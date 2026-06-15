Thailand Video News | Rescuers Pull Woman from Pattaya Sea After Early Morning Incident | South African Traveller Arrested With 16 Kilogrammes of Heroin

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:30 AM
71 4 minutes read
Thailand Video News | Rescuers Pull Woman from Pattaya Sea After Early Morning Incident | South African Traveller Arrested With 16 Kilogrammes of Heroin | Thaiger

Today, we’re going to be talking about the state of polling in the upcoming gubernatorial election that’s coming at the end of the month. Then, a nine-year old student allegedly chases their teacher with a machete after an argument between the two. In crime news, a romance scam investigation has led to the arrest of three and also has unearthed drug connections. In Phuket, a man is being criticized for demanding a 5,000 Baht reward for returning a lost phone. In travel news, 11 new international air routes are expected to come to Thailand this year.

Chardchart Holds Commanding Lead Despite Questions Over City Hall Transparency

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt remains the overwhelming favourite to secure a second term, with a recent poll placing his support at 67.3%. His campaign is centred on extending projects from his first term under the banner “Bangkok Works,” including improvements to quality of life, economic opportunities and public administration. However, opponents have called for an investigation into allegations that influential figures interfered with senior appointments and transfers within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Further scrutiny has followed a controversial exercise-equipment procurement case, in which critics described the penalties imposed on some officials as too lenient. Chadchart has welcomed official reviews and rejected accusations of wrongdoing, while polling indicates that the disputes have done little to weaken his position ahead of the June 28 election.

Nine-Year Old Allegedly Brings a Machete to School After Argument

A nine-year-old student allegedly chased his female teacher with a machete at a school in Sakon Nakhon on June 12. The incident reportedly began when the teacher intervened in an argument between the boy and a classmate before sending him home and contacting his guardians. The student is accused of returning shortly afterwards with the weapon and pursuing the teacher across the school grounds as frightened pupils watched. A caretaker guided the boy towards an open area near the playground and eventually persuaded him to put down the machete. Child welfare officials are expected to assess the student’s behaviour and family circumstances following reports of previous aggression, bullying and threats towards classmates.

Romance Scam Investigation Exposes Alleged 25 Million Baht Drug Operation

Thai police have arrested two Nigerian men and a Thai woman over an alleged drug-smuggling network that reportedly recruited couriers through fake online romances. Investigators said fraudulent profiles presented foreign men as wealthy businessmen, engineers or soldiers before moving conversations with Thai women onto WhatsApp. The Thai suspect allegedly made three trips across the border to collect luggage containing heroin and cocaine, receiving between 40,000 and 50,000 baht for each journey. Officers monitored her latest delivery in Bangkok and arrested the two men accused of receiving packages from her hotel. Police subsequently seized narcotics valued at more than 25 million baht, with one suspect reportedly confessing that the cocaine was intended for distribution in local communities.

Rescuers Pull Woman from Pattaya Sea After Early Morning Incident

Police and rescue workers retrieved a transgender woman from the sea behind a cannabis shop near Pattaya Walking Street early on June 14. Witnesses said she entered the shop alone, ordered a cannabis joint and later screamed before removing her shoes and jumping into the water. Officers found her swimming without a shirt, talking to herself and repeatedly refusing requests to return to shore. After nearly 30 minutes of negotiations, rescuers entered the water beneath the building and brought her back safely. She was transferred to the relevant authorities for physical and mental health assessments to determine what caused the incident.

Phuket Rider Accused of Demanding Payment to Return Lost Phone

A Phuket rider has faced online criticism after allegedly demanding 5,000 baht before returning a mobile phone lost by a foreign tourist. An audio recording reportedly captured the rider negotiating with a Thai representative assisting the phone’s owner. The requested amount was reduced first to 2,000 baht and later to 1,500 baht during the conversation. The rider maintained that he had not stolen the device and said he wanted compensation for fuel and the effort required to return it. Social media users largely agreed that reasonable travel expenses could be offered voluntarily but objected to money being imposed as a condition for recovering lost property.

Related Articles

South African Traveller Arrested With 16 Kilogrammes of Heroin

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old South African woman at Phuket International Airport after allegedly discovering 16 kilogrammes of heroin in her suitcase. Customs officers noticed irregularities in the luggage while she was at the oversized baggage counter in the international terminal on June 11. A detailed inspection reportedly uncovered packages of white powder wrapped in black tape and concealed inside seven bags of dog and cat food. Officers also seized a mobile phone and foreign SIM card before transferring the suspect to Sakhu Police Station. She now faces charges relating to heroin possession, attempted international smuggling and violations of Thailand’s customs laws.

Thailand Moves Closer to 11 Additional International Air Routes

Thailand could receive 11 new or expanded international flight routes following discussions with airlines at an aviation conference in Bangkok. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said 87 of the 146 carriers attending the IATA Slot Conference expressed interest in operating services connected to the country. Proposed links include new flights involving Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai, with destinations such as London, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Melbourne, Cebu, Shanghai and Hangzhou. Riyadh Air, Virgin Atlantic, SkyUp Nistru and AirBorneo were among the new carriers allocated slots for Thailand. Officials believe the additional connections could strengthen tourism, trade and investment while supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a larger regional aviation hub.

Latest Thailand News
India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed | Thaiger Thailand News

India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed

2 seconds ago
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

47 minutes ago
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger Thailand News

Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

2 hours ago
Why Phuket&#8217;s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in | Thaiger Property

Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

5 hours ago
Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone

18 hours ago
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger Thailand News

Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

20 hours ago
Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger Thailand News

Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool

20 hours ago
Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation

21 hours ago
Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

22 hours ago
Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest

22 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

23 hours ago
Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

1 day ago
Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

1 day ago
South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport | Thaiger Thailand News

South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Chadchart&#8217;s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead | Thaiger Thailand News

Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead

1 day ago
United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy

1 day ago
Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river

2 days ago
Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal | Thaiger Property

Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal

2 days ago
Dutch tourist&#8217;s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago
Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

2 days ago
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

2 days ago
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

2 days ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

3 days ago
The life and legacy of Thailand&#8217;s princess | Thaiger Thai Life

The life and legacy of Thailand’s princess

3 days ago
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

3 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:30 AM
71 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video