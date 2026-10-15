Thailand video news | Thailand falls nearly 13 million tourists short of annual target, Netflix sees Thailand as potential global entertainment powerhouse

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across the country. Thailand is falling well short of its annual tourism target, while a major labour shortage is leaving farmers watching their crops rot. Elsewhere, a tuk-tuk driver faces allegations of overcharging a passenger, and a job applicant is confronted with an excessive demand from a potential employer. Finally, Netflix is setting its sights on Thailand as a major destination for future productions.

Thailand welcomed around 23.94 million international visitors between January 1 and October 10, 2026. That leaves the country 12.76 million arrivals short of its annual target of 36.7 million. Tourist numbers have fallen 4.04% compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, international tourism revenue dropped 2.47% to 1.165 trillion baht.

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China remains Thailand’s largest source of international visitors, with more than four million arrivals. Malaysia, India and Russia follow. Domestic tourism has performed better, recording 157.8 million trips and generating approximately 925.8 billion baht.

Tourism industry representatives have also raised concerns about a proposed 1,000-baht departure tax. They warn that higher travel costs could make Thailand less competitive. The country now faces growing pressure to revive international arrivals before the end of the year.

Farmers in eastern Thailand face mounting losses as labour shortages leave fruit rotting on trees. In Chanthaburi, some growers have lost Cambodian workers amid border tensions. Daily agricultural wages have consequently risen from around 350–400 baht to as much as 1,000 baht.

The rising costs have forced some farmers to abandon lower-value crops, including mangosteen and rambutan. Instead, they prioritise produce that offers better returns. Thailand’s ageing population and restrictions affecting migrant workers have worsened the shortage. Agriculture and construction have both felt the impact.

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The government is exploring recruitment agreements with Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Officials are also preparing measures to simplify migrant worker registration. These efforts aim to ease pressure on employers and reduce reliance on traditional labour sources.

A Bangkok tuk-tuk driver has faced widespread criticism over a disputed 4,000-baht fare. Two foreign tourists needed a ride from Rajamangala National Stadium to their hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 4. They had attended The Weeknd’s concert and faced the journey back to their accommodation.

The passengers refused to pay the full amount for the roughly 15-kilometre trip. They handed over 400 baht instead, arguing that the requested fare was unreasonable. Footage shared by the driver shows the ensuing confrontation. He eventually offered to reduce the price to 2,000 baht, but the tourists walked away.

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The driver defended his initial demand by citing high transport demand after the concert. However, many online commenters criticised the charge. The incident has renewed concerns about tourist overcharging and its potential impact on Thailand’s international reputation.

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A job advertisement offering 30,000 baht a month for an executive driver has sparked outrage online. Critics questioned whether the salary justified the demanding schedule and restrictions. The position requires the driver to start at 7 am and transport the employer’s children. The working day could continue until 3 am or 4 am when the employer returns from social engagements.

The role also involves maintaining and washing five to six vehicles. The driver must remain available near the workplace and cannot smoke or sleep in an air-conditioned vehicle while waiting. Applicants must also live close to the employer.

The advertisement offers just one day off each month. Social media users and professional drivers have criticised the conditions. Many questioned whether the salary could compensate for the long hours and limited personal freedom.

A 17-year-old boy in Lampang has reported a violent assault linked to an online gaming account dispute. The disagreement reportedly involved the account’s ownership and resale, leaving an outstanding debt of 1,300 baht. Three teenagers, reportedly aged between 15 and 17, allegedly attacked the victim.

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Footage circulating online shows the boy lying on the ground as the attackers punch, kick and stomp on him. The assault took place on September 25. The victim initially kept quiet after receiving threats of further violence.

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His mother later discovered the footage and accompanied him to Mae Mo Police Station on October 13. Police have questioned the three suspected attackers and are preparing further legal proceedings. Additional allegations suggest the victim continued receiving threats after contacting the authorities.

Police in Pattaya have arrested a suspected drug dealer following a dramatic vehicle pursuit. Chon Buri’s anti-narcotics unit had arranged a controlled drug purchase on October 13. Officers acted on intelligence that the suspect was allegedly supplying narcotics to local youths.

When officers approached his pickup truck, the driver reportedly reversed into a petrol station office. He then fled onto Sukhumvit Road, prompting police to fire at the vehicle’s tyres. The pursuit continued for around six kilometres, with the damaged truck reportedly endangering other motorists.

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Officers eventually intercepted the vehicle and arrested the 41-year-old suspect, identified as Ratchata. Police reportedly recovered around 20 grammes of crystal methamphetamine from a cigarette packet. Investigators are continuing their inquiries into the alleged drug offences.

The State Railway of Thailand plans to spend 99.8 million baht upgrading platforms along the Bangkok–Chachoengsao railway route. The project will accommodate refurbished Japanese KIHA 40 and KIHA 48 diesel trains. These trains require boarding platforms around 1.10 metres high, while existing platforms stand approximately 50 centimetres above the tracks.

The railway authority plans to use prefabricated steel structures or concrete blocks. This approach should improve passenger access and safety without requiring major station reconstruction. Officials expect bidding to begin in November, with construction scheduled for 2027.

The project covers a railway corridor of approximately 61 kilometres, including 22 stations and stops. It forms part of Thailand’s wider effort to modernise suburban rail services with trains donated by Japan. However, technical worker shortages have slowed refurbishment work.

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Netflix sees potential for Thailand to become a major international film and television production hub, similar to South Korea. However, the country needs stronger intellectual property protections and greater support for creative freedom. Netflix Asia-Pacific executive Andrew Ure shared this view at a Bangkok forum linked to the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings.

Ure praised Thailand’s experienced production crews, diverse filming locations and competitive government incentives. Between 2021 and 2024, Netflix invested more than US$200 million in Thai productions. Its investment supported over 20 original films and television series. It also generated employment for more than 13,500 cast and crew members.

Thailand’s Creative Economy Agency is developing a national strategy for 2028–2032. The plan aims to expand international distribution, develop local talent and increase the commercial value of Thai intellectual property. Netflix believes further growth could boost tourism, attract investment and introduce Thai culture to global audiences. Artificial intelligence could also help smaller studios improve production efficiency while preserving human creativity.