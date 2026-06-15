Thailand Video News | Rescuers Pull Woman from Pattaya Sea After Early Morning Incident | South African Traveller Arrested With 16 Kilogrammes of Heroin

Today, we’re going to be talking about the state of polling in the upcoming gubernatorial election that’s coming at the end of the month. Then, a nine-year old student allegedly chases their teacher with a machete after an argument between the two. In crime news, a romance scam investigation has led to the arrest of three and also has unearthed drug connections. In Phuket, a man is being criticized for demanding a 5,000 Baht reward for returning a lost phone. In travel news, 11 new international air routes are expected to come to Thailand this year.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt remains the overwhelming favourite to secure a second term, with a recent poll placing his support at 67.3%. His campaign is centred on extending projects from his first term under the banner “Bangkok Works,” including improvements to quality of life, economic opportunities and public administration. However, opponents have called for an investigation into allegations that influential figures interfered with senior appointments and transfers within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Further scrutiny has followed a controversial exercise-equipment procurement case, in which critics described the penalties imposed on some officials as too lenient. Chadchart has welcomed official reviews and rejected accusations of wrongdoing, while polling indicates that the disputes have done little to weaken his position ahead of the June 28 election.

A nine-year-old student allegedly chased his female teacher with a machete at a school in Sakon Nakhon on June 12. The incident reportedly began when the teacher intervened in an argument between the boy and a classmate before sending him home and contacting his guardians. The student is accused of returning shortly afterwards with the weapon and pursuing the teacher across the school grounds as frightened pupils watched. A caretaker guided the boy towards an open area near the playground and eventually persuaded him to put down the machete. Child welfare officials are expected to assess the student’s behaviour and family circumstances following reports of previous aggression, bullying and threats towards classmates.

Thai police have arrested two Nigerian men and a Thai woman over an alleged drug-smuggling network that reportedly recruited couriers through fake online romances. Investigators said fraudulent profiles presented foreign men as wealthy businessmen, engineers or soldiers before moving conversations with Thai women onto WhatsApp. The Thai suspect allegedly made three trips across the border to collect luggage containing heroin and cocaine, receiving between 40,000 and 50,000 baht for each journey. Officers monitored her latest delivery in Bangkok and arrested the two men accused of receiving packages from her hotel. Police subsequently seized narcotics valued at more than 25 million baht, with one suspect reportedly confessing that the cocaine was intended for distribution in local communities.

Police and rescue workers retrieved a transgender woman from the sea behind a cannabis shop near Pattaya Walking Street early on June 14. Witnesses said she entered the shop alone, ordered a cannabis joint and later screamed before removing her shoes and jumping into the water. Officers found her swimming without a shirt, talking to herself and repeatedly refusing requests to return to shore. After nearly 30 minutes of negotiations, rescuers entered the water beneath the building and brought her back safely. She was transferred to the relevant authorities for physical and mental health assessments to determine what caused the incident.

A Phuket rider has faced online criticism after allegedly demanding 5,000 baht before returning a mobile phone lost by a foreign tourist. An audio recording reportedly captured the rider negotiating with a Thai representative assisting the phone’s owner. The requested amount was reduced first to 2,000 baht and later to 1,500 baht during the conversation. The rider maintained that he had not stolen the device and said he wanted compensation for fuel and the effort required to return it. Social media users largely agreed that reasonable travel expenses could be offered voluntarily but objected to money being imposed as a condition for recovering lost property.

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old South African woman at Phuket International Airport after allegedly discovering 16 kilogrammes of heroin in her suitcase. Customs officers noticed irregularities in the luggage while she was at the oversized baggage counter in the international terminal on June 11. A detailed inspection reportedly uncovered packages of white powder wrapped in black tape and concealed inside seven bags of dog and cat food. Officers also seized a mobile phone and foreign SIM card before transferring the suspect to Sakhu Police Station. She now faces charges relating to heroin possession, attempted international smuggling and violations of Thailand’s customs laws.

Thailand could receive 11 new or expanded international flight routes following discussions with airlines at an aviation conference in Bangkok. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said 87 of the 146 carriers attending the IATA Slot Conference expressed interest in operating services connected to the country. Proposed links include new flights involving Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai, with destinations such as London, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Melbourne, Cebu, Shanghai and Hangzhou. Riyadh Air, Virgin Atlantic, SkyUp Nistru and AirBorneo were among the new carriers allocated slots for Thailand. Officials believe the additional connections could strengthen tourism, trade and investment while supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a larger regional aviation hub.