to propose changes to the Nationality Act of 1965 aimed at closing loopholes and preventing nationality rules from being misused to bypass legal restrictions. Provincial and local officials are also receiving more immigration-law training and being encouraged to report suspicious activity involving Thai identification documents and foreign-owned businesses. Authorities are separately inspecting short-term accommodation businesses to determine whether properties operating like hotels have the required licences or notifications.

Thai immigration police arrested 15 people during a raid on a luxury Bangkok mansion allegedly being used as a call-centre scam operation targeting people in Japan. Investigators say the group contacted Japanese numbers and claimed illegal parcels or suspicious financial transactions had been linked to victims before transferring them to callers posing as police officers. Rooms inside the mansion reportedly contained Japanese-language scripts, fake police identification and uniforms representing different Japanese police forces for use during video calls. The property was reportedly rented for 900,000 baht per month through a Thai nominee, while the suspected ringleader is believed to remain in Thailand. Police also seized computers, phones, gambling equipment and crystal methamphetamine as the investigation into the transnational network continues.

Thailand’s household debt is projected to reach roughly 16.5 to 16.6 trillion baht by the end of 2026 as long-term financial pressure continues to affect families. Data cited by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce indicates that around half of Thais begin carrying debt by age 30, with average outstanding debt still close to 300,000 baht at age 70. Households earning below 30,000 baht per month have faced particularly severe pressure as living expenses outpace income and force some families to borrow for everyday costs. Borrowing through savings cooperatives, credit cards and non-bank lenders has become increasingly important for household cash flow, while reliance on informal lenders has declined. Experts say stronger economic growth, rising incomes and continued debt restructuring could improve conditions, with agriculture, tourism, exports, investment and oil prices likely to influence the months ahead.

An Omani passenger was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after officials allegedly discovered 22 live animals hidden inside checked luggage bound for Muscat. The interception occurred on September 8 and was publicly announced by Thailand’s Customs Department on September 16. Authorities found two monitor lizards, a ball python, five bearded dragons, eight leopard geckos, two meerkats and four sugar gliders inside the baggage. Officials estimated the animals’ combined value at more than 60,000 baht, although their condition following the seizure was not disclosed. Authorities said the alleged smuggling attempt could fall under several wildlife, animal disease and customs laws, though the report did not specify which charges had formally been filed.

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The Expressway Authority of Thailand is advancing 11 projects worth more than 296.6 billion baht across Bangkok, surrounding provinces and major destinations including Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Chang. Two routes are already under construction, including the Rama III-Daokanong-Western Outer Ring Road Expressway, which was nearly 96% complete in August, and the Chalong Rat extension towards Lam Luk Ka. Phuket’s planned Kathu-Patong expressway and tunnel is targeted to begin construction in October 2027 and open in 2031, with a much larger second phase also planned across the island. Proposed links on Koh Samui and Koh Chang remain under review, with current schedules pointing towards possible openings in 2034 and 2035 respectively. EXAT plans to finance the wider expansion through public-private partnerships, infrastructure funds and bonds while also introducing additional toll-payment options from early 2027.

Thai superstar LISA brought some Thai flavour to The Tonight Show by sharing som tam with host Jimmy Fallon during her latest American television appearance. Fallon sampled ingredients including dried shrimp and fresh chilli before trying the finished papaya salad. LISA then mixed Korean soju with Thai beer and Sprite before teaching Fallon the drinking phrase “mot kaew,” roughly used in the spirit of “bottoms up.” Fallon repeated the phrase and finished the drink, giving the unusual mixture his approval. The appearance came as LISA promoted her new single SaWaDiKa, upcoming EP PRESS PLAY and documentary Always Lalisa.

Thai Airways will operate 66 routes worldwide during its 2026/27 winter schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027. A new Bangkok-Danang service launches on December 1 with 14 return flights scheduled each week. Services between Bangkok and both Vientiane and Yangon will rise to 21 flights per week, while Siem Reap will receive seven weekly flights and Xiamen returns with four. European frequencies include seven weekly flights to Amsterdam, 10 to Munich, 11 to Zurich and 14 to Paris. Thai Airways says the expanded timetable forms part of a strategy to remain flexible amid global uncertainty while maintaining financial stability.