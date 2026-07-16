Thailand video news | Pattaya police accused of corruption, Child boxers abused by Norwegian gym owner

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include three Pattaya police officers are being scrutinized over allegations of corruption by Kuwaiti tourists, then, a Rayong boxing gym is being investigated over teh alleged abuse of young fighters, in Wat Pho a Chinese tourist has been arrested following a pickpocketing attempt, back in Bangkok some good samaritans rescued a woman from a suspected abduction, and a little later the education ministry is proposing a social credit system for Thailand’s young people.

Three Pattaya police officers have been temporarily moved to administrative duties after Kuwaiti tourists questioned the authenticity of receipts issued for traffic fines. The visitors admitted committing traffic offences but said they were told to pay cash and later discovered that the receipts did not come from Pattaya City Police Station. Acting police chief Kosala Ngamphong has appointed a committee to examine the complaints and collect evidence. The named officers will remain at the city police operations centre while the inquiry is conducted. Authorities said disciplinary and legal action will follow if misconduct is confirmed.

Thai investigators are examining allegations that a Norwegian boxing gym owner in Rayong sexually abused young boxers and that the Thai manager arranged paid sexual services involving minors. The Central Investigation Bureau began an undercover operation after receiving information about child exploitation at the gym. Police arrested 28-year-old manager Naruebet after he allegedly brought three teenagers aged between 13 and 16 to a resort for a staged appointment. During a separate raid, young boxers accused the Norwegian owner of abusing them and providing payments, gifts and financial support in connection with the alleged exploitation. Officers are expanding the investigation to question the foreign owner and identify any additional suspects.

Khon Kaen University has launched an investigation after an engineering student known as Ming accused classmates and senior students of bullying her for several years. She said she faced gossip, insulting social-media posts, exclusion from activities and removal from academic group chats, contributing to depression and a delayed graduation. Ming said she has screenshots, photographs and recordings supporting her account and plans to pursue legal action despite receiving private apologies. Some classmates admitted using harsh language and removing her from chats but said the dispute began over monthly contributions to a graduation fund and denied blocking academic information. The university promised fair treatment for everyone involved and said disciplinary measures would be considered if its rules were breached.

Bangkok police arrested a 59-year-old Chinese man accused of stealing a South Korean tourist’s wallet at Wat Pho. CCTV allegedly showed the suspect taking the wallet from the visitor’s shoulder bag, after which the victim’s cards were used for luxury purchases, meals and other services. Officers detained the man outside a Ratchada hotel and seized phones, branded wallets, foreign currency and clothing believed to match the footage. The suspect denied the accusation, arguing that the person in the video appeared older than him, but investigators rejected his explanation. Police are also examining the possible involvement of a Vietnamese national who may have used a mobile application to access the stolen credit cards.

Bystanders rescued a Thai woman from two men who allegedly tried to force her into a car near Bangkok’s Lat Krabang Industrial Estate. A passing couple noticed her resisting and shouting before blocking the bronze Nissan Almera with their own vehicle. The woman told witnesses that she did not know either man, prompting nearby members of the public to pull her away from the car. Video showed one suspect holding her in the back seat before both men escaped in the vehicle. Although the number plate was visible, police had not publicly confirmed an investigation or whether the woman filed a complaint.

Thailand’s Education Ministry is developing a proposed Social Credit system intended to reward good behaviour among young people. The initiative forms part of the third phase of the National Moral Promotion Action Plan and would convert good deeds into measurable behavioural capital. Positive conduct could eventually be tied to practical benefits involving education, employment and access to government services. The plan is being developed alongside ethics programmes for children under 13, with several ministries studying age-appropriate approaches. Officials said the objective is to encourage lasting positive values, although detailed scoring, monitoring and implementation procedures have not yet been announced.

Thailand has become the first country to introduce Visa’s Destinations programme across an entire nation. Developed with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the initiative aims to make visitor payments easier while helping local businesses join the cashless economy. It covers travel planning and spending across Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Udon Thani, Samui, Hua Hin and Hat Yai. Visa has already recruited more than 50 merchants in Bangkok’s Song Wat district and hopes to expand digital payment acceptance to 56,000 small businesses nationwide. Open to all Visa cardholders, the programme combines payment technology, tourism partnerships, transaction insights and broader merchant acceptance.