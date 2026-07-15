Thailand video news | Guests flee early-morning blaze at Chiang Mai hotel, Honest tuk-tuk driver reunites Japanese tourist with lost wallet

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 15, 2026, 11:18 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Guests flee early-morning blaze at Chiang Mai hotel, Honest tuk-tuk driver reunites Japanese tourist with lost wallet

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a hotel blaze in Chiang Mai sees guests fleeing for safety, then, a random Thai man presenting himself as a government official spreads misleading information about the deadly nightclub fire in Bangkok, also, a karaoke venue has returned 150,000 baht after a billing dispute in what appears to be an increasingly common scam, in visa news Thailand is reinstating 30-day visa-free stays for Indian visitors, and a little later the Prime Minister shares the stage with the Nene Royal after she represents the country on America’s Got Talent.

Guests Flee Early-Morning Blaze at Chiang Mai Hotel

Tourists and other guests were evacuated after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a Chiang Mai hotel at around 4.15 am on July 14. Thick smoke filled the building as firefighters and rescue volunteers searched rooms and guided sleeping guests to safety. Crews contained the flames within approximately 40 minutes, preventing the fire from reaching neighbouring rooms. A 47-year-old woman staying in the room where the blaze began suffered burns, cuts and smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported, while forensic investigators continue working to determine the cause of the fire.

Man in Military-Style Uniform Questioned Over Nightclub Fire Claims

A Thai man faced scrutiny after appearing in military-style clothing at the scene of the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire and presenting himself as an official. He reportedly introduced himself as Lieutenant Nut and stood near Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul while authorities inspected the damaged venue. Rescue personnel later said he was not part of an authorised emergency response team and had received no official assignment at the site. Reports linked him to an unconfirmed allegation that the nightclub’s owners demanded payment from customers attempting to escape, although investigators have not verified that accusation. The man has not publicly addressed the claims, and authorities have not announced whether he will face legal action.

Chiang Mai Karaoke Venue Returns 150,000 Baht After Billing Dispute

A Chiang Mai karaoke bar refunded 150,000 baht to a British customer following allegations that excessive charges were made to his and his wife’s credit cards. The man and a British friend had visited the venue after drinking elsewhere, with his Thai wife claiming staff prevented them from leaving before her husband later returned home the following morning. The couple discovered that several payments had been processed within approximately 30 minutes, including transactions allegedly sent to personal accounts. The bar initially maintained that the bill covered food, drinks and the services of multiple hostesses charged by the hour. Management eventually returned the full amount after the dispute gained widespread attention, although members of the public have urged police to continue investigating the venue.

Thailand Restores 30-Day Visa-Free Stays for Indian Visitors

Thailand has reinstated visa-free entry for Indian tourists, allowing them to remain in the country for up to 30 days. Indian nationals had previously been moved back to a 15-day visa-on-arrival system after the government ended a broader 60-day exemption programme. Tourism officials said the revised requirements caused confusion and contributed to an almost 20% decline in arrivals from India. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports introduced the new arrangement to support a market considered important to Thailand’s visitor economy. Authorities may reconsider the policy if the longer stay is found to be used for illegal employment, unauthorised business activities or other offences.

Jomtien Operation Detains 81 Drug Users and Two Alleged Dealers

A major drug operation in Jomtien resulted in the arrest of two suspected dealers and the detention of 81 people who tested positive for illegal substances. Officials targeted locations in Soi Jomtien 2 and Soi Jomtien 3 after residents complained about frequent drug sales and gatherings in the area. Officers allegedly seized methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine from a 21-year-old man before finding drug paraphernalia in several nearby rooms. Information gathered during the operation later led to a controlled purchase and the arrest of a 35-year-old woman carrying more crystal methamphetamine. The detained users, consisting of 57 men and 24 women, will undergo government screening and rehabilitation while investigators examine the wider distribution network.

Related Articles

Public Sex Video at Pattaya Park Draws Calls for Tighter Security

Thai social media users circulated footage allegedly showing a couple having sex on a stone picnic table inside a Pattaya public park. Reporters identified the location as Chaloem Phrakiat Public Park on Khao Phra Tamnak, an area commonly used by residents and tourists for recreation. A security guard said he noticed a man sitting alone during an early-morning patrol but did not observe a woman or suspicious activity at the time. The guard later recognised the table after a colleague showed him the video that had appeared online. Officials are working to identify those involved, while residents have called for additional overnight patrols and more CCTV cameras in secluded sections of the park.

Nene Royal Shares Government House Stage with Prime Minister

Teenage musician Nene Royal performed at Government House alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and several Cabinet ministers. The appearance was organised after the prime minister watched her America’s Got Talent audition and the government offered to support her progress in the competition. Officials said competition-related expenses for Nene and her family would be covered as she prepares for the next round in the United States. She performed Loso’s “Som San” before Anutin joined her on stage, later closing with The Cranberries’ “Zombie,” the song featured in her successful audition. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is also considering appointing the Phuket-based performer as a tourism ambassador representing Thailand’s cultural influence abroad.

Honest Tuk-Tuk Driver Reunites Japanese Tourist with Lost Wallet

A Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returned a wallet belonging to a Japanese tourist after discovering it near Tha Chang on July 13. Thanawat, who also works as a vendor in the area, reported the find through a communication group created to help protect visitors near the Grand Palace. Police found identification documents, credit cards and approximately 15,000 yen inside before tracing the owner. Thanawat accompanied Tourist Police officers when the wallet was returned later that day, with the tourist confirming that none of its contents was missing. The first-time visitor, who was scheduled to fly home that evening, thanked everyone involved and said the experience encouraged him to visit Thailand again.

Latest Thailand News
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

3 minutes ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

50 minutes ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

1 hour ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

2 hours ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

5 hours ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

18 hours ago
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81 Pattaya News

Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

18 hours ago
Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum Central Thailand News

Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum

19 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok Thailand News

FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund

20 hours ago
Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026 Bangkok News

Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

20 hours ago
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist&#8217;s lost wallet Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

20 hours ago
Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire Central Thailand News

Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire

21 hours ago
PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House Bangkok News

PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House

21 hours ago
Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park Pattaya News

Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park

22 hours ago
Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene Bangkok News

Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene

22 hours ago
Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua Thailand News

Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua

23 hours ago
Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school Northern Thailand News

Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

1 day ago
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire Thailand News

Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

1 day ago
Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying Visa Information

Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying

1 day ago
Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit Bangkok News

Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit

1 day ago
Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire Pattaya News

Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire

1 day ago
The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way Visa Information

The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way

1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition

1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 15, 2026, 11:18 AM
4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video