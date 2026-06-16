Thailand Video News | Murder Victim Discovered Beneath Bangkok Planter | Thailand Named World’s Second-Best Retirement Destination

Today we’ll be talking about Moscow warning its citizens to avoid Thailand if they’re at risk for US extradition, then, a murder mystery is currently unravelling in Don Mueang, also we have a slew of Brits in Thailand news ranging from the tragic to the criminal, in ASEAN news we’ll take a look at the lengths people in Myanmar are going to try to regain a sense of normalcy amidst their civil conflict, and finally Thailand is climbing the ranks of best countries to retire in, but where exactly has it placed among the competition?

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has advised citizens who may face criminal proceedings in the United States to avoid travelling to or transiting through Thailand. Officials cited the extradition agreement between Bangkok and Washington and warned that Russian nationals could be arrested before being transferred to US custody. The advisory followed the extradition of suspected Russian hacker Denis Obrezkov, who was arrested in Thailand and later appeared in an American court. Moscow accused US agencies of increasingly pursuing Russians abroad, particularly those potentially affected, by international sanctions. Tourism representatives said the warning is unlikely to affect ordinary holidaymakers, although its wider impact on Thailand’s large Russian visitor market remains uncertain.

A dispute over motorcycle road use escalated into a violent confrontation between a foreign tourist and a Thai Muay Thai instructor in Phuket. The Thai man said he criticised two tourists for occupying too much of the road before one of them allegedly punched him repeatedly in the face. He later collected a sword from his home, claiming he feared the foreign man would return and attack him again. Video footage reportedly showed the tourist arriving with a long metal bar before suffering a deep arm wound from the sword during the clash. Police are reviewing witness accounts and online footage to determine the sequence of events and whether charges should be filed against either participant.

Bangkok police found the body of a 34-year-old Thai man concealed inside a plastic container buried beneath soil in a planter at his family home. Officers initially visited the Don Mueang property following reports of a fight but found nothing suspicious during their first inspection. A second caller later insisted that a murder had occurred, leading investigators to force their way into a locked upstairs room with its air conditioner still running. The victim, identified as Chaiyasit, had suffered a stab wound, while scattered soil and a necklace were discovered near the planter. One suspect has been arrested as police search for other alleged participants and work to establish the motive behind the killing.

British professional boxer Colin Kearney remains in critical condition after reportedly falling from a moving tuk tuk in Phuket. He was found with a severe head injury on Phra Baramee Road during the early hours of June 14 and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital. CCTV footage apparently showed Kearney falling from the vehicle before the driver continued without stopping to assist him. Hotel guards said the boxer had been unable to pay his fare and asked the driver to take him to an ATM shortly before the incident. Police have identified the tuk tuk’s registered owner and are trying to locate the person who rented and drove it that night.

A 21-year-old British man faces at least ten years in a Turkish prison after authorities allegedly found 19.2 kilogrammes of cannabis in his luggage. Taylor Johnson was travelling home from Thailand through Istanbul with his girlfriend when a sniffer dog alerted airport officers to 17 vacuum-sealed packages. Johnson told the court that criminals had threatened his family and instructed him to collect a locked suitcase that he believed had been specially designed rather than filled with drugs. His girlfriend, Holly Cooper, was released after the judge accepted that she had no knowledge of the alleged trafficking operation and carried no illegal items herself. Johnson remains detained in Istanbul and is expected to be sentenced in July, with his lawyer potentially seeking a transfer to a British prison following any conviction.

British traveller Oliver Hardy has described violence, overcrowding and abuse during the one year and four months he spent imprisoned in Thailand. Hardy was convicted of offences including overstaying, using forged immigration documents and leaving the country without passing through an authorised checkpoint. He claims his legal problems began after paying individuals and agencies that falsely promised to arrange visas and legitimate immigration stamps. Hardy alleged that he witnessed stabbings and a sexual assault at Bangkok Remand Prison, while an immigration detention cell reportedly held around 120 people with a broken toilet. He has since been released and resumed travelling, documenting his journey through Asia while maintaining that fraud and poor decisions led to his imprisonment.

Young people in Yangon are continuing to fill clubs and bars despite Myanmar’s civil war, political repression and widespread economic hardship. The military government presents the activity as evidence that normal life has returned five years after the coup, although fighting continues and millions remain displaced. For many revellers, nightlife provides a temporary release from fears of detention, forced conscription and an increasingly uncertain future. Popular entertainment districts become quieter around midnight before crowds move into concealed late-night venues, where DJs say drug cocktails have become common. The city’s thriving yet secretive party culture reveals a population attempting to find brief moments of happiness while remaining deeply anxious about conditions outside.

Thailand has placed second in the 2026 Retirement Abroad Index, finishing one point behind the Philippines with a score of 77 out of 100. The study compared 20 countries across healthcare, retirement visa access, insurance requirements, living costs and expatriate integration. Thailand received particularly strong marks for its private healthcare system, earning 18 out of 20 and matching the highest score recorded in that category. Its established foreign community and comparatively affordable lifestyle also helped it finish ahead of destinations including Portugal, Spain and France. The Philippines claimed first place through easier visa access, lower costs and stronger English-language integration, while the report advised retirees to weigh their own priorities before relocating.