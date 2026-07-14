Thailand video news | Locked exit allegations intensify scrutiny after deadly Bangkok nightclub fire, MEGA HALAL Bangkok brings global buyers and exhibitors to QSNCC

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:27 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Locked exit allegations intensify scrutiny after deadly Bangkok nightclub fire, MEGA HALAL Bangkok brings global buyers and exhibitors to QSNCC

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include serious allegations about locked exits at the Bangkok nightclub fire that have intensified scrutiny of the owners. Then in Phuket, the island is launching venue inspections to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen there, also in Phuket an intoxicated foreigner seriously injured themselves after a rooftop fall, back in Bangkok, a Japanese TikToker apologizes after staging a pickpockiting video, in beauty queen gossip a bank has been ordered to pay a women one million baht over scam transfers, then a little later the world’s most famous boxer is soon fighting in a charity bout in Pattaya.

Locked Exit Allegations Intensify Scrutiny After Deadly Bangkok Nightclub Fire

A fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao nightclub near Lat Phrao Intersection killed at least 27 people and left dozens injured, including 22 in critical condition. Witness footage showed thick black smoke filling the building while flames engulfed the venue’s main entrance. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said obstacles were discovered at both emergency exits, including a table used for selling sweets that blocked one escape route. Unconfirmed reports circulating online alleged that another exit was normally locked to prevent customers from leaving without paying and that payments were collected during the evacuation. The nightclub’s owner was also injured and remains in hospital as authorities investigate the claims and the venue’s safety procedures.

 

Phuket Launches Islandwide Venue Inspections Following Bangkok Tragedy

Phuket authorities have ordered intensified safety inspections at entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants and public buildings across the island. Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire must be treated as a warning even though it occurred outside the province. All 19 local administrative organisations will work with relevant agencies to examine businesses according to their individual risk levels. Inspectors will assess fire prevention systems, emergency exits, safety equipment and compliance with building regulations. Officials are also preparing emergency drills and equipment checks to improve readiness and reassure residents, tourists and business operators.

 

Intoxicated Foreigner Seriously Injured in Phuket Rooftop Fall

A foreign man suffered serious injuries after falling from the roof of a commercial building in Phuket on July 12. Witnesses said the apparently intoxicated man climbed onto a second-floor balcony and moved onto a canopy roof along Thep Anusorn Road in Wichit. He reportedly threw bottles and other objects onto the street on two occasions, placing people below at risk. The man later lost his footing and fell, prompting local residents to summon municipal rescue workers who provided first aid before taking him to hospital. Police are interviewing witnesses and studying CCTV footage, while his identity, nationality and current medical condition have not been released.

Related Articles

 

Japanese TikToker Apologises After Staged Bangkok Theft Video Harms Worker

A Japanese content creator faced widespread criticism after pretending to be pickpocketed on Bangkok’s Khao San Road for a social media video. The footage showed several local workers appearing to steal a wallet filled with cash that was deliberately left protruding from his pocket. He later admitted that the scenes were staged and that the participants had been asked to act as thieves in exchange for payment. A Burmese worker featured in the video filed a police complaint after tourists reportedly began treating him suspiciously, while his sister claimed that he temporarily lost his job. The creator apologised for prioritising views over the consequences, although online users continued calling for legal action and penalties against his accounts.

 

Bank Ordered to Pay Beauty Queen One Million Baht Over Scam Transfers

Thailand’s Civil Court ordered a bank to compensate beauty queen Charlotte Austin after finding that it shared responsibility for transactions connected to a call centre scam. The Thai-British Miss Grand Thailand 2022 finalist lost four million baht to criminals who impersonated police officers and claimed her name was linked to an illegal bank account. The scammers kept her on a video call for roughly 24 hours, controlled her communications and persuaded her to transfer money into mule accounts for supposed verification. Four members of the network received lengthy prison sentences and were ordered to repay the stolen sum with interest. The court found negligence on both Charlotte’s and the bank’s part, awarding her one million baht plus interest and 20,000 baht towards legal expenses.

 

Storm Brings Down Restaurant Roof as Diners Rush to Safety

Four or five customers sustained minor injuries when part of a waterfront restaurant roof collapsed during strong winds in Samut Prakan. The accident occurred at around 6 pm in Phra Samut Chedi district, where a wooden and thatched dining structure extended over a fish and shrimp pond. Staff lowered protective awnings as the weather worsened, but the roof gave way while several diners were still attempting to leave. One woman carrying her one-year-old daughter escaped serious injury after the child’s grandmother recognised the danger and moved towards safety. Restaurant staff assisted customers, searched the pond, waived affected diners’ bills and offered to reimburse medical expenses.

 

Tyson Fury Chooses Intimate Pattaya Arena for Charity Comeback Bout

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury will face Polish veteran Mariusz Wach at the approximately 2,000-seat Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya on July 24. Fury has developed close ties to the city through training camps at ISS Boxing Gym and has credited his time in Thailand with restoring his enthusiasm for boxing. He has reportedly agreed to compete without a purse, with net ticket proceeds benefiting the Father Ray Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children and people with disabilities. The contest will also provide Fury with competitive rounds ahead of a possible November showdown against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. There will be no live broadcast, making the roughly 1,500 ticket holders inside the stadium the only fans able to watch the bout as it happens.

 

MEGA HALAL Bangkok Brings Global Buyers and Exhibitors to QSNCC

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 will run alongside the fifth MEGA SHOW Bangkok from July 15 to 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The combined exhibitions will feature more than 1,200 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions across over 1,300 booths. Visitors can explore halal-certified food, beverages, beauty products, healthcare goods and fashion, alongside electronics, homeware, outdoor equipment, stationery and art toys. Organisers expect more than 20,000 professional buyers from over 70 markets, supported by approximately 1,200 pre-arranged business meetings. The exhibitions are open to industry professionals and the public aged 18 and above, with seminars, international pavilions and special BNK48 appearances also included.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire Thailand News

Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

3 seconds ago
Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying Visa Information

Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying

7 minutes ago
Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit Bangkok News

Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit

28 minutes ago
Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire Thailand News

Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire

1 hour ago
The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way Visa Information

The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way

1 hour ago
Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire Thailand News

Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire

2 hours ago
Why is Tyson Fury fighting in a 2,000-seat Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya? Pattaya News

Why is Tyson Fury fighting in a 2,000-seat Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya?

17 hours ago
Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America&#8217;s Got Talent round Phuket News

Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America’s Got Talent round

18 hours ago
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

18 hours ago
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son Northern Thailand News

Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

19 hours ago
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

20 hours ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

20 hours ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

22 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

24 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

1 day ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

1 day ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

1 day ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

1 day ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

2 days ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

2 days ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

2 days ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

2 days ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:27 AM
4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video