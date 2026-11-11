Thailand video news | Thailand boosts border security as Myanmar clashes spill across frontier, Khon Kaen University student earns NASA recognition for cybersecurity discovery

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand steps up border security as clashes in Myanmar spill across the frontier, while Chinese holiday travel to Thailand declines amid growing safety concerns. But are those concerns justified? Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi Airport bottlenecks threaten the high season, and Thai Airways faces backlash after passengers report a lack of running water on board. Plus, Katy Perry makes a surprise appearance with a private performance in southern Thailand.

Thailand has ordered 10 provinces bordering Myanmar to strengthen security after bullets and shell fragments from ongoing fighting damaged homes and property in Mae Sot, Tak. The clashes involve Myanmar military forces and resistance groups operating near the Thai border. Provincial governors have been instructed to coordinate with military and police authorities, monitor border crossings and prepare emergency shelters, food, medical supplies and evacuation plans. Officials will also assist affected residents, monitor potential refugee movements and provide emergency support if the violence threatens communities inside Thailand.

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Thailand welcomed 308,942 Chinese tourists in October, representing a 13.6% decline compared with the same month last year, despite China’s Golden Week holiday. The drop also came as arrivals fell from September’s 349,182 visitors, raising concerns about the country’s appeal among one of its most important tourism markets. Safety concerns have reportedly influenced travel decisions following a Chinese Embassy advisory warning nationals to exercise caution after several kidnapping cases involving Chinese citizens. Negative discussions on Chinese social media, alongside concerns about flooding in Bangkok and perceptions of personal safety, have also encouraged some travellers to consider domestic destinations instead.

Thailand’s tourism industry is raising concerns about congestion and cargo backlogs at Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of the busy year-end travel season. The Association of Thai Travel Agents has warned that problems extend beyond crowded terminals, with immigration processing, baggage handling, airline operations and ground transportation all facing pressure. Industry representatives fear long queues and poor arrival experiences could discourage international visitors while forcing hotels, tour operators and transport companies to absorb additional costs. Airport capacity issues could also restrict the number of additional flights Thailand can accommodate, potentially affecting tourism revenue during one of the industry’s most important periods.

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A Slovak man identified only as Martin has been accused of assaulting two Thai massage workers at a shop in Suphan Buri following a dispute involving his former girlfriend and a car. The shop owner, Siriporn, claims the man visited the premises on November 4 looking for her before allegedly attacking employees Suphattra and Thawee when they could not provide information about her whereabouts. One worker alleged that he slapped her colleague, smashed a mobile phone and then attempted to rub his genitals against her face before continuing the assault. Siriporn has filed a police complaint and alleged receiving threats from the man, although authorities had not publicly provided an update on the investigation at the time of reporting.

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Thai Airways is facing criticism after passengers reportedly encountered a Munich-to-Bangkok flight with no running water in its aircraft lavatory. Aviation blog LoyaltyLobby shared a photograph showing a bottle of drinking water placed beside a sink, reportedly provided by cabin crew for passengers to wash their hands. The flight number and date were not disclosed, leaving uncertainty over how long the problem lasted or whether it affected multiple toilets. Reactions online were divided, with some passengers defending the crew’s efforts to manage an unexpected technical problem while others questioned why an aircraft with inadequate bathroom facilities was allowed to operate a long-haul service.

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Suvarnabhumi Airport has tightened restrictions on animals entering its passenger terminals, concourses and designated restricted areas. The new rules prohibit pets and other animals, including dogs, cats, birds, aquatic animals and insects, unless they qualify for specific exemptions. Exceptions include animals being transported by air, guide dogs assisting people with disabilities, specially authorised animals and working detection dogs supervised by officials. Passengers travelling with approved pets must keep them securely inside suitable carriers, while people collecting or dropping off travellers cannot simply bring their animals into the terminal in a cage.

Pop superstar Katy Perry reportedly travelled to Thailand by private jet to perform at an exclusive corporate event in Phang Nga on Saturday night. The concert was organised for employees of Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz, which held a five-day retreat in the luxury resort area of Khao Lak following Google’s $32 billion acquisition of the company in March. The private performance was reportedly valued at between $3 million and $4 million, with footage showing Perry entertaining guests with hits including Firework and Roar. An attendee described the singer as relaxed and cheerful throughout the event, while her former husband Russell Brand was separately sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in the UK.

A first-year cybersecurity student from Khon Kaen University has received an official letter of recognition from NASA after identifying a security vulnerability in the agency’s information systems. Thanaphon Butsrisicha, who also uses the online alias nullbyt3z, discovered a Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability that could potentially allow malicious code to be inserted into webpages. Rather than exploiting the weakness, he reported it through NASA’s Vulnerability Disclosure Policy, allowing the agency to investigate and address the issue. NASA’s November 5 letter praised his contribution to maintaining the integrity and availability of its space information systems, marking an impressive achievement for the young Thai cybersecurity researcher.