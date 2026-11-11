Thailand video news | Thailand boosts border security as Myanmar clashes spill across frontier, Khon Kaen University student earns NASA recognition for cybersecurity discovery

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand boosts border security as Myanmar clashes spill across frontier, Khon Kaen University student earns NASA recognition for cybersecurity discovery

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand steps up border security as clashes in Myanmar spill across the frontier, while Chinese holiday travel to Thailand declines amid growing safety concerns. But are those concerns justified? Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi Airport bottlenecks threaten the high season, and Thai Airways faces backlash after passengers report a lack of running water on board. Plus, Katy Perry makes a surprise appearance with a private performance in southern Thailand.

Thailand Boosts Border Security as Myanmar Clashes Spill Across Frontier

Thailand has ordered 10 provinces bordering Myanmar to strengthen security after bullets and shell fragments from ongoing fighting damaged homes and property in Mae Sot, Tak. The clashes involve Myanmar military forces and resistance groups operating near the Thai border. Provincial governors have been instructed to coordinate with military and police authorities, monitor border crossings and prepare emergency shelters, food, medical supplies and evacuation plans. Officials will also assist affected residents, monitor potential refugee movements and provide emergency support if the violence threatens communities inside Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese Holiday Travel to Thailand Falls Amid Growing Safety Fears

Thailand welcomed 308,942 Chinese tourists in October, representing a 13.6% decline compared with the same month last year, despite China’s Golden Week holiday. The drop also came as arrivals fell from September’s 349,182 visitors, raising concerns about the country’s appeal among one of its most important tourism markets. Safety concerns have reportedly influenced travel decisions following a Chinese Embassy advisory warning nationals to exercise caution after several kidnapping cases involving Chinese citizens. Negative discussions on Chinese social media, alongside concerns about flooding in Bangkok and perceptions of personal safety, have also encouraged some travellers to consider domestic destinations instead.

Airport Bottlenecks Threaten Thailand’s Peak Tourism Season

Thailand’s tourism industry is raising concerns about congestion and cargo backlogs at Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of the busy year-end travel season. The Association of Thai Travel Agents has warned that problems extend beyond crowded terminals, with immigration processing, baggage handling, airline operations and ground transportation all facing pressure. Industry representatives fear long queues and poor arrival experiences could discourage international visitors while forcing hotels, tour operators and transport companies to absorb additional costs. Airport capacity issues could also restrict the number of additional flights Thailand can accommodate, potentially affecting tourism revenue during one of the industry’s most important periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slovak Man Accused of Assaulting Two Massage Workers in Suphan Buri

A Slovak man identified only as Martin has been accused of assaulting two Thai massage workers at a shop in Suphan Buri following a dispute involving his former girlfriend and a car. The shop owner, Siriporn, claims the man visited the premises on November 4 looking for her before allegedly attacking employees Suphattra and Thawee when they could not provide information about her whereabouts. One worker alleged that he slapped her colleague, smashed a mobile phone and then attempted to rub his genitals against her face before continuing the assault. Siriporn has filed a police complaint and alleged receiving threats from the man, although authorities had not publicly provided an update on the investigation at the time of reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Airways Faces Backlash Over Aircraft Lavatory Water Outage

Thai Airways is facing criticism after passengers reportedly encountered a Munich-to-Bangkok flight with no running water in its aircraft lavatory. Aviation blog LoyaltyLobby shared a photograph showing a bottle of drinking water placed beside a sink, reportedly provided by cabin crew for passengers to wash their hands. The flight number and date were not disclosed, leaving uncertainty over how long the problem lasted or whether it affected multiple toilets. Reactions online were divided, with some passengers defending the crew’s efforts to manage an unexpected technical problem while others questioned why an aircraft with inadequate bathroom facilities was allowed to operate a long-haul service.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Suvarnabhumi Airport Introduces Stricter Rules for Pets in Terminals

Suvarnabhumi Airport has tightened restrictions on animals entering its passenger terminals, concourses and designated restricted areas. The new rules prohibit pets and other animals, including dogs, cats, birds, aquatic animals and insects, unless they qualify for specific exemptions. Exceptions include animals being transported by air, guide dogs assisting people with disabilities, specially authorised animals and working detection dogs supervised by officials. Passengers travelling with approved pets must keep them securely inside suitable carriers, while people collecting or dropping off travellers cannot simply bring their animals into the terminal in a cage.

Katy Perry Reportedly Performs Private Multi-Million-Dollar Concert in Phang Nga

Pop superstar Katy Perry reportedly travelled to Thailand by private jet to perform at an exclusive corporate event in Phang Nga on Saturday night. The concert was organised for employees of Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz, which held a five-day retreat in the luxury resort area of Khao Lak following Google’s $32 billion acquisition of the company in March. The private performance was reportedly valued at between $3 million and $4 million, with footage showing Perry entertaining guests with hits including Firework and Roar. An attendee described the singer as relaxed and cheerful throughout the event, while her former husband Russell Brand was separately sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in the UK.

Khon Kaen University Student Earns NASA Recognition for Cybersecurity Discovery

A first-year cybersecurity student from Khon Kaen University has received an official letter of recognition from NASA after identifying a security vulnerability in the agency’s information systems. Thanaphon Butsrisicha, who also uses the online alias nullbyt3z, discovered a Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability that could potentially allow malicious code to be inserted into webpages. Rather than exploiting the weakness, he reported it through NASA’s Vulnerability Disclosure Policy, allowing the agency to investigate and address the issue. NASA’s November 5 letter praised his contribution to maintaining the integrity and availability of its space information systems, marking an impressive achievement for the young Thai cybersecurity researcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat Road deaths

Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

42 minutes ago
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027 Tourism News

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

1 hour ago
Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders Business News

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

5 hours ago
Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work Thailand News

Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

18 hours ago
Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist Tourism News

Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

19 hours ago
Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water Aviation News

Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

19 hours ago
Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting Thailand News

Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

19 hours ago
Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances Crime News

Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

20 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s cool season is here, but don&#8217;t expect much cold Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

20 hours ago
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe Aviation News

Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

21 hours ago
Krabi drug suspect&#8217;s wife promises to wait during his sentence Krabi News

Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

22 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

22 hours ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

1 day ago
Masseuses attacked by employer&#8217;s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop Crime News

Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit Travel

Thailand’s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit

1 day ago
Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam

1 day ago
Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers Thailand News

Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

1 day ago
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash Thailand News

Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand video news | Thailand’s tourism advantage over Vietnam shrinks as competition intensifies, Government reassures public as emergency supply purchases increase