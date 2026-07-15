Thailand video news | Guests flee early-morning blaze at Chiang Mai hotel, Honest tuk-tuk driver reunites Japanese tourist with lost wallet

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a hotel blaze in Chiang Mai sees guests fleeing for safety, then, a random Thai man presenting himself as a government official spreads misleading information about the deadly nightclub fire in Bangkok, also, a karaoke venue has returned 150,000 baht after a billing dispute in what appears to be an increasingly common scam, in visa news Thailand is reinstating 30-day visa-free stays for Indian visitors, and a little later the Prime Minister shares the stage with the Nene Royal after she represents the country on America’s Got Talent.

Tourists and other guests were evacuated after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a Chiang Mai hotel at around 4.15 am on July 14. Thick smoke filled the building as firefighters and rescue volunteers searched rooms and guided sleeping guests to safety. Crews contained the flames within approximately 40 minutes, preventing the fire from reaching neighbouring rooms. A 47-year-old woman staying in the room where the blaze began suffered burns, cuts and smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported, while forensic investigators continue working to determine the cause of the fire.

A Thai man faced scrutiny after appearing in military-style clothing at the scene of the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire and presenting himself as an official. He reportedly introduced himself as Lieutenant Nut and stood near Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul while authorities inspected the damaged venue. Rescue personnel later said he was not part of an authorised emergency response team and had received no official assignment at the site. Reports linked him to an unconfirmed allegation that the nightclub’s owners demanded payment from customers attempting to escape, although investigators have not verified that accusation. The man has not publicly addressed the claims, and authorities have not announced whether he will face legal action.

A Chiang Mai karaoke bar refunded 150,000 baht to a British customer following allegations that excessive charges were made to his and his wife’s credit cards. The man and a British friend had visited the venue after drinking elsewhere, with his Thai wife claiming staff prevented them from leaving before her husband later returned home the following morning. The couple discovered that several payments had been processed within approximately 30 minutes, including transactions allegedly sent to personal accounts. The bar initially maintained that the bill covered food, drinks and the services of multiple hostesses charged by the hour. Management eventually returned the full amount after the dispute gained widespread attention, although members of the public have urged police to continue investigating the venue.

Thailand has reinstated visa-free entry for Indian tourists, allowing them to remain in the country for up to 30 days. Indian nationals had previously been moved back to a 15-day visa-on-arrival system after the government ended a broader 60-day exemption programme. Tourism officials said the revised requirements caused confusion and contributed to an almost 20% decline in arrivals from India. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports introduced the new arrangement to support a market considered important to Thailand’s visitor economy. Authorities may reconsider the policy if the longer stay is found to be used for illegal employment, unauthorised business activities or other offences.

A major drug operation in Jomtien resulted in the arrest of two suspected dealers and the detention of 81 people who tested positive for illegal substances. Officials targeted locations in Soi Jomtien 2 and Soi Jomtien 3 after residents complained about frequent drug sales and gatherings in the area. Officers allegedly seized methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine from a 21-year-old man before finding drug paraphernalia in several nearby rooms. Information gathered during the operation later led to a controlled purchase and the arrest of a 35-year-old woman carrying more crystal methamphetamine. The detained users, consisting of 57 men and 24 women, will undergo government screening and rehabilitation while investigators examine the wider distribution network.

Thai social media users circulated footage allegedly showing a couple having sex on a stone picnic table inside a Pattaya public park. Reporters identified the location as Chaloem Phrakiat Public Park on Khao Phra Tamnak, an area commonly used by residents and tourists for recreation. A security guard said he noticed a man sitting alone during an early-morning patrol but did not observe a woman or suspicious activity at the time. The guard later recognised the table after a colleague showed him the video that had appeared online. Officials are working to identify those involved, while residents have called for additional overnight patrols and more CCTV cameras in secluded sections of the park.

Teenage musician Nene Royal performed at Government House alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and several Cabinet ministers. The appearance was organised after the prime minister watched her America’s Got Talent audition and the government offered to support her progress in the competition. Officials said competition-related expenses for Nene and her family would be covered as she prepares for the next round in the United States. She performed Loso’s “Som San” before Anutin joined her on stage, later closing with The Cranberries’ “Zombie,” the song featured in her successful audition. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is also considering appointing the Phuket-based performer as a tourism ambassador representing Thailand’s cultural influence abroad.

A Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returned a wallet belonging to a Japanese tourist after discovering it near Tha Chang on July 13. Thanawat, who also works as a vendor in the area, reported the find through a communication group created to help protect visitors near the Grand Palace. Police found identification documents, credit cards and approximately 15,000 yen inside before tracing the owner. Thanawat accompanied Tourist Police officers when the wallet was returned later that day, with the tourist confirming that none of its contents was missing. The first-time visitor, who was scheduled to fly home that evening, thanked everyone involved and said the experience encouraged him to visit Thailand again.