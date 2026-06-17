Thailand Video News | Interpol Fraud Suspect Captured After Nine-Month Thai Visa Overstay | Anutin Pushes to Accelerate Deportations of Foreign Offenders

In the headlines today, Prime Minister Anutin is pushing to accelerate deportations of foreign offenders, then we have an update on the murder of a cannabis shop owner found buried at his Bangkok property, in more crime news a Chinese suspect has been detained under suspicion of involvement in human trafficking, also, a South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice has been captured, in more uplifting news and Indonesian fisherman who was lost at sea for nine days has been rescued, plus a fun story about an 8-year-old Thai golf prodigy is also on the way.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered officials to prepare legal changes that would speed up the deportation of foreign nationals involved in crime. Current procedures generally require suspects to complete the Thai legal process before they can be removed from the country. Authorities are concerned that some defendants released on bail may return to illegal activities while their cases remain unresolved. The proposed amendments will be developed by the Immigration Bureau, Interior Ministry and relevant government officials while taking Thailand’s international obligations into account. The initiative forms part of a wider campaign against transnational crime, call-centre scams, illegal nominee businesses and other offences involving foreign networks.

Police arrested three Thai men after discovering the body of a cannabis shop owner inside a plastic container buried beneath a planter box in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district. Officers initially found no evidence of wrongdoing at the property, but a further search uncovered the body of 34-year-old Chaiyasit on the second floor. One suspect allegedly admitted stabbing the victim during an argument connected to accusations that he had stolen a watch. He claimed the two other men played no role in either the killing or the disposal of the body, although investigators are continuing to examine that account. All three suspects initially face charges relating to intentional murder and concealing or moving a corpse to hide the cause of death.

Thai authorities detained a 40-year-old Chinese man suspected of playing a central role in an international human-smuggling network involving China and Myanmar. Investigators allege the organisation arranged the illegal entry of more than 20 Myanmar women into China and sent over 20 Chinese men to Yangon for unlawful matchmaking activities. The group reportedly used forged documents and misleading information to obtain business visas and conceal the travellers’ actual intentions. Police tracked the suspect to a hotel in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district after receiving assistance requests from Chinese authorities. His permission to remain in Thailand was revoked, and immigration officials have begun the deportation process.

A South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Bangkok after overstaying his Thai visa by 279 days. South Korean authorities accuse the 31-year-old suspect of defrauding 56 victims of more than 962 million won, equivalent to roughly 20 million baht. He allegedly persuaded people to transfer money by claiming he needed to settle investment debts, prove his financial stability or await compensation from an insurance matter. Thai investigators traced him to the Phra Khanong area, where he reportedly provided a false identity and could not produce identification documents. He now faces Thai immigration charges while officials coordinate with South Korea over possible extradition.

Thailand’s proposed TH-AI Passport initiative is facing criticism over its budget, bidding requirements and ability to deliver measurable results. The programme would provide five million residents aged 15 and older with free access to selected artificial intelligence tools and digital training for one year. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry says the 1.62-billion-baht budget would cover licences from several providers and the creation of a nationwide platform. Opposition figures argue that elements of the project’s terms of reference could favour major corporations and potentially give certain service providers an advantage. Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob maintains that the project is lawful, consistent with government policy and will proceed as planned.

A nightclub DJ in Khon Kaen filed a police complaint after allegedly being struck several times by a member of a provincial police oversight committee. DJ Mud Nasa said the man entered the booth shortly after he began working and angrily demanded to know why a requested birthday song had not yet been played. The DJ claimed the suspect hit him twice on the head, removed his cap and struck him again before leaving. He said staff had already announced the birthday celebration and were preparing to play the song when the confrontation occurred. Police are reviewing security footage and plan to summon the accused for questioning as the investigation continues.

Thai authorities rescued four Indonesian fishermen after their disabled boat drifted at sea for approximately nine days. The six-man crew experienced engine failure near the Malacca Strait and attempted to sail home using burlap sacks stitched together as a makeshift sail. Strong monsoon winds instead pushed the vessel north towards waters off Satun, where local fishermen spotted men calling for help near Koh Adang. Two crew members had previously become separated from the boat and were rescued by a Malaysian vessel, leaving the remaining four aboard. The survivors received food, clean clothing and medical checks while Thai officials prepared to process their case once conditions improved.

Eight-year-old Pannawit “TJ” Wangjaisuk won the Thailand Junior World Tour’s E-Boy annual points championship and secured a place at an international tournament in Japan. The young golfer shot a final-round score of 73, including five birdies, to win his division and finish tied for third across all age groups. He accumulated 385 points over the season, earning a second consecutive annual crown after winning the F division title in 2025. TJ then faced a sudden-death playoff for Thailand’s final place at the Golf Digest Japan Junior Cup and eventually prevailed in a 20-yard chip-off. He will represent Thailand at the tournament in Japan from August 3 to 7 after demonstrating impressive composure and decision-making under pressure.