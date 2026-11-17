In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories range from Thailand and the United States reaching a tariff agreement in Manila to a court rejecting Thaksin Shinawatra’s attempt to halt a 17-billion-baht asset seizure. We also look at growing concerns over mining pollution along the Myanmar border, a Thai-linked methamphetamine network uncovered in South Korea, a British pensioner jailed for cannabis smuggling and continued cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport despite the addition of more than 100 workers.

Thailand and the United States have agreed on the main principles of a new tariff arrangement, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump scheduled to sign a joint statement in Manila on November 17. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said negotiations had reached a satisfactory conclusion, following discussions covering market access, Thai investment in the US and purchases of American goods. The agreement is expected to involve a US tariff rate of around 19% on Thai exports, although the exact rates and affected products have not yet been finalised. The upcoming signing represents an important step towards a full trade agreement, which must still undergo domestic approval procedures in both countries.

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The Central Tax Court has rejected former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s request to suspend the Revenue Department’s seizure of assets linked to a 17-billion-baht tax dispute. Thaksin argued that the collection measures amounted to recovering the same tax liability twice, but the court ruled that the department had already entered the legal enforcement stage and that his request for temporary protection was not applicable. His lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, confirmed that the legal team intends to appeal, maintaining that the disputed tax relates to assets previously seized in 2010. The case will return to court on December 21 for a pre-trial hearing, with the underlying factual disputes expected to be examined next year.

Thailand Moves to Introduce Mileage Records to Protect Used-Car Buyers

Thailand’s Transport Ministry has instructed the Department of Land Transport to develop a standard system for recording vehicle mileage before second-hand cars are sold. The proposed measures aim to prevent dealers from tampering with odometers and misleading buyers about how far vehicles have travelled. Mileage records would be stored in the vehicle registration system, allowing prospective buyers, including foreign residents, to check a car’s recorded history before purchasing it. The initiative follows concerns from used-car industry representatives about widespread mileage manipulation, although authorities have yet to announce an implementation date or the precise procedures.

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Thailand plans to raise concerns about expanding mining operations in Myanmar during discussions with Chinese officials running until November 18. Deputy Interior Minister Jeset Thaiset recently inspected mining sites across the border from Chiang Rai and identified at least 10 additional cleared areas, warning that operations could double in size within a year. Authorities are investigating the chemicals used, companies involved and supply chains connected to the mines, which could be contributing to pollution in waterways feeding the Sai River. The contamination has already disrupted water supplies for communities in northern Thailand, while the government is considering stronger monitoring, international cooperation and alternative water sources for affected residents.

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South Korean authorities have arrested 16 people accused of operating a Thai-linked methamphetamine production and distribution network, with eight suspects remaining in custody. Investigators allege that a Thai man in his 20s led the operation, manufacturing tablets by mixing methamphetamine with caffeine and flavourings before pressing them using specialised equipment. Police estimate the network produced approximately 26,000 tablets and distributed drugs worth around 1.4 billion won, equivalent to roughly 35 million baht. Authorities say the operation involved suppliers in Thailand, couriers transporting drugs and raw materials into South Korea, and distribution through online-arranged dead drops, with foreign workers and Thai residents among the alleged customers.

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A 74-year-old British man has been sentenced to three years in prison after attempting to smuggle more than 33 kilogrammes of cannabis into the United Kingdom following a trip from Thailand. Jack Debson was stopped by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport in June after arriving via Dubai, with the drugs concealed in vacuum-sealed packages inside two suitcases. He initially denied responsibility but later admitted importing the cannabis, acknowledging that he had received £3,000 for transporting the shipment, which was valued at approximately £100,000. The judge rejected arguments for a non-custodial sentence, citing the seriousness of the offence and the need for deterrence, providing another warning that cannabis legally obtained in Thailand cannot be transported freely across international borders.

Thailand’s government has introduced five new measures to tackle persistent cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport, including 115 additional warehouse workers, 30 forklifts and expanded storage facilities. Officials identified several problems contributing to the congestion, including difficulties screening dense shipments, overcrowded import warehouses and insufficient equipment shared between incoming and outgoing cargo operations. Authorities are also seeking explosives-detection dogs to accelerate inspections and are encouraging freight forwarders to collect shipments that have already cleared customs before the end of November. A new government and private-sector working group will report progress every 15 days, while longer-term plans include additional warehouse capacity and potentially introducing storage fees for companies that leave cargo uncollected.

Thailand needs approximately 26,000 additional public electric vehicle chargers to keep pace with the country’s rapidly expanding EV market, according to charging operator SHARGE. The company estimates there are currently around 456,000 battery-electric vehicles on Thai roads, supported by approximately 15,000 public chargers, leaving the country with roughly 30 vehicles per charging point. Demand has become particularly challenging along major routes, including Bangkok to Pattaya, the northeastern highways and southern coastal roads, where charging stations frequently reach capacity during holiday periods. SHARGE estimates Thailand needs approximately 41,000 public chargers in total, with fast-charging infrastructure particularly important as EV registrations increased by 93% during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.