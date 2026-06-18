Thailand Video News | Hospital Chief Investigated After Beer Appears During Home Blood Test | ANA Introduces Fixed Personal-Item Dimensions from July 1

In the headlines today, the Samui tourism sector is voicing stronger support for action against island mafias, in Khon Kaen a BYD car fire is raising concerns over the safety of the electric vehicle company, then, a woman claims that a fortune teller swindled her out of more than 30 million baht, also, when is it appropriate to drink on the job? probably not when drawing blood from elderly patients, and a little later Asian pop music is finally getting recognition at the Grammy’s.

Tourism operators on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan have welcomed the government’s campaign against mafia groups and unlawful business networks. Industry representative Ratchaporn Poolsawad said the problem includes tourist exploitation, inflated prices, public-land encroachment and businesses operating outside legal structures. Operators want consistent law enforcement, stronger tax oversight and tougher background checks on foreigners seeking to conduct business in Thailand. Recent inspections have targeted suspected nominee companies, transport monopolies and other practices that may damage competition and inconvenience visitors. Tourism leaders believe restoring safety and fairness could strengthen the islands’ image and encourage further investment despite wider global travel challenges.

BYD RÊVER Thailand says its preliminary investigation found that a fire involving a Dolphin electric vehicle in Khon Kaen did not begin inside the car. The company dispatched specialists after the vehicle and a nearby house were damaged while the EV was being charged on June 16. Initial evidence reportedly indicates that the blaze originated from an external electrical circuit or charging equipment connected to the vehicle. BYD said there was no apparent connection between the fire and the car’s internal systems, although the findings have not yet been finalised. Authorities and company experts are continuing their examinations, with further updates expected once more evidence has been reviewed.

A 47-year-old Thai-Hong Kong woman says she transferred more than 30 million baht to a fortune teller who promised to repair her troubled marriage. Phetcharin reportedly contacted the fortune teller through Facebook and was sent a supposed love potion to drink and use while bathing. Over three to four years, she allegedly followed numerous instructions and completed more than 100 money transfers before concluding that she had been deceived. She later travelled to Thailand to report the matter but claims several police officers requested hundreds of thousands of baht while failing to provide meaningful progress. The Saimai Survive advocacy group has pledged to raise the allegations with the superintendent of Prawet Police Station, while police have yet to issue a public response.

A former member of a provincial police oversight committee has admitted striking a nightclub DJ but claims the victim pursued the case to gain publicity. DJ Mud Nasa reported that the 56-year-old man entered his booth and hit him three times after a requested birthday song was not played quickly enough. CCTV footage was shared online, along with allegations that the attacker attempted to intimidate the DJ by referring to his local influence. The accused acknowledged that alcohol affected his behaviour and said he later offered an apology and compensation, which the DJ rejected. Police postponed questioning after the man cited health problems, while the assault complaint remains under investigation.

A hospital director in Sakon Nakhon has been temporarily reassigned after images appeared to show him drinking beer while drawing blood from an elderly patient. The patient received the home visit because several health conditions made travelling to the hospital difficult. Relatives allege that the director drank in front of the woman, failed to complete the blood draw and left her hand swollen. They also claim he became angry when challenged, demanded 1,000 baht for the out-of-hospital service and told the family to seek care elsewhere. Provincial officials launched an investigation following widespread criticism and concerns from residents about his professional conduct.

Bangkok police fined a 75-year-old man after dashcam footage showed him driving an electric three-wheeled trike through the congested Ha Yaek Lat Phrao intersection. The video, recorded on June 10, showed the slow-moving vehicle surrounded by cars and other traffic, prompting widespread safety concerns online. Officers identified the rider, summoned him for questioning and explained the traffic laws before issuing the penalty. Police reminded the public that electric scooters, certain electric bicycles, trikes and electric suitcases are not permitted on public roads under current regulations. Authorities urged families to help elderly relatives select safer transport and warned that using unsuitable vehicles in busy traffic could result in a serious accident.

All Nippon Airways will impose a clearly defined size limit for personal items on ANA Group flights beginning July 1, 2026. Handbags, laptop cases, shoulder bags and small backpacks must measure no more than 40 by 30 by 20 centimetres and fit entirely beneath the seat ahead. Passengers may still carry one standard cabin bag and one personal item, with the two pieces weighing no more than 10 kilogrammes combined. Additional shopping or souvenir bags may count as a third item, while oversized personal belongings could be checked into the hold at the departure gate. ANA says the updated policy is intended to speed up boarding, improve punctuality and reduce injuries caused by baggage falling from overhead compartments.

The Recording Academy has announced a new Grammy category recognising Asian pop music, covering styles including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. The Best Asian Pop Music Performance award will go to performers and reflects the genre’s expanding international reach. Four other additions cover traditional pop vocals, Latin songwriting, R&B collaborations and traditional folk albums. The academy is also changing Best New Artist eligibility by allowing musicians to submit up to four times instead of three, provided they have not previously received a Grammy nomination. The new awards and rules will take effect at the 68th Grammy Awards as organisers seek to represent a broader range of contemporary music.