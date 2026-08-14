Thailand video news | Six injured in fair shooting, Aussie slapped with 32,000 baht bill

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a former Thai boy band member found dead in the Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in his backpack. In Nakhon Ratchasima, an armed group attacked fairgoers, leaving six people injured. An Air Force sergeant has also confessed to drugging and secretly filming three of his partners. In political news, the Thai government has rejected claims that it leveraged its US alliance during tariff talks. Finally, an Australian man received a 32,000-baht bill after spending 13 hours at a bar. Was he ripped off, or was it a fair price?

Thaman “Tae” Taephan, 46, a former member of the Thai boy band Dragon 5, was found dead in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River under unusual circumstances. He was reported missing after leaving home for a bicycle ride on August 6 without his phone, wallet or GPS watch, which his family said was out of character. His body was discovered the following afternoon near Rama VII Bridge wearing cycling gear, with a backpack containing a concrete umbrella base and hollow brick weighing a combined 20.1 kilograms, while his bicycle remains missing. Police found no visible external injuries, while his mother said he had no history of depression and had been preparing to enter the Buddhist monkhood. An autopsy is underway to establish the cause of death and determine whether the concrete was connected to foul play.

Six people were injured when a group armed with knives and a homemade shotgun allegedly attacked people at a district fair in Dan Khun Thot, Nakhon Ratchasima. Police believe the confrontation began after several suspects allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle and were challenged by its owner and an event organiser. After one suspected thief was detained, another allegedly escaped and returned with companions carrying knives and a Thai-made shotgun loaded with ammunition designed to scatter pellets. Victims suffered a range of knife and shotgun wounds, with one man struck by 13 pellets and several injured people requiring hospital treatment. Police detained one suspect, tested him for gunshot residue and are continuing to search for the others involved.

A housing development manager in Rayong has called for an investigation into men allegedly posing as immigration officers to solicit money from Chinese residents. CCTV reportedly showed three men wearing uniforms resembling those of immigration officers arriving in a black pickup truck and approaching homes in the development. Residents said they were pressured to purchase supposed charity tickets costing 2,000 baht, while the group was also accused of entering or taking property from homes when occupants were absent. Thai residents, monks and Chinese factory workers in the surrounding area were reportedly approached as part of the same fundraising campaign. One Chinese resident has filed a police complaint over missing property, while authorities had not announced the identities of the men or an outcome to the investigation at the time of reporting.

A 43-year-old Japanese man was injured and robbed near Bangkok’s Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station after allegedly encountering a group of Thai teenagers. The man, identified as Yuki, said he accidentally entered a dark, abandoned area while trying to find his way to the station during a visit to Thailand. He told a local driver that the teenagers demanded money before striking him several times on the back of the head and punching him in the face, eventually taking his credit card. App-based taxi driver Arthit found the injured man nearby and took him to hospital before sharing the incident online to warn others about the area. Police are reviewing security camera footage to identify those involved and are coordinating with transport authorities to improve lighting and clear the surrounding site.

A Royal Thai Air Force sergeant in Lop Buri has admitted to drugging three women he was involved with and secretly recording them while they were unconscious. Two of the women sought assistance after discovering intimate images and videos of themselves circulating on social media without their consent. Both reported gaps in their memories surrounding the incidents, with one recalling feeling unusually intoxicated despite not having consumed alcohol. The sergeant initially denied the allegations but later confessed that he had drugged all three women, recorded them and posted the material online before apologising for his actions. Two of the women intend to pursue legal action and seek compensation, while the third woman, described as his legal wife, has not publicly commented.

The Thai government has denied reports that it plans to use its longstanding military relationship with the United States as bargaining power in ongoing trade negotiations. A foreign media report claimed Bangkok was considering reducing defence cooperation, including participation in the Cobra Gold military exercise, if Washington raised tariffs on Thai goods above 19%. Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek rejected the suggestion, saying trade and national defence are handled through separate frameworks and would not be traded against one another. Thailand has already proposed economic measures aimed at easing trade tensions, including lower tariffs on selected American agricultural products and tighter enforcement against forced labour in export supply chains. Officials said scheduled military cooperation with the United States, including future Cobra Gold exercises, will continue under existing defence agreements.

A confrontation between a Bangkok taxi driver and volunteer rescuers at Fai Chai MRT Station has drawn widespread attention after footage of the fight circulated online. Taxi driver Prachak claimed the dispute began when a rescuer followed him on a motorcycle, threatened him with a knife and later damaged the windows of his taxi. Rescuer Supoj offered a different account, alleging that the taxi repeatedly cut him off and deliberately braked in an apparent attempt to cause a collision. Supoj admitted damaging one window but said he used his bare hands and denied having a knife, while the taxi driver maintained that several rescuers later followed him into the MRT station. Both sides have filed police complaints, and investigators are working to determine what happened after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

A 53-year-old Australian tourist was taken to Pattaya City Police Station after refusing to pay a 32,540-baht bill following a marathon drinking session at a Soi Buakhao beer bar. Staff said the man arrived around 8 am and continued drinking for more than 13 hours, purchasing drinks for several employees and repeatedly ringing the bar’s bell to buy rounds for staff. According to the bar, the dispute escalated after a female employee declined his invitation to leave the venue with him, after which he allegedly refused to settle the tab. The Australian disputed the total, telling police that he did not believe the bill was as high as the bar claimed. Police have recorded statements from both sides and are examining the orders and billing records before deciding whether further legal action is necessary.