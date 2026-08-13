Thailand video news | Foreigners warned against moving to Thailand without a financial safety net, Phuket teen Nene Royal rocks her way into America’s Got Talent live shows

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include warnings for foreigners moving to Thailand without enough financial security. The government is also rolling out new school safety measures after the Nonthaburi shooting. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has clarified Thailand’s gun laws, including the legal risks of shooting an intruder. In Phuket, six tourists needed rescue after entering dangerous waters despite red flags. Finally, Phuket rocker Nene Royal has advanced to the live shows on America’s Got Talent.

A Western content creator known as Viajero has warned foreigners about moving to Thailand without a solid financial plan. He says some newcomers expect a cheap and carefree lifestyle but quickly run out of money. Social media can make savings of US$15,000 to US$20,000 seem enough for long-term living. However, rent, visas, insurance, transport, healthcare and entertainment can quickly reduce those savings. Viajero also questioned whether entry-level English teaching jobs offer enough income for the lifestyle many newcomers expect. Teachers in Chiang Mai can earn around 33,000 to 35,000 baht per month. Those without qualifications may struggle to find better-paid positions. He pointed to cases where foreigners asked locals for financial help after spending their savings. His advice is simple: secure reliable income, keep an emergency fund and set a clear point for reconsidering your plans.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a seven-point school safety plan after the deadly shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School. The attack left nine people dead, including the gunman. The new plan will create a “School Safety Zone” at every school nationwide. Schools must also establish centres to protect students’ rights, freedom and safety. Schools will tighten checks for weapons and other dangerous items. They will also create emergency procedures and hold drills with police and other authorities. The government will expand mental health support as well. Schools will offer counselling, psychological recovery rooms and follow-up assessments after traumatic events. Officials are also preparing wider school safety legislation. Other measures include visitor screening, mental health hotlines, trauma support and improved crisis communication.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged politicians and public figures to leave their guns at home. The government recently suspended permits that allow people to carry firearms in public. The decision followed the deadly Nonthaburi school shooting. A 14-year-old allegedly used a firearm belonging to his grandfather during the attack. Anutin said elected officials should set an example by following the restrictions. He also warned that carrying a gun could raise ethical concerns about a politician’s suitability for office. He added that courts would decide whether someone acted lawfully after using a firearm. In his view, carrying a gun in public offers little benefit. The government says the measures aim to tighten firearm controls and reduce the number of guns people carry outside their homes.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has warned that shooting a burglar at home could still violate Thai law. He said gun owners cannot automatically claim legal protection simply because someone entered their property. The government has temporarily halted renewals for several firearm licence categories. Officials are also working on tougher gun-control legislation. Police have increased checkpoints targeting illegal firearms and drugs. Officers are also expected to oppose bail for people caught carrying guns illegally. Proposed changes could require people to keep legal firearms at home. Sports shooters may also need to store their weapons at shooting ranges. Anutin has suggested that gun owners keep firearms unloaded and securely stored. He said reducing access to ready-to-use guns could prevent impulsive shootings and protect innocent people.

Six foreign tourists needed rescue at Nai Thon Beach in Phuket after entering dangerous waters despite red warning flags. The group included Russian, Indian and Israeli visitors. Strong winds, powerful currents and waves over two metres created hazardous conditions on August 11. Lifeguards and volunteers entered the water to bring the swimmers back safely. A volunteer lifeguard said some visitors ignore warning flags because they see rescue teams nearby. He warned that lifeguards cannot make dangerous conditions safe. Nai Thon Beach has four official lifeguards and around two volunteers covering its one-kilometre stretch. Local rescuers have called for more staff, equipment and vehicles, including ATVs. Seven other tourists also entered the water and needed rescue at the same beach the previous day. The incidents highlight the continued danger along Phuket’s beaches during rough weather.

Bangkok police have arrested a foreign man after a delivery rider accused him of throwing an egg and attacking him in Bang Na. The 30-year-old rider said the incident happened around 2.20 am on August 9. He had just completed a delivery on Soi Udomsuk when the man allegedly blocked his path, threw an egg and hit him on the head. The suspect then returned to a condominium. Building staff and nearby businesses later reported other alleged incidents involving the same man. They accused him of attacking other delivery riders, stealing from a convenience store, leaving restaurants without paying and damaging property at his accommodation. Police received CCTV footage and additional complaints before arresting the suspect. Officers have asked anyone with further complaints to come forward. Police have not released the man’s identity or nationality. Officers are still investigating the additional allegations.

Thailand has favourable conditions for watching the Perseid meteor shower this week. The shower reaches its strongest activity between August 12 and 14. The predicted peak will arrive at around 9.53 pm Thailand time on August 13. The annual meteor shower remains active from mid-July through late August. The Perseids come from debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. Under ideal conditions, observers can see around 100 meteors per hour. This year, experts expect closer to 30 to 50 per hour. The best viewing time begins after about 11 pm and continues until dawn. Dark rural areas will offer much better views than Bangkok, where light pollution can hide most meteors. Thailand’s monsoon clouds remain the biggest obstacle. Anyone with clear skies will not need a telescope. Find a dark location, let your eyes adjust and watch a wide area of the sky.

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal has advanced to the live shows on America’s Got Talent Season 21. She impressed all four judges during the Judges’ Callbacks. The Phuket musician first gained international attention with her rock version of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”. She returned for the callbacks with Muse’s “Hysteria”, while singing and playing lead guitar. Her performance earned strong praise from the judges. Muse also shared a clip of her performance, helping Nene reach an even wider international audience. Nene started learning music at seven years old. She later finished runner-up in the 2023 Overdrive Guitar Contest and won an Outstanding Player award at the 2024 King Power Band Competition. The 16-year-old will now compete in the AGT Live Shows. Public voting will decide whether the young Thai rocker can continue her journey toward the season finale.