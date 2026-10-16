Thailand video news | Demonstrators protest IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Hua Hin begins demolition of beachfront buildings

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and ASEAN. Demonstrators take to the streets in Bangkok to protest against the IMF and World Bank meetings. In ASEAN news, the Philippines moves towards restricting social media access for young people as Thailand considers similar measures. In crime news, a Thai man steals an entire lottery ticket display and sells tickets while making his escape. In Hua Hin, demolition begins on beachfront buildings following a long-running legal dispute. And finally, a cheeky story about a ride-hailing driver who asks his passengers to wait until they reach their destination before getting down and dirty.

More than 600 demonstrators gathered in Bangkok on October 15 to protest against the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. The international meetings take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

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The People’s Network Against the World Bank and IMF organised the rally. Protesters marched through Khlong Toei, but police blocked their route at the Rama IV intersection.

Demonstrators criticised international economic policies, arguing that they worsen land disputes, household debt and inequality. They also raised concerns about the impact on vulnerable communities.

Tensions briefly rose when protesters attempted to hang a banner from a pedestrian bridge. However, negotiations with police allowed them to display it peacefully.

Organisers planned further demonstrations through October 16. Meanwhile, authorities introduced traffic restrictions around the convention centre and nearby intersections.

The Philippines is moving towards tighter social media restrictions for young people. Several deadly school shootings have intensified concerns about online violence and child safety.

The country’s House of Representatives approved a proposal to ban social media access for children under 13. The Senate also backed stricter measures targeting high-risk platforms for users under 18.

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However, lawmakers must reconcile the two proposals before they can become law. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has warned that sweeping restrictions could encourage children to hide their online activities.

Thailand is also considering similar safeguards, including a possible social media ban for children under 16. The debate follows school-related shootings and threats linked to concerns about violent online content.

Thai authorities have already introduced a seven-point school safety programme. Meanwhile, experts continue to debate whether social media restrictions alone can tackle youth violence and mental health challenges.

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a 44-year-old man accused of stealing an entire lottery display from outside a vendor’s home. The stand contained 98 lottery tickets and belonged to a 68-year-old vendor.

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CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect arriving on a motorcycle before carrying away the unattended display. He then fled the scene with the tickets.

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Investigators identified the suspect as Mana. He allegedly admitted stealing the tickets to cover his personal expenses.

In an unusual twist, Mana reportedly sold 12 tickets while travelling home. Police later apprehended him and recovered the remaining 86 tickets, which they returned to the vendor.

Officers also recovered the abandoned display board along a nearby road. The suspect now faces theft charges.

An Israeli doctor faces legal proceedings after customs officials discovered around 300 plants in five suitcases at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. The collection reportedly included banana saplings and staghorn ferns from Thailand.

The passenger told authorities that he intended to grow the plants in his private garden. He also described collecting exotic plants as a personal hobby.

However, agricultural inspectors found that he lacked the permits required to import the vegetation into Israel. Officials subsequently confiscated the plants.

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Authorities warned that imported species could carry destructive pests and diseases. These threats could damage local crops and disrupt ecosystems.

Officials expressed particular concern about the potential impact on Israel’s banana industry. Investigators continue to examine the unauthorised shipment.

Thailand and Switzerland are strengthening economic ties through a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The two countries are also pursuing a proposed US$120 million carbon credit initiative.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Bangkok on October 15. The visit marked the first official trip to Thailand by a Swiss president in 22 years.

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Both leaders discussed expanding trade and attracting Swiss investment in advanced industries. They also explored cooperation in technology, research and vocational education.

Meanwhile, an existing climate partnership has supported the introduction of more than 2,000 electric buses in Bangkok. The Swiss-based KliK Foundation is expected to purchase the resulting carbon credits for approximately US$120 million, subject to government approval.

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The leaders also discussed international security concerns, including online fraud and illicit financial transactions. They agreed to explore further opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Hua Hin authorities are preparing to demolish 15 beachfront structures from October 16. The action follows years of legal disputes over buildings occupying public coastal land.

The affected properties stand between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and the Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine. Officials plan to start with vacant buildings, extensions and non-residential sections.

Authorities have scheduled a final inspection for October 22. They also expect to disconnect electricity and water supplies to affected properties on October 29.

The enforcement follows a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that ordered the removal of structures illegally occupying public land. Twenty-six buildings remain after several property owners complied with earlier orders.

Hua Hin municipality will oversee 15 demolitions, while the Marine Department will handle the remaining 11. Officials say they will proceed gradually to minimise confrontations and disruption for residents.

A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya has criticised a foreign man and a Thai woman who allegedly engaged in sexual activity in his vehicle during a late-night journey.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3.45 am on October 15. Driver Witsarut Thapthet, 29, said he collected the couple near Pattaya’s Walking Street nightlife district.

According to Witsarut, the passengers began touching each other shortly after entering the car. He claimed they later engaged in oral sex during the two-to-three-kilometre journey.

The couple reportedly paused briefly but resumed their intimate behaviour before reaching their hotel. Witsarut said the incident left him uncomfortable throughout the trip.

He added that similar situations occur frequently during his night shifts. The driver urged passengers to respect drivers and refrain from sexual activity inside ride-hailing vehicles.