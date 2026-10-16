Thailand video news | Demonstrators protest IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Hua Hin begins demolition of beachfront buildings

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:02 PM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Demonstrators protest IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Hua Hin begins demolition of beachfront buildings

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and ASEAN. Demonstrators take to the streets in Bangkok to protest against the IMF and World Bank meetings. In ASEAN news, the Philippines moves towards restricting social media access for young people as Thailand considers similar measures. In crime news, a Thai man steals an entire lottery ticket display and sells tickets while making his escape. In Hua Hin, demolition begins on beachfront buildings following a long-running legal dispute. And finally, a cheeky story about a ride-hailing driver who asks his passengers to wait until they reach their destination before getting down and dirty.

Over 600 Demonstrators Protest IMF and World Bank Meetings in Bangkok

More than 600 demonstrators gathered in Bangkok on October 15 to protest against the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. The international meetings take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Network Against the World Bank and IMF organised the rally. Protesters marched through Khlong Toei, but police blocked their route at the Rama IV intersection.

Demonstrators criticised international economic policies, arguing that they worsen land disputes, household debt and inequality. They also raised concerns about the impact on vulnerable communities.

Tensions briefly rose when protesters attempted to hang a banner from a pedestrian bridge. However, negotiations with police allowed them to display it peacefully.

Organisers planned further demonstrations through October 16. Meanwhile, authorities introduced traffic restrictions around the convention centre and nearby intersections.

Related Articles

Philippines Moves Toward Youth Social Media Restrictions as Thailand Considers Similar Measures

The Philippines is moving towards tighter social media restrictions for young people. Several deadly school shootings have intensified concerns about online violence and child safety.

The country’s House of Representatives approved a proposal to ban social media access for children under 13. The Senate also backed stricter measures targeting high-risk platforms for users under 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, lawmakers must reconcile the two proposals before they can become law. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has warned that sweeping restrictions could encourage children to hide their online activities.

Thailand is also considering similar safeguards, including a possible social media ban for children under 16. The debate follows school-related shootings and threats linked to concerns about violent online content.

Thai authorities have already introduced a seven-point school safety programme. Meanwhile, experts continue to debate whether social media restrictions alone can tackle youth violence and mental health challenges.

Thai Man Steals Entire Lottery Display and Sells Tickets During Escape

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a 44-year-old man accused of stealing an entire lottery display from outside a vendor’s home. The stand contained 98 lottery tickets and belonged to a 68-year-old vendor.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect arriving on a motorcycle before carrying away the unattended display. He then fled the scene with the tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators identified the suspect as Mana. He allegedly admitted stealing the tickets to cover his personal expenses.

In an unusual twist, Mana reportedly sold 12 tickets while travelling home. Police later apprehended him and recovered the remaining 86 tickets, which they returned to the vendor.

Officers also recovered the abandoned display board along a nearby road. The suspect now faces theft charges.

Israeli Doctor Detained After Attempting to Import 300 Plants from Thailand

An Israeli doctor faces legal proceedings after customs officials discovered around 300 plants in five suitcases at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. The collection reportedly included banana saplings and staghorn ferns from Thailand.

The passenger told authorities that he intended to grow the plants in his private garden. He also described collecting exotic plants as a personal hobby.

However, agricultural inspectors found that he lacked the permits required to import the vegetation into Israel. Officials subsequently confiscated the plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities warned that imported species could carry destructive pests and diseases. These threats could damage local crops and disrupt ecosystems.

Officials expressed particular concern about the potential impact on Israel’s banana industry. Investigators continue to examine the unauthorised shipment.

Thailand and Switzerland Advance Free Trade Agreement and $120 Million Climate Initiative

Thailand and Switzerland are strengthening economic ties through a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The two countries are also pursuing a proposed US$120 million carbon credit initiative.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Bangkok on October 15. The visit marked the first official trip to Thailand by a Swiss president in 22 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both leaders discussed expanding trade and attracting Swiss investment in advanced industries. They also explored cooperation in technology, research and vocational education.

Meanwhile, an existing climate partnership has supported the introduction of more than 2,000 electric buses in Bangkok. The Swiss-based KliK Foundation is expected to purchase the resulting carbon credits for approximately US$120 million, subject to government approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders also discussed international security concerns, including online fraud and illicit financial transactions. They agreed to explore further opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Hua Hin Begins Demolition of Beachfront Buildings Following Long-Running Legal Dispute

Hua Hin authorities are preparing to demolish 15 beachfront structures from October 16. The action follows years of legal disputes over buildings occupying public coastal land.

The affected properties stand between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and the Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine. Officials plan to start with vacant buildings, extensions and non-residential sections.

Authorities have scheduled a final inspection for October 22. They also expect to disconnect electricity and water supplies to affected properties on October 29.

The enforcement follows a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that ordered the removal of structures illegally occupying public land. Twenty-six buildings remain after several property owners complied with earlier orders.

Hua Hin municipality will oversee 15 demolitions, while the Marine Department will handle the remaining 11. Officials say they will proceed gradually to minimise confrontations and disruption for residents.

Pattaya Ride-Hailing Driver Complains After Passengers Engage in Sexual Activity

A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya has criticised a foreign man and a Thai woman who allegedly engaged in sexual activity in his vehicle during a late-night journey.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3.45 am on October 15. Driver Witsarut Thapthet, 29, said he collected the couple near Pattaya’s Walking Street nightlife district.

According to Witsarut, the passengers began touching each other shortly after entering the car. He claimed they later engaged in oral sex during the two-to-three-kilometre journey.

The couple reportedly paused briefly but resumed their intimate behaviour before reaching their hotel. Witsarut said the incident left him uncomfortable throughout the trip.

He added that similar situations occur frequently during his night shifts. The driver urged passengers to respect drivers and refrain from sexual activity inside ride-hailing vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:02 PM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay Phuket News

Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay

2 hours ago
Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip Pattaya News

Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip

3 hours ago
Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked Pattaya News

Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked

3 hours ago
Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid

3 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault Crime News

South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault

20 hours ago
Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts Pattaya News

Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts

20 hours ago
Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home Northern Thailand News

Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

20 hours ago
Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram Northern Thailand News

Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram

21 hours ago
Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US0m carbon plan Politics News

Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US$120m carbon plan

22 hours ago
Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings Crime News

Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings

23 hours ago
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

23 hours ago
More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings Bangkok News

More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

24 hours ago
Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings Bangkok News

Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings

1 day ago
Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate News

Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

1 day ago
Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt Crime News

Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt

1 day ago
Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike Bangkok News

Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike

1 day ago
China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders Crime News

China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders

1 day ago
Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya Pattaya News

Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off Thailand News

Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off

2 days ago
Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence Crime News

Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence

2 days ago
Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week Politics News

Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week

2 days ago
Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office Pattaya News

Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office

2 days ago
Artwork telling a story of time and memory wins 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) Thai Life

Artwork telling a story of time and memory wins 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand)

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand video news | Thailand falls nearly 13 million tourists short of annual target, Netflix sees Thailand as potential global entertainment powerhouse