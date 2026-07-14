Thailand video news | Locked exit allegations intensify scrutiny after deadly Bangkok nightclub fire, MEGA HALAL Bangkok brings global buyers and exhibitors to QSNCC

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include serious allegations about locked exits at the Bangkok nightclub fire that have intensified scrutiny of the owners. Then in Phuket, the island is launching venue inspections to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen there, also in Phuket an intoxicated foreigner seriously injured themselves after a rooftop fall, back in Bangkok, a Japanese TikToker apologizes after staging a pickpockiting video, in beauty queen gossip a bank has been ordered to pay a women one million baht over scam transfers, then a little later the world’s most famous boxer is soon fighting in a charity bout in Pattaya.

A fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao nightclub near Lat Phrao Intersection killed at least 27 people and left dozens injured, including 22 in critical condition. Witness footage showed thick black smoke filling the building while flames engulfed the venue’s main entrance. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said obstacles were discovered at both emergency exits, including a table used for selling sweets that blocked one escape route. Unconfirmed reports circulating online alleged that another exit was normally locked to prevent customers from leaving without paying and that payments were collected during the evacuation. The nightclub’s owner was also injured and remains in hospital as authorities investigate the claims and the venue’s safety procedures.

Phuket authorities have ordered intensified safety inspections at entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants and public buildings across the island. Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom said the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire must be treated as a warning even though it occurred outside the province. All 19 local administrative organisations will work with relevant agencies to examine businesses according to their individual risk levels. Inspectors will assess fire prevention systems, emergency exits, safety equipment and compliance with building regulations. Officials are also preparing emergency drills and equipment checks to improve readiness and reassure residents, tourists and business operators.

A foreign man suffered serious injuries after falling from the roof of a commercial building in Phuket on July 12. Witnesses said the apparently intoxicated man climbed onto a second-floor balcony and moved onto a canopy roof along Thep Anusorn Road in Wichit. He reportedly threw bottles and other objects onto the street on two occasions, placing people below at risk. The man later lost his footing and fell, prompting local residents to summon municipal rescue workers who provided first aid before taking him to hospital. Police are interviewing witnesses and studying CCTV footage, while his identity, nationality and current medical condition have not been released.

A Japanese content creator faced widespread criticism after pretending to be pickpocketed on Bangkok’s Khao San Road for a social media video. The footage showed several local workers appearing to steal a wallet filled with cash that was deliberately left protruding from his pocket. He later admitted that the scenes were staged and that the participants had been asked to act as thieves in exchange for payment. A Burmese worker featured in the video filed a police complaint after tourists reportedly began treating him suspiciously, while his sister claimed that he temporarily lost his job. The creator apologised for prioritising views over the consequences, although online users continued calling for legal action and penalties against his accounts.

Thailand’s Civil Court ordered a bank to compensate beauty queen Charlotte Austin after finding that it shared responsibility for transactions connected to a call centre scam. The Thai-British Miss Grand Thailand 2022 finalist lost four million baht to criminals who impersonated police officers and claimed her name was linked to an illegal bank account. The scammers kept her on a video call for roughly 24 hours, controlled her communications and persuaded her to transfer money into mule accounts for supposed verification. Four members of the network received lengthy prison sentences and were ordered to repay the stolen sum with interest. The court found negligence on both Charlotte’s and the bank’s part, awarding her one million baht plus interest and 20,000 baht towards legal expenses.

Four or five customers sustained minor injuries when part of a waterfront restaurant roof collapsed during strong winds in Samut Prakan. The accident occurred at around 6 pm in Phra Samut Chedi district, where a wooden and thatched dining structure extended over a fish and shrimp pond. Staff lowered protective awnings as the weather worsened, but the roof gave way while several diners were still attempting to leave. One woman carrying her one-year-old daughter escaped serious injury after the child’s grandmother recognised the danger and moved towards safety. Restaurant staff assisted customers, searched the pond, waived affected diners’ bills and offered to reimburse medical expenses.

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury will face Polish veteran Mariusz Wach at the approximately 2,000-seat Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya on July 24. Fury has developed close ties to the city through training camps at ISS Boxing Gym and has credited his time in Thailand with restoring his enthusiasm for boxing. He has reportedly agreed to compete without a purse, with net ticket proceeds benefiting the Father Ray Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children and people with disabilities. The contest will also provide Fury with competitive rounds ahead of a possible November showdown against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. There will be no live broadcast, making the roughly 1,500 ticket holders inside the stadium the only fans able to watch the bout as it happens.

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 will run alongside the fifth MEGA SHOW Bangkok from July 15 to 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The combined exhibitions will feature more than 1,200 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions across over 1,300 booths. Visitors can explore halal-certified food, beverages, beauty products, healthcare goods and fashion, alongside electronics, homeware, outdoor equipment, stationery and art toys. Organisers expect more than 20,000 professional buyers from over 70 markets, supported by approximately 1,200 pre-arranged business meetings. The exhibitions are open to industry professionals and the public aged 18 and above, with seminars, international pavilions and special BNK48 appearances also included.