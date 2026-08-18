Thailand video news | Bangkok tightens alcohol sales rules for minors and intoxicated customers, Foreign tourist loses tooth in unprovoked Pattaya street attack

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: August 18, 2026, 11:19 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Bangkok tightens alcohol sales rules for minors and intoxicated customers, Foreign tourist loses tooth in unprovoked Pattaya street attack | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok is tightening alcohol sales rules for minors and intoxicated customers. Authorities are also investigating suspected nominee companies after villagers’ ID documents allegedly helped set up Chinese-owned businesses. Dentists face warnings over pre-signed cannabis prescriptions. In Southeast Asia, Bali has deported hundreds of foreigners for immigration offences. Meanwhile, CCTV captured a foreign woman urinating outside a Phuket shop.

Bangkok Tightens Alcohol Sales Rules for Minors and Intoxicated Customers

Bangkok authorities are increasing checks on alcohol retailers to ensure they follow stricter sales rules. Sellers must check customers’ ages and refuse alcohol to anyone under 20. They must also refuse sales to visibly intoxicated customers. Businesses that break the rules could face fines of up to 100,000 baht under Thailand’s amended alcohol-control law. Retailers may also face civil claims if an illegal sale leads to injuries or other damage. Officials are visiting businesses across Bangkok to explain the updated rules and their responsibilities.

Villagers’ ID Documents Allegedly Used to Set Up Dozens of Chinese-Owned Companies

Thailand’s Department of Business Development has uncovered a suspected nominee operation in Sakon Nakhon. Officials inspected company registrations across four districts and identified 35 companies with entirely Chinese shareholders. They also found 14 Thai-owned companies that may involve nominee arrangements. A local broker allegedly paid villagers 500 to 1,000 baht for copies of their ID cards and house registrations. The broker then allegedly sold each set of documents to Chinese investors for around 1,500 baht. Some villagers said they thought their documents would support online businesses. They did not know the documents would link them to limited companies. Officials found no offices or business activity at several registered addresses. Authorities have urged affected residents to file police complaints and plan to expand the checks to other parts of Thailand.

Dentists Warned Against Signing Cannabis Prescriptions Before Seeing Patients

Thai authorities have warned dentists not to sign cannabis prescription forms before examining patients. Dentists should only complete Por.Tor.33 forms after assessing a patient and deciding on an appropriate treatment plan. Officials say pre-signed forms could allow people to obtain cannabis without a proper diagnosis. The practice may also violate professional ethics and several Thai laws covering controlled herbs, narcotics, dentistry and healthcare facilities.

Foreign Tourist Loses Tooth in Unprovoked Pattaya Street Attack

A foreign tourist suffered a broken tooth and a bleeding mouth after a Thai man punched him on Pattaya Sai Song Road on August 6. CCTV shows the tourist smoking and talking with his Thai girlfriend when another man approached and punched him once. His girlfriend said the tourist had done nothing to provoke the attack. She also said she had previously seen the man asking people in the area for cigarettes. Police responded to the incident and took the injured tourist to hospital. Authorities have not confirmed whether he filed a formal complaint. Pattaya officials continue to address homelessness and encourage people in need to seek government support.

ONE Championship Fighter Forced Out of Bout After Training-Run Collision

Thai Muay Thai fighter Suriyanlek Por Yenying suffered injuries after a passenger van hit him during a training run in Pathum Thani. The 29-year-old was running with training partners in Sam Khok on August 15. Witnesses said the van hit him and threw him around 20 metres off the road. Doctors found no fractures or open wounds, but he suffered a head injury and later received further treatment at another hospital. The driver told police that Suriyanlek appeared to move into his lane. He said he could not avoid the collision and denied using alcohol or drugs. Suriyanlek later confirmed that his injuries would prevent him from fighting Myanmar’s Saw Min Min on August 21. He told supporters he plans to recover and return to competition.

Related Articles

Koh Samui Zoo Dispute Escalates After Owners Report Death Threat

The Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation after the owners of a Koh Samui animal park reported a death threat linked to their refusal to admit Israeli visitors. The Thai-French couple behind Samui Exotic Park displayed a “Free Palestine” sign. They said the decision followed repeated problems with some Israeli customers, including alleged rule-breaking and poor treatment of animals. Owner Sai claims a man later threatened to kill the couple and said someone had offered 500,000 baht for their deaths. An Israeli father involved in the dispute gave a different account. He alleged that a male employee assaulted him and threw a sign at his wife while their children watched. Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee has ordered local officials and police to investigate both sides’ claims and seek a resolution.

Bali Immigration Crackdown Sends Hundreds of Foreigners Home

Bali deported 342 foreign nationals from 60 countries during the first six months of 2026. Indonesian immigration officials have increased checks in areas popular with expatriates and online creators. The cases involved several types of immigration violations. Authorities have also increased scrutiny of foreigners who earn money through social media activity on the island. Indonesia’s C5A Content Creator Visit Visa allows eligible visitors to create personal social media content for an initial 60 days. Extensions can allow stays of up to 180 days, but the visa does not permit local employment or certain commercial activities. Foreigners who break immigration rules can face fines, visa cancellation, detention, deportation and entry bans of up to 10 years. Authorities are also considering how the rules apply to creators who receive free accommodation or meals in exchange for online promotion.

CCTV Captures Foreign Woman Urinating at Phuket Shop Entrance

CCTV footage from Karon, Phuket, shows a foreign woman urinating at the entrance of a beachwear shop before walking away. Someone shared the footage publicly on August 15, but the recording does not reveal the exact date or time of the incident. Authorities have not identified the woman, and it remains unclear whether the shop owner filed a complaint. Similar incidents have sparked complaints in Phuket and other tourist areas. Some residents say limited access to public toilets contributes to the problem. Thai authorities can issue fines for public urination under cleanliness and nuisance regulations.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

28 minutes ago
Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp

29 minutes ago
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

39 minutes ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

53 minutes ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

2 hours ago
Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21

2 hours ago
Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth | Thaiger Crime News

Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth

2 hours ago
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

2 hours ago
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

17 hours ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

18 hours ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

18 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

19 hours ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

19 hours ago
Broker sold villagers&#8217; IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Broker sold villagers’ IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms

20 hours ago
Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli

20 hours ago
Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far | Thaiger News

Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far

20 hours ago
Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved | Thaiger Thailand News

Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved

20 hours ago
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

21 hours ago
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

21 hours ago
Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months | Thaiger Tourism News

Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months

21 hours ago
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

22 hours ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

22 hours ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

22 hours ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

23 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: August 18, 2026, 11:19 AM
4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video