Thailand video news | Bangkok pub blaze leaves 27 dead and 18 seriously injured, Myanmar airstrikes intensify near Thailand’s Tak border

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories a horrifying fire at a nightclub in Bangkok has left at least 27 dead and nearly 20 more seriously injured, then along the border with Myanmar airstrikes have been intensifying, we’ll also take a look at the increasing rate of foreign homelessness in Bangkok, in regulatory news an opposition MP is pressing Anutin over gaps in Cannabis oversight, and a little later a bizarre case of a family dog bringing home a live grenade.

A late-night fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao venue near Lat Phrao Soi 1 killed at least 27 people and left 18 others seriously injured. Emergency crews received the call shortly before midnight on July 12 and brought the blaze under control in about 35 minutes. Preliminary accounts suggest smoke emerged from an electrical cut-out near the stage before the power failed, an explosion was heard and flames spread rapidly. Many victims were found near the toilets and a rear emergency exit, where investigators are examining whether an obstruction prevented people from escaping. Officials are also reviewing the venue’s licence, building modifications, fire systems and highly flammable interior materials, with criminal action possible if safety violations are confirmed.

Myanmar military aircraft bombed Karen National Liberation Army positions near Myawaddy, directly opposite Mae Sot district in Tak province. The attacks reportedly involved YAK-130 and Y-12 aircraft as well as 500-pound bombs, with casualties suspected among Karen forces and homes damaged on the Myanmar side. Stray munitions landed in two villages in Mahawan subdistrict, prompting Thai police to clear explosive remnants and brief local residents. Thai security units increased patrols and placed border forces on standby, while the Royal Thai Air Force said it was prepared to respond to any airspace violation. Thailand filed a formal protest through the border committee and warned residents not to touch suspicious objects or spread unverified information.

Bangkok charities are assisting a growing number of foreign travellers who have run out of money and become unable to return home. One foundation supported about 45 homeless foreigners over eight months, although aid groups believe the actual figure may be higher. Common causes include poor financial preparation, job losses, romance or cryptocurrency scams and bank accounts being frozen over suspicious activity. Once their visas expire, stranded visitors may be unable to work legally, rent accommodation or access public healthcare, leaving charities and shelters as their main lifeline. Advocacy groups are calling for closer cooperation among Thai authorities, embassies, airlines and foreign governments because Thailand has no formal safety net for non-citizens.

A People’s Party MP accused the government of failing to properly regulate cannabis nearly four years after decriminalisation. Bhuntin Noumjerm said more than 3,000 illegal export cases involving over 30,000 kilogrammes seized in nine months showed systemic weaknesses rather than isolated smuggling. He questioned whether authorities could trace seized products to farms, identify those profiting and maintain a central database covering cultivation, sales, transport and exports. The MP said he was not accusing Anutin Charnvirakul or any political party of involvement, but argued that Parliament must examine the consequences of the policy. The government responded that enforcement had intensified, with more than 5,000 kilogrammes seized in three months, as pressure grows for a stronger legal framework.

Authorities arrested operators at two Phuket cannabis shops accused of continuing to sell products despite suspended licences. Coordinated inspections in Thalang and Mueang Phuket reportedly found both businesses open and actively trading. Officials seized evidence valued at more than 500,000 baht before transferring the suspects to investigators. The operators face charges for selling controlled herbs without permission and alleged food-labelling violations, carrying possible prison terms and fines. Authorities said nationwide inspections would continue as Thailand tightens cannabis rules and moves towards restricting legal use to medical purposes.

Bangkok police questioned another Chinese family and two Thai men as an investigation into fraudulent paternity registrations continued to widen. The alleged network involved Thai men signing documents that falsely identified them as fathers of Chinese children, reportedly to facilitate school enrolment or other official processes. One man’s partner claimed he signed out of sympathy so a child could enrol in school and received no payment, although police detained him and members of the Chinese family. Another accused “fake father” told officers that he signed the documents because his boss instructed him to do so. Police have obtained 35 arrest warrants and are continuing to locate suspects who remain at large while opposing bail for several detainees.

A family in Sisaket discovered that their pet dog had carried a live hand grenade onto their property and chewed on it for several hours. Relatives initially mistook the rusty object for a bone or piece of plastic until the homeowner noticed its safety pin. Police and bomb disposal officers identified it as a Chinese-made Type 82-2 fragmentation grenade that remained capable of exploding. Specialists transported the device to a rice field and destroyed it in a controlled blast, which left a sizeable crater and confirmed it was still operational. No one was injured, but officials warned residents never to touch or move suspected military ordnance and to contact trained authorities immediately.