Thailand video news | Bangkok tightens alcohol sales rules for minors and intoxicated customers, Foreign tourist loses tooth in unprovoked Pattaya street attack

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok is tightening alcohol sales rules for minors and intoxicated customers. Authorities are also investigating suspected nominee companies after villagers’ ID documents allegedly helped set up Chinese-owned businesses. Dentists face warnings over pre-signed cannabis prescriptions. In Southeast Asia, Bali has deported hundreds of foreigners for immigration offences. Meanwhile, CCTV captured a foreign woman urinating outside a Phuket shop.

Bangkok authorities are increasing checks on alcohol retailers to ensure they follow stricter sales rules. Sellers must check customers’ ages and refuse alcohol to anyone under 20. They must also refuse sales to visibly intoxicated customers. Businesses that break the rules could face fines of up to 100,000 baht under Thailand’s amended alcohol-control law. Retailers may also face civil claims if an illegal sale leads to injuries or other damage. Officials are visiting businesses across Bangkok to explain the updated rules and their responsibilities.

Thailand’s Department of Business Development has uncovered a suspected nominee operation in Sakon Nakhon. Officials inspected company registrations across four districts and identified 35 companies with entirely Chinese shareholders. They also found 14 Thai-owned companies that may involve nominee arrangements. A local broker allegedly paid villagers 500 to 1,000 baht for copies of their ID cards and house registrations. The broker then allegedly sold each set of documents to Chinese investors for around 1,500 baht. Some villagers said they thought their documents would support online businesses. They did not know the documents would link them to limited companies. Officials found no offices or business activity at several registered addresses. Authorities have urged affected residents to file police complaints and plan to expand the checks to other parts of Thailand.

Thai authorities have warned dentists not to sign cannabis prescription forms before examining patients. Dentists should only complete Por.Tor.33 forms after assessing a patient and deciding on an appropriate treatment plan. Officials say pre-signed forms could allow people to obtain cannabis without a proper diagnosis. The practice may also violate professional ethics and several Thai laws covering controlled herbs, narcotics, dentistry and healthcare facilities.

A foreign tourist suffered a broken tooth and a bleeding mouth after a Thai man punched him on Pattaya Sai Song Road on August 6. CCTV shows the tourist smoking and talking with his Thai girlfriend when another man approached and punched him once. His girlfriend said the tourist had done nothing to provoke the attack. She also said she had previously seen the man asking people in the area for cigarettes. Police responded to the incident and took the injured tourist to hospital. Authorities have not confirmed whether he filed a formal complaint. Pattaya officials continue to address homelessness and encourage people in need to seek government support.

Thai Muay Thai fighter Suriyanlek Por Yenying suffered injuries after a passenger van hit him during a training run in Pathum Thani. The 29-year-old was running with training partners in Sam Khok on August 15. Witnesses said the van hit him and threw him around 20 metres off the road. Doctors found no fractures or open wounds, but he suffered a head injury and later received further treatment at another hospital. The driver told police that Suriyanlek appeared to move into his lane. He said he could not avoid the collision and denied using alcohol or drugs. Suriyanlek later confirmed that his injuries would prevent him from fighting Myanmar’s Saw Min Min on August 21. He told supporters he plans to recover and return to competition.

The Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation after the owners of a Koh Samui animal park reported a death threat linked to their refusal to admit Israeli visitors. The Thai-French couple behind Samui Exotic Park displayed a “Free Palestine” sign. They said the decision followed repeated problems with some Israeli customers, including alleged rule-breaking and poor treatment of animals. Owner Sai claims a man later threatened to kill the couple and said someone had offered 500,000 baht for their deaths. An Israeli father involved in the dispute gave a different account. He alleged that a male employee assaulted him and threw a sign at his wife while their children watched. Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee has ordered local officials and police to investigate both sides’ claims and seek a resolution.

Bali deported 342 foreign nationals from 60 countries during the first six months of 2026. Indonesian immigration officials have increased checks in areas popular with expatriates and online creators. The cases involved several types of immigration violations. Authorities have also increased scrutiny of foreigners who earn money through social media activity on the island. Indonesia’s C5A Content Creator Visit Visa allows eligible visitors to create personal social media content for an initial 60 days. Extensions can allow stays of up to 180 days, but the visa does not permit local employment or certain commercial activities. Foreigners who break immigration rules can face fines, visa cancellation, detention, deportation and entry bans of up to 10 years. Authorities are also considering how the rules apply to creators who receive free accommodation or meals in exchange for online promotion.

CCTV footage from Karon, Phuket, shows a foreign woman urinating at the entrance of a beachwear shop before walking away. Someone shared the footage publicly on August 15, but the recording does not reveal the exact date or time of the incident. Authorities have not identified the woman, and it remains unclear whether the shop owner filed a complaint. Similar incidents have sparked complaints in Phuket and other tourist areas. Some residents say limited access to public toilets contributes to the problem. Thai authorities can issue fines for public urination under cleanliness and nuisance regulations.