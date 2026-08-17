Thailand video news | Koh Samui crackdown targets 60 suspected nominee businesses, Freedom beach shut after tourist death and dangerous sea conditions

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a crackdown on nominee businesses in Koh Samui sees 60 entities in the crosshairs, then in Phuket, Freedom beach has been shut down after a tourists death and dangerous sea conditions, that’s not the only dangerous nature news as four people were injured by a falling tree in Ayutthaya and flash floods sweep tourists off a waterfall in Chiang Mai, and finally back down in Phuket some tourists have been arrested after disturbing neighbors with several incidents of balcony sex.

Thai authorities are targeting 60 suspected nominee businesses in a major Koh Samui crackdown. More than 300 police officers and government officials joined the operation. Investigators reviewed all 12,906 companies registered on the island. They found 8,254 companies with foreign shareholders and selected hundreds for further checks. The investigation has produced complaints against 88 suspects. Authorities also identified properties worth around 1.2 billion baht. Police have arrested 14 foreign nationals from several countries so far. Investigators linked the suspected networks to unlicensed nurseries, luxury villa developments and companies allegedly created to secure visas and work permits. Authorities also found a hotel operating without the required licence. The operation forms part of a wider campaign against nominee businesses in Thailand’s major tourist provinces.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents has cut its 2026 target for Chinese visitors from 9 million to 7 million. Economic pressure in China, including the ongoing property downturn, has made travellers more cautious about overseas spending. Chinese outbound travel could still reach around 179 million trips this year, with spending estimated at about US$258 billion. Thailand also faces concerns over reports of scams, disappearances and ransom cases. Rising travel costs and negative stories on Chinese social media have added to the problem. Hong Kong and Macau are attracting more Chinese travellers, while South Korea could also benefit from changing travel patterns.

Authorities have temporarily closed Phuket’s Freedom Beach after rescuers found a missing German tourist dead in the area. Officials introduced the closure as they assess safety during the monsoon season. Rough seas and sudden weather changes can create dangerous conditions for swimmers. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered stronger safety measures. He warned that waves in storm-affected areas could reach two to three metres or higher. Authorities are urging visitors to follow weather warnings and stay out of the sea during periods of strong winds and rough conditions. Officials will reopen Freedom Beach once conditions become safe.

Four Spanish tourists suffered injuries when a large tree collapsed at Wat Phra Si Sanphet in Ayutthaya Historical Park. Three women suffered relatively minor injuries. A 55-year-old man suffered broken ribs and fractures to his left leg. Emergency teams treated the group before taking all four tourists to hospital. Officials later found that the tree’s base was hollow and damaged. Age or decay may have caused it to collapse, despite calm weather at the time. Ayutthaya officials have asked tourism authorities, tourist police and hospital staff to assist the injured tourists and their families.

A sudden flash flood swept through Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai while tourists were swimming. Park officials spotted warning signs and blew whistles to clear the water. However, the flood arrived so quickly that some visitors could not escape. Rescuers and nearby tourists helped everyone reach safety. Most suffered only minor cuts and abrasions and received treatment at the scene. One tourist reported pain and dizziness after the current carried them away. Medical staff later took the visitor to hospital for further checks. Officials placed red flags and ropes around the waterfall after the incident. They also warned visitors to monitor weather conditions closely during the rainy season.

An Israeli family visiting Koh Samui claims staff at Samui Exotic Park refused them entry after learning their nationality. Video recorded by the family shows a heated confrontation. A man representing the attraction appears to move towards the husband before throwing a small sign towards the group. The park later posted footage of the dispute on social media. The posts also appeared to show an Israeli flag marked with a no-entry symbol. The available footage does not independently confirm everything that happened before the recording began. However, the later posts appeared to support the family’s claim that nationality played a role. The attraction had previously faced criticism over pro-Palestinian displays. It had also said that it welcomed visitors of all nationalities who followed its rules.

A complaint circulating online alleges that a foreign couple repeatedly had sex on a Phuket hotel balcony and disturbed nearby residents. The complainant claimed the couple repeated the behaviour three times during the night. The noise allegedly prevented other guests from sleeping. Photos shared with the complaint show a man and woman on a balcony. However, the images do not clearly prove what the couple were doing. Online reactions have ranged from criticism to doubts about whether the available evidence supports the allegations. The complaint did not identify the hotel or confirm whether management or police took action.

A French father and his two young children were found safe after disappearing during a jet ski trip off Koh Samui. The family rented a Sea-Doo from Chaweng Beach on August 13. They failed to return at the agreed time after reportedly travelling towards Lamai Beach. Police, rescue workers, jet ski operators and volunteers launched a search. Teams expanded the operation towards Koh Pha Ngan but stopped temporarily after darkness fell and waves reached three to four metres. Search teams resumed the operation the following morning. Authorities later confirmed that the father and children had been found after reportedly becoming lost at sea. All three wore life jackets when they left the beach. The incident has renewed warnings for visitors to check sea conditions before using small watercraft.