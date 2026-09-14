Thailand video news | Russian men turn to Pattaya nightlife as war and draft fears drive them abroad, American fugitive arrested during meditation retreat in Chiang Mai

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across the country. Russian men are increasingly turning to work in Pattaya’s nightlife to escape the uncertainty of war back home. A new fake traffic message scam is also targeting motorists across Thailand. In heartbreaking health news, a one-year-old child has undergone surgery after his fingertips were accidentally severed at a hospital. In crime news, an American was arrested during a meditation retreat, while a Canadian was arrested at a shopping centre, with both facing charges related to alleged sexual offences. And finally, Thailand is looking to support the gaming industry following the success of Gamescom in Germany.

Young Russian men working in Pattaya’s nightlife district say fears of military mobilisation helped push them to leave home for Thailand. Sam, 23, from Moscow and Ilya, 25, from St Petersburg, are among those working at a Walking Street club rather than returning to Russia. Sam, who performs as a pole dancer, said people his age fear being sent to fight and that he has already lost friends and relatives during the war. Ilya works six nights a week and said the freedom and earning opportunities available in Pattaya make returning home increasingly unattractive. Their experiences form part of a wider movement of Russians relocating to Thailand since the invasion of Ukraine and amid continuing concerns over military recruitment.

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Thailand will cut the refinery-level price of diesel by 2.40 baht per litre beginning September 16. The reduction covers B0, B7 and B20 diesel and is scheduled to remain in effect until October 31. Officials approved the measure amid continued volatility in global crude oil and refined fuel markets. Authorities pointed to conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran in the Middle East as one factor creating uncertainty over international energy supplies. The government has not yet confirmed what will happen to diesel prices once the temporary reduction expires.

The Thai government is warning drivers about fraudulent SMS messages claiming they owe unpaid traffic fines. Scammers send shortened links directing recipients to convincing copies of official police websites that may display vehicle details, alleged offences and fine amounts. Victims are then prompted to enter personal information, debit or credit card details and make a payment. Police stressed that they do not demand traffic fine payments through SMS links or QR codes and advised motorists not to interact with suspicious messages. Drivers can verify genuine fines through official services including the Thang Rath app, Police Care app and the Royal Thai Police traffic ticket system.

A one-year-old boy underwent emergency surgery after his fingertip was accidentally severed while staff removed an IV dressing at a hospital in Yasothon. The child was preparing to leave Somdet Phra Yuppharat Loeng Nok Tha Hospital when a nursing assistant reportedly cut through gauze near his right index finger with scissors. Doctors transferred him to a hospital in Ubon Ratchathani, where surgeons successfully reattached the fingertip early the following morning. Medical staff said more time is needed to determine whether the nerves, blood vessels and other tissue reconnect properly and whether normal function will return. The hospital provided the family with initial financial assistance, while the boy’s father filed an official record of the incident with police.

Thai immigration officers arrested an American man wanted in the United States over allegations involving the sexual abuse of children. The suspect, identified only as Joshua, was wanted under a New Hampshire warrant after he and an alleged accomplice were accused of sexually assaulting several girls under the age of 16. Thai authorities revoked his permission to remain in the country after receiving a request for assistance from the FBI’s Legal Attaché office in Bangkok. Undercover immigration officers joined a meditation retreat at a Chiang Mai temple and arrested the suspect during a meditation session after confirming his identity. He was sent to immigration detention ahead of deportation, with US officials expected to escort him back to New Hampshire for further legal proceedings.

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Thai police arrested a 58-year-old Canadian man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at several Bangkok shopping malls. One reported incident occurred at a clothing store in the Lat Phrao area, where the suspect allegedly pretended to measure trousers against a salesperson before touching her inappropriately. Investigators later connected him to similar allegations elsewhere in the capital, including an incident involving an employee at a Chatuchak-area mall. Immigration officers tracked the suspect to a condominium on Rama IX Road and arrested him on September 10, with police reporting that he admitted to the alleged offences. Authorities said he faces prosecution in Thailand before his permission to stay is revoked and he is deported and placed on an immigration watchlist.

Thailand is expanding efforts to promote its gaming industry internationally after 15 domestic companies generated a prospective business pipeline worth more than 270 million baht at gamescom 2026 in Germany. The companies attended the Cologne event from August 26 to 30 and held discussions valued at a combined 270.37 million baht. Nearly all of that amount represents potential future business rather than completed transactions, with only 40,590 baht recorded in immediate deals. Thai participants met 994 potential partners during the convention, including 673 new contacts with international businesses and investors. Officials hope to build on that momentum when gamescom asia and Thailand Game Show 2026 are held in Thailand from October 29 to November 1.

Pattaya officials have ordered urgent repairs after a landslide created a large hole in a road on Big Buddha Hill in the Pratumnak area. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected the site following complaints from runners and other residents concerned about deteriorating conditions on the popular exercise route. Concrete barriers have been installed around the damaged area while officials determine how to carry out permanent repairs, with funding already approved for major construction beginning in 2027. Inspectors also discovered potholes, uneven surfaces and additional deterioration elsewhere on the hill, prompting orders for temporary asphalt resurfacing within roughly two weeks. Sections requiring more extensive work could receive a full road overlay under a longer-term project requiring additional city council funding.