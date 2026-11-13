Thailand video news | Thailand raises import duties on overseas online shopping, Thailand suspends new firearms licences until November 2027

The transcription below provides news stories from across Thailand, hosted by Alex in the Good Morning Thailand programme. The stories include major policy changes, as Thailand raises import duties on overseas online shopping and suspends new firearm licences until November 2027. Chiang Mai’s mayor is among 79 suspects in a fake ID investigation, while a former police volunteer in Pattaya has been arrested over alleged evidence planting and extortion. Meanwhile, flight prices to Chiang Mai have surged ahead of the Yi Peng Festival. And finally, the developer behind the Burj Khalifa is reportedly eyeing a US$5 billion project that could bring the world’s tallest building to Bangkok.

Thailand has approved new import duties of up to 30% on goods purchased from overseas online shopping platforms, with the changes expected to take effect around January 1, 2027. The new rates will apply to products entering the country through international post and express delivery services. Certain items, including jewellery, plastic products and exercise equipment, could see duties rise significantly, while clothing will remain at its existing 30% rate. The government says the move aims to create fairer competition for Thai businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, although officials do not expect shoppers to necessarily face equivalent price increases.

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Thailand has introduced a nationwide one-year suspension on new firearms licences, effective November 9, 2026, following a government order published in the Royal Gazette. The restriction covers firearm purchases, ownership permits and licences to import, manufacture, repair or sell guns, although existing dealers can renew their licences. Four exceptions are permitted, covering national security duties, shooting sports, legal transfers following a licence holder’s death or disqualification, and buyers who already hold purchase permits. Anyone in the final category must surrender their firearm to local officials and apply for an ownership licence by December 9, or risk losing the weapon through an official auction.

Thailand is considering deportation and tougher criminal penalties for foreign nationals caught illegally importing toxic waste as authorities intensify their crackdown on hazardous industrial and electronic waste. A government committee is preparing stricter controls on metal scrap imports and exports, with proposals expected to reach the Cabinet by December. The Industry Ministry has deployed 50 inspection teams, which have examined 752 of the 3,049 factories targeted for investigation. So far, 375 facilities have been found violating the Factory Act, resulting in hundreds of administrative orders, including temporary shutdowns and one revoked operating licence.

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Authorities in Chiang Mai have launched a major investigation into an alleged identity document fraud network, with 79 arrest warrants issued against suspected participants. The operation focuses on a scheme in Fang district involving the illegal issuance of identification cards and civil registration documents to foreign nationals. Investigators believe government officials and local administrators, including a municipal mayor, helped facilitate the operation by approving fraudulent paperwork. Multiple agencies participated in searches targeting the suspected network, known as Ming Chen C4, with investigators also seeking evidence and assets potentially acquired through illegal activities.

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A 49-year-old woman in Udon Thani has admitted to cutting her husband with a kitchen knife following a confrontation over his alleged phone sex conversation with another woman. Police were called to a housing estate after a neighbour heard the argument and feared the situation could escalate. The woman told investigators she followed her 62-year-old husband into another room and discovered him masturbating while speaking sexually with someone over the phone. She claimed the confrontation turned physical after her husband pulled her hair, prompting her to grab a kitchen knife and cut his left hand.

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A former police volunteer has been arrested in Pattaya over allegations that she planted methamphetamine on a man and demanded 100,000 baht to prevent him from facing drug charges. The alleged incident dates back to January 2016, when the woman, identified as Sirada, was reportedly working with a community police unit in Ayutthaya and allegedly helped arrest the victim before searching his home, where no illegal substances were found. Investigators from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission say the group subsequently took the man to a police patrol booth and demanded money in exchange for dropping the case. Sirada was tracked down while working at a Pattaya entertainment venue and has now been handed over to the corruption court, with authorities clarifying that no serving police officers have been accused in the case.

Return flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai are reaching as much as 28,000 baht on online booking platforms ahead of the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng celebrations from November 23 to 26. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority attributes the steep prices to exceptional travel demand and flight schedule adjustments linked to the traditional sky lantern festival. Some airlines have already sold out of seats, with one-way tickets averaging around 9,000 baht on several booking websites. The regulator has advised travellers to check prices and availability directly with airlines, warning that third-party platforms may display inflated fares or inaccurate seat information.

Mohamed Alabbar, the developer behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, is exploring a US$5 billion investment in Bangkok that could include the world’s tallest building. The proposed mixed-use development would occupy approximately 20 to 30 rai of leased land and feature residential properties, shopping areas, offices and hotels. Alabbar’s company, Eagle Hills, has reportedly spent four years studying investment opportunities in Bangkok and around 18 months negotiating the potential deal, with an agreement possibly being finalised within weeks. The project could take three to five years to develop, with Thai architects expected to play a leading role in creating a landmark that incorporates elements of local identity.