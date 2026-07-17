Thailand video news | Lengthy immigration delays return at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Treat-seeking Krabi cat charms tourists and social media

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Today’s headlines include a warning for international travellers as massive immigration queues build at Suvarnabhumi Airport, growing public debate over compensation for victims of the Bangkok nightclub fire, and the capture of six teenagers following a daring escape from a detention centre. Also making news, Japan has joined efforts to tackle pollution in the Kok River, and later, an unusual story about a feline scam artist.

International passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport are reportedly facing immigration waits of between two and three hours during busy periods. Tourism industry sources attribute the delays to stricter screening procedures and a shortage of immigration officers. Authorities are conducting more detailed checks on travellers linked to suspected transnational crime, Chinese grey-capital networks and questionable fast-track services. Although the airport has expanded its immigration area and added more counters, staffing levels have not kept pace with rising passenger numbers. Tourism operators are calling for additional personnel, improved technology and more efficient procedures, while travellers are advised to leave extra time before arranging connections or appointments.

Government assistance offered to people affected by the deadly Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao nightclub fire has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Injured victims requiring hospital treatment may receive up to 4,000 baht, while uninjured survivors can claim up to 2,000 baht and bereaved families are eligible for 29,700 baht. An additional 2,300 baht is available for injured survivors, with support also extending to nearby residents, vendors and businesses that suffered losses. Families could receive as much as 300,000 baht if investigators determine that criminal offences contributed to the deaths. Critics believe the nightclub’s operators should pay rather than taxpayers, while compensation from the venue’s owners remains undecided as the police investigation continues.

Six juvenile detainees escaped from a facility in Nakhon Ratchasima before allegedly stealing a pickup truck and travelling towards Chaiyaphum. The boys reportedly slipped through a gate at around 5.30 am when it was temporarily opened by a teacher. Approximately 90 minutes later, they allegedly took an Isuzu pickup from a school car park located about 800 metres from the detention centre. Police tracked the vehicle to Noen Sa-nga district, where it was found abandoned before all six teenagers were safely detained. One of the boys told investigators that he missed his family and had convinced the others to join him, and the group will now face further legal proceedings.

Police arrested a Chinese woman after she allegedly attacked a Thai mother outside a pharmacy in Pai, Mae Hong Son. CCTV footage reportedly showed the suspect approaching the woman, who was holding her baby, and pulling her hair despite no apparent argument taking place beforehand. The accused fled before officers arrived but was arrested two days later after investigators obtained a court warrant. Residents claimed she had previously caused other disturbances in the community, although police have not verified those allegations. She faces charges for assault and causing distress or annoyance, while some social media users have also called for immigration authorities to consider deportation.

Japan is working with Thailand and international organisations to address heavy-metal pollution affecting the Kok River and other waterways in the Mekong region. The project involves the Japanese government, UNIDO, JICA and Thailand’s Pollution Control Department, with monitoring systems planned for vulnerable areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Officials also hope to improve cooperation between Thailand, Myanmar and Laos when tracking and responding to pollution that crosses national borders. The first phase will introduce an arsenic-management plan, distribute water-testing equipment, train local agencies and install arsenic-removal systems in village water supplies. Japanese and Thai representatives are visiting affected provinces to coordinate implementation and strengthen long-term regional water-quality monitoring.

A Chiang Mai burger shop released CCTV footage showing a customer throwing and stepping on his food following a dispute over waiting time. The employee was working alone and reportedly explained that she needed to complete an existing delivery order before preparing the customer’s meal. The shop owner believes language difficulties may have caused the customer to mistakenly think another person had been allowed to skip ahead. After receiving his order, the man allegedly threw it onto the ground, stamped on it and walked away from the shop. The owner defended the employee, stressed that hospitality workers deserve respect and thanked nearby vendors and delivery riders for helping comfort her and clean the area.

A grey tabby in Krabi has become an online favourite after apparently guiding foreign tourists into a convenience store to buy it snacks. A South Korean visitor filmed the cat leading her and a friend directly to a shelf filled with cat food and treats. The feline stood beside the products, looked at the tourists and slowly blinked until they selected a packet, which it later ate outside. Another video showed the same cat using a similar routine on Taiwanese visitors, suggesting that it has successfully performed the trick several times. Social media users jokingly described the clever animal as a scam leader, an international communicator and a potential cat-food brand ambassador.

Traffic police rushed to a Bangkok home after a woman delivered the first of her twins in her bathroom while the second baby remained in the womb. Officers arrived to find the newborn still connected to the mother by the umbilical cord and placenta. A policeman trained in emergency childbirth cleaned the baby, cleared fluid from its nose and mouth and stimulated it until it began crying. Medical workers later arrived, cut the cord and confirmed that the mother and both babies were in a safe condition. Police then cleared traffic along the route to Rajavithi Hospital, where doctors successfully delivered the second twin.