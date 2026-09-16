Thailand video news | New DTV requirements leave applicants facing different rules by embassy, Thailand seeks ASEAN heritage park recognition for Doi Inthanon

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include confusion over new DTV requirements, with applicants finding that different embassies appear to be applying different rules. More than 200 Britons have also been detained in cannabis-smuggling cases linked to Thailand. In Nonthaburi, a woman is pursuing legal action following a violent confrontation with her lawyer neighbour. Meanwhile, Greenpeace has staged a major protest over Thailand’s continued investment in fossil fuels. And later, a singer in Lampang faces legal trouble after performing a parody of the now-infamous ex-monk.

Thailand’s revised Destination Thailand Visa rules, effective August 31, now require applicants to provide proof of permanent residence and a criminal record clearance certificate. However, Thai embassies and consulates are interpreting the residency requirement differently, creating uncertainty for people applying outside their country of nationality. Vientiane limits applications to Lao nationals or permanent residents, while Ho Chi Minh City accepts certain temporary residence cards and Los Angeles permits documents including valid US visas. Guidance from the Thai Embassy in Moscow also contains differing language across its English- and Russian-language pages regarding which foreign residents qualify. Applications filed before August 31 remain under the previous requirements, while new applicants are being advised to carefully check the specific rules of the mission handling their case.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 200 British nationals are reportedly being held overseas in drug-smuggling cases involving cannabis originating from Thailand. UK consular cases involving Britons arrested abroad for drug smuggling climbed from just over 80 in 2023 to more than 340 in 2025, with another 160-plus cases recorded so far in 2026. Around 60% of those affected since 2024 are between 16 and 30 years old, with criminal groups often recruiting through social media using promises of free holidays and easy money. Recruits may be told they are transporting ordinary goods while their luggage actually contains cannabis, leaving them responsible when the drugs are discovered. British authorities are warning travellers never to carry bags or packages for others, as trafficking convictions in some countries can result in decades behind bars, corporal punishment or even the death penalty.

A dentist has accused a former girlfriend in Khon Kaen of obtaining more than 20 million baht in money, property and valuables during their six-year relationship. The dentist said the spending included gold, designer clothing, cars, phones, buildings, cosmetic surgery and shares in dental clinics. The relationship reportedly ended after the dentist discovered that a man introduced as the woman’s older brother was actually her husband, leading to allegations that the pair had worked together to obtain the assets. The former girlfriend denies committing fraud, maintains that the valuables were willingly given as gifts and has refused to return them. She has also claimed the dentist borrowed 3 million baht from her for the clinic, while police have not yet publicly announced the outcome of the complaint.

A 38-year-old woman in Nonthaburi has filed a police complaint after she says a lawyer living nearby brutally attacked her in front of her five-year-old son. The confrontation reportedly began when she accidentally reversed over a foam box containing groceries while parking outside her home in the Rama 5 area. CCTV captured the dispute, and the woman alleges the neighbour hit her with a plastic bottle before punching her more than 30 times, choking her and striking her with his knee. She reportedly suffered a fractured nose and brain injuries, while neighbours intervened after hearing her calls for help. The woman brought the incident to the media because she feared the suspect’s profession could affect her pursuit of justice, and the case remains under investigation.

Thai police arrested a 32-year-old Chinese woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport after authorities said she fled a six-year prison sentence in China for procuring prostitution. A Chinese court sentenced the woman, identified as Wang, in December 2025 and also imposed a 500,000-yuan fine after she had previously received temporary bail because she was pregnant. Chinese authorities later lost track of her near the Vietnamese border before investigators determined that she was hiding in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area. Thai officers monitored her movements and arrested her after she returned from a trip to Kuala Lumpur that police believed was connected to extending her stay in Thailand. Police said Wang admitted to the allegations and Thai authorities are coordinating her return to China to serve the sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 200 community representatives and Greenpeace activists gathered outside Gastech 2026 at BITEC Bangna to oppose further investment in natural gas and LNG infrastructure. Protesters from areas including Rayong, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri argued that additional projects could prolong Thailand’s dependence on fossil fuels while increasing environmental and economic pressures on local communities. Gastech, which runs from September 14 to 17, brings together governments and major energy companies to discuss natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, electricity generation and the broader energy transition. Demonstrators called for greater investment in renewable power, energy storage and grid upgrades, while also seeking stronger environmental assessments and community participation in major projects. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said gas remains necessary for electricity reliability during the transition to renewables, while also announcing government support for rooftop solar and expanded renewable generation.

A singer in Lampang is facing possible criminal charges after performing a parody of a recent abbot scandal while dressed in clothing resembling Buddhist monk robes. Video of the performance circulated online and drew complaints from Buddhist officials and residents who regarded the act as disrespectful toward religion. Authorities are examining whether the performance violated Criminal Code provisions covering insults to religion and the improper use of clothing or symbols associated with monks and other religious figures. The singer later reported to police and provided the costume for investigators, while officials also filed a complaint involving the entertainment venue where the performance took place. The venue could face penalties or licensing consequences under the Entertainment Places Act, and the Lampang governor has instructed officials to fully pursue the investigation.

Thailand is seeking ASEAN Heritage Park status for Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, with regional biodiversity experts scheduled to assess the area from September 16 to 18. The park covers nearly 297,000 rai and is approximately 89.5% natural forest, including important headwaters feeding the Ping and Chao Phraya river systems. Government figures list at least 1,271 plant species and 393 wildlife species in the park, including rare and endangered animals such as goral, serow and white-handed gibbons. Officials say the designation could strengthen conservation efforts while supporting research, environmental education, ecotourism and surrounding communities. Following the on-site assessment, the proposal must still pass several ASEAN environmental bodies before Doi Inthanon can officially receive Heritage Park status.