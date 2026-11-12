Thailand video news | Facebook and LINE identified as Thailand’s biggest scam hunting grounds, Thailand to challenge Myanmar over toxic pollution in border rivers

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand is losing billions of baht to online scams, with some major platforms facing questions over their role in fuelling the problem. Meanwhile, concerns are growing over toxic pollution in rivers along the Myanmar border. In Phuket, two teenagers have been arrested following a fatal attack reportedly linked to a debt dispute. Tomorrowland is preparing to make its Thailand debut, with tickets sold out, but financial losses could still be on the horizon. Plus, two unusual food stories: a man tries to negotiate the price of an omelette, while a California doctor finally settles a five-year lawsuit over spicy Thai food.

Thailand lost an estimated 65.86 billion baht to online scams over the past year, with Facebook and LINE identified as the most common platforms used by criminals to contact victims. A new report presented at the Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2026 found that 79% of surveyed residents had encountered a scam, while six in ten victims had been targeted more than once. Facebook was identified as the initial contact channel by 54% of respondents, followed by LINE at 48%, with bank transfers accounting for nearly half of reported scam payments. Despite the alarming figures, officially recorded financial losses fell by 42.2% between the first and second five-month periods of 2026, which authorities attribute to closer cooperation between police, banks and regulators.

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Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is set to raise concerns over serious pollution in the Kok and Sai rivers during talks with Myanmar on November 12. Authorities believe mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State are contributing to dangerous levels of arsenic and heavy metals affecting communities on both sides of the border. Recent testing found contamination in Chiang Rai’s Sai River exceeding established safety standards, raising concerns about drinking water, agriculture and aquatic life. Thailand and Myanmar are also preparing to establish a joint working group to conduct water and soil testing, share technical expertise and coordinate efforts to address the environmental damage.

Two Thai teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested following the fatal assault of a 51-year-old man in Phuket’s Thalang district. Police say the suspects arrived on a motorcycle and attacked the victim with a baseball bat and a knife before fleeing, with officers arresting them approximately two hours after the man was admitted to hospital. Both teenagers reportedly admitted to participating in the attack, claiming the victim owed them money that had been given to help retrieve a motorcycle seized by police. The victim’s wife alleged that her husband had spent the money on drugs instead, while police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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Immigration officers have arrested a Russian woman at a condominium in Phuket’s Patong area after discovering she had overstayed her permission to remain in Thailand by 2,379 days. According to immigration records, her permission to stay expired on October 12, 2020, meaning she had remained in the country illegally for more than six years. Officers reportedly located her following an investigation and took her to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. The arrest forms part of a nationwide crackdown on foreigners suspected of immigration violations, with authorities also reminding landlords and property operators of their legal obligation to report foreign residents.

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Tomorrowland Thailand’s inaugural edition is expected to operate at a loss despite selling out all tickets ahead of its December debut. Organisers say the projected budget has increased from 1.6 billion baht to approximately 2 billion baht, partly because of equipment shortages during Asia’s busy December festival season. The three-day event will take place at Wisdom Valley in Chon Buri from December 11 to 13, accommodating up to 50,000 visitors daily, with the first edition serving as a crucial test of the planned five-year partnership. Limited sponsorship and insufficient government support have added to the financial pressure, while organisers warn that the Belgian partners could reconsider Thailand if commitments are not fulfilled.

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A video showing a confrontation between a street food vendor and a group of Indian tourists over an omelette rice order has attracted attention online. According to the footage, the customer ordered an omelette containing five eggs, with the vendor charging 100 baht based on a price of 20 baht per egg. However, after the meal was prepared, the customer allegedly insisted on paying just 25 baht and attempted to leave without settling the full bill. A group of transgender women nearby intervened in support of the vendor, although the exact location of the incident remains unconfirmed and is believed to be Pattaya.

A California neurologist and a Thai restaurant have reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving an allegedly excessively spicy chicken appetiser, bringing a legal dispute lasting more than five years to an end. Harjasleen Walia claimed that eating the restaurant’s Dragon Balls dish in 2021 caused chemical burns to her vocal cords, oesophagus and nostril, resulting in permanent injuries. She filed a negligence lawsuit in 2023 against Coup de Thai’s owner, chef and staff, seeking more than US$35,000 in damages and alleging that inadequate precautions were taken regarding the dish’s extreme heat. The settlement was reached just one day before the scheduled jury trial, although its financial terms remain undisclosed, while the restaurant’s owner and former pop star background helped attract attention to the unusual case in Thailand.

A foreign visitor in Phuket has drawn online attention after accusing a convenience store employee of racism following a disagreement over a supposedly cold sandwich. The man shared a TikTok video claiming the female worker had ignored him because she disliked him, after he received a sandwich that he believed had not been heated properly. The employee subsequently reheated the food, but the customer complained that she failed to offer a replacement or properly address his concerns. The footage prompted mixed reactions, with some viewers questioning the racism allegation and suggesting a language barrier, fatigue or a simple service mistake may have been responsible.