Thailand video news | Australian accused of killing Thai teenager to face trial in Pattaya this December, Thailand defends proposed 1,000-baht airport departure tax despite tourism opposition

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across the country. A trial date has been set for an Australian national accused of murder in Pattaya, while a South Korean fugitive has been arrested in Bangkok over an illegal pornography operation. Elsewhere, seven Myanmar nationals have been rescued during a child trafficking investigation, and a drug-using abbot has been defrocked after fleeing police. Finally, Thailand’s proposed 1,000-baht departure tax sparks heated debate. Would it affect your decision to visit Thailand?

Australian national Simon Carman is scheduled to stand trial in Pattaya on December 8, 9, and 11 over the death of 17-year-old Thai teenager Tunchanok Donhomla. The Western Australian was arrested in June after police discovered the teenager’s body concealed inside a suitcase near a railway line. During an October 12 court hearing, Carman agreed to plead guilty to concealing a corpse but maintained his innocence on the murder charge, claiming he acted in self-defence. The victim’s grieving relatives confronted Carman in court and demanded an apology, but he reportedly responded by blaming the teenager for her own death. Prosecutors plan to call seven witnesses during the December proceedings, with a verdict potentially arriving in January.

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Thai immigration officers have arrested a South Korean fugitive accused of operating an illegal pornography website containing sexually explicit material involving a minor. The suspect, identified as Lee, was apprehended on October 12 at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Thonglor neighbourhood following a request from South Korean authorities. Investigators allege that he distributed large quantities of pornographic videos, including material involving a girl younger than 16, before fleeing to Thailand earlier this year. After locating the suspect, immigration officials revoked his permission to remain in the kingdom and detained him for questioning, during which he admitted to administering the website. He is currently being held at an immigration detention facility pending arrangements for his return to South Korea, where he faces an arrest warrant and an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Thai authorities have arrested four suspects accused of trafficking Myanmar children into Bangkok and exploiting them through forced street vending in popular tourist districts. The investigation began when a Myanmar woman escaped from a residence and reported being forced to sell flowers while also suffering alleged sexual and physical abuse. Officers subsequently raided a rented property in Saphan Sung district, where they discovered seven young Myanmar nationals, including several minors, who were taken for protective screening. Investigators believe the victims were transported across the border near Mae Sot before being made to sell flowers and drinks around areas including Khao San Road, sometimes working until 3 am for as little as 10 baht per bouquet sold. The suspects face human trafficking and child exploitation charges, while social workers and psychologists are assessing the victims and arranging appropriate protection.

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A Buddhist abbot in Roi Et province has been removed from the monkhood after testing positive for methamphetamine during a police operation at his temple. Authorities launched the investigation following complaints that young people were gathering at the religious compound in Suwannaphum district to consume drugs alongside the abbot. When officers arrived on October 12, the monk attempted to escape but was captured following a chase of approximately 120 metres. He subsequently admitted using methamphetamine and explained that he had panicked upon seeing the officers, prompting community leaders to arrange his disrobing and transfer to hospital for rehabilitation. Police also arrested two suspected drug suppliers at a nearby residence, confiscating nine methamphetamine pills and pursuing additional narcotics charges.

Two foreign tourists are facing allegations of shoplifting after reportedly being caught concealing unpaid merchandise at a convenience store in Patong, Phuket. A Thai woman shopping at the establishment claimed she witnessed the couple placing products inside a bag and discreetly alerted employees before they reached the checkout counter. Although the pair allegedly denied stealing anything, staff reportedly discovered unpaid items during a subsequent inspection of their belongings. Social media users have also linked the couple to a separate incident at a clothing store in Rawai, where trousers valued at 1,595 baht were allegedly stolen while one suspect acted as a lookout. The tourists’ nationalities remain unconfirmed, and authorities have not publicly verified the allegations or established whether formal police complaints have been filed.

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Two Tourists Injured in Waterfall Rappelling Accident in Phetchabun

An adventure tourism excursion in Phetchabun turned dangerous when two tourists fell from a cliffside ledge while rappelling at Tad Mok waterfall on October 10. The male and female participants were descending a roughly 150-metre waterfall when they stopped to adjust their equipment, lost their footing, and tumbled onto a rocky ledge below. Rescuers reached the injured tourists, with the man suffering swelling and possible fractures in his arm and leg, while the woman reported chest and back pain. The incident has prompted local environmental groups to demand stricter adventure tourism regulations, including equipment inspections, operator qualifications, emergency preparedness, and clearer safety requirements. Provincial officials are investigating whether the excursion organiser obtained the necessary permits, while one injured participant was reported safe and the other remained under medical treatment.

Thailand’s Finance Ministry is standing behind a proposed 1,000-baht departure tax for international air passengers despite growing criticism from tourism industry representatives. Finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit explained that the charge would apply to both Thai citizens and foreign visitors, with collections incorporated into airline ticket prices to generate additional government revenue. Although draft legislation permits a maximum levy of 5,000 baht, officials maintain that the intended rate is 1,000 baht per departing passenger. The government argues that proceeds could strengthen public finances, support tourism development, and potentially provide insurance or emergency medical assistance for foreign visitors. However, the Tourism Council of Thailand warns that higher travel expenses could discourage international trips, burden families and business travellers, and ultimately damage the tourism sector more than the proposed tax would benefit government finances.

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Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival has captured international attention with dramatic images of religious devotees piercing their cheeks with swords, knives, a pistol, and even the necks of ukuleles. The Taoist celebration, also known as the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, features spirit mediums called Ma Song who enter trance-like states believed to allow deities to inhabit their bodies. Participants undergo elaborate piercing rituals as acts of spiritual purification, with followers believing the ceremonies help ward off evil spirits and bring blessings to their communities. One 29-year-old medium described feeling numb and unable to control her movements during possession, insisting that her religious faith protects her from pain despite the severity of the piercings. Festival organisers have expressed concern about increasingly unconventional objects being used in the ceremonies, encouraging safer practices and deploying medical personnel to reduce the risk of injuries and infections.