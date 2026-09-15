Thailand video news | Bangkok abbot’s 2 billion baht hospital funding explained as donor contributions, Phuket tunnel could reduce Kathu-Patong journey to five minutes

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Asia. The stories include clarification over a Bangkok abbot’s 2-billion-baht hospital donation, a proposed tunnel in Phuket that could dramatically cut travel times to Patong, and a family seeking answers after a young soldier was found dead at an army camp. Across Asia, we look at the bizarre HYROX soiling incident involving an Australian competitor, before ending with some feel-good news as a ride-hailing driver returns nearly 3,500 baht to an Australian passenger.

A Buddhist scholar has clarified that a reported 2 billion baht linked to a Bangkok abbot’s hospital projects did not come from the monk’s personal wealth or temple donations. The money was reportedly provided by wealthy supporters and business operators who trusted the abbot to direct their contributions toward healthcare projects. Part of the funding for the new Somdet Phra Maha Ratchamangalacharn Hospital also comes from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Public scrutiny intensified after people questioned how a monk could apparently contribute such a large sum and called for greater financial transparency. Scholar Banjob Bannaruji said the abbot essentially served as a coordinator between private donors, government officials and hospitals serving the community.

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Thailand’s Expressway Authority is seeking Cabinet approval for a 16.8 billion baht expressway and tunnel connecting Kathu with Patong. The 3.98-kilometre route would bypass the steep and accident-prone mountain road, potentially reducing a roughly 30-minute journey to about five minutes. Plans include a 1.85-kilometre tunnel beneath Khao Nak Kerd with separate lanes for cars and motorcycles, while proposed tolls have been substantially reduced. Officials estimate that between 50,000 and 60,000 vehicles could use the route each day during its first year of operation. If Cabinet approval arrives in December as expected, construction could begin in October 2027 with the road targeted to open in October 2031.

The family of 20-year-old Private Thitikorn Pongwankham is questioning the circumstances surrounding his death at Surathampithak Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima. Thitikorn was found hanging from a tree behind his unit’s coffee shop on September 12 after failing to return from approved leave. Army officials said interviews with commanders and fellow soldiers found no evidence of violence or conflict, while a forensic examination determined that he died from asphyxia caused by hanging. His relatives said he appeared normal during his recent visit home, although he had told them shortly before leaving that he no longer wanted to continue his military career. The family wants a fuller explanation, while the 2nd Army Area has provided 30,000 baht in initial assistance and assigned personnel to help with funeral arrangements.

A female ride-hailing driver in Phuket was hospitalised after suddenly becoming dizzy, weak and short of breath while transporting four foreign passengers in Patong. She said the men offered her a sweet and later invited her to an entertainment venue, but she declined both offers. Shortly afterwards, she pulled over when her symptoms worsened and said she felt as though something had been sprayed near her. Tuk-tuk drivers and other people nearby helped take her to hospital, while the four passengers reportedly left amid the confusion. Police had not confirmed that she was deliberately drugged, and the substance responsible for her symptoms had not been identified at the time of reporting.

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has dismissed online claims that foreigners can now operate hotels, restaurants and tourism businesses without licences under a new regulation. Officials said the recently approved exemption covers eight specific service categories and does not include hotels, restaurants, tour operators, souvenir shops, sports businesses or language schools. Many of the exempted activities are already supervised by agencies such as the Bank of Thailand, NBTC and Securities and Exchange Commission. Other exemptions apply narrowly to services between affiliated companies, workplace facilities and specialised petroleum drilling operations. The ministry said the changes are intended to eliminate duplicate licensing requirements rather than broadly open protected Thai industries to unrestricted foreign ownership.

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A 26-year-old Thai flight attendant accused of bringing more than one kilogramme of heroin into Australia will remain in custody after her Melbourne court case was postponed until October 12. Authorities allege the drugs were concealed inside the lining of 12 elephant-pattern tote bags she carried through Melbourne Airport in June. Thai investigators say she accepted a paid courier job advertised through Facebook and was told the bags contained clothing and OTOP products, but they have not determined whether she knew heroin was hidden inside. Prosecutors and defence lawyers jointly requested more time after beginning discussions that could potentially resolve the case. She faces charges carrying maximum penalties of 25 years in prison, while Thai police have detained three other suspects and continue searching for a woman known as “Rose Rose” who allegedly organised courier jobs.

HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste has apologised after Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk was allowed to continue competing despite suffering sudden faecal incontinence during a race in Beijing. Wietrzyk continued through the competition and ultimately won, while footage of the incident circulated widely across Chinese social media. Online criticism focused heavily on hygiene, athlete welfare and the decision by race officials not to intervene during an event involving shared equipment. Fürste acknowledged that organisers should have acted immediately and said new procedures are being introduced for similar situations. Updated rules now allow race directors to withdraw competitors when blood, vomit, urine or faeces create a welfare or contamination risk, while organisers in Beijing said affected equipment and flooring would be replaced.

A Phuket taxi driver has refunded an Australian tourist after charging him 3,500 baht for a trip from Phuket International Airport to Chalong. The first-time visitor said the driver convinced him to accept the fare by claiming it was the final available taxi, although he later learned the normal price was considerably lower. When summoned by the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office, the driver said the correct fare was 800 baht and returned the remaining 2,700 baht. The Australian accepted the apology and reportedly agreed to withdraw legal proceedings against the driver. The resolution drew criticism from Thai residents who argued that simply returning the money should not necessarily end the matter, while officials had not yet confirmed whether additional penalties would be imposed.