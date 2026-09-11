Thailand video news | Thai court precedent could triple penalties for abbots convicted of embezzlement, Immigration raid finds 17 Chinese nationals working without permits

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:33 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thai court precedent could triple penalties for abbots convicted of embezzlement, Immigration raid finds 17 Chinese nationals working without permits | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a Supreme Court precedent back in the public eye following the high-profile arrest of an Ayutthaya abbot. In ASEAN news, a ferry fire in the Philippines has ended in a deadly tragedy. Meanwhile, Chinese suspects have been arrested after allegedly tricking an elderly Thai woman in a ritual scam. In trade news, Thailand and India are pushing for deeper economic ties, including cross-border QR payments. Finally, for Feel Good Friday, we bring you a heartwarming story about a police officer who stepped in to help a woman living without electricity.

Thai Court Precedent Could Triple Penalties for Abbots Convicted of Embezzlement

A Supreme Court precedent has reaffirmed that abbots holding ecclesiastical administrative positions can be treated as public officials under Thai law. The ruling has returned to attention following the arrest of Phra Vajirayan, also known as Luang Por Chot, the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya. He is accused of diverting more than 92 million baht in temple funds and allegedly working with a female associate to conceal or launder the money. An earlier Supreme Court judgment found that an abbot who abused his official position to fraudulently obtain funds and commit money laundering was subject to enhanced penalties. Under that precedent, qualifying offences committed through the abuse of an official position can carry up to three times the standard punishment.

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Anutin’s Former Praise for Scandal-Hit Monk’s Amulet Resurfaces

Old images of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul displaying a valuable “Nuea Duang” amulet have resurfaced following the arrest of the monk who produced it. While serving as deputy prime minister and interior minister in October 2025, Anutin presented the amulet to reporters as an example of Thai craftsmanship and cultural soft power. Its creator, former Phuthaisawan Temple abbot Phra Wachirayan Wi, was arrested over allegations involving more than 92 million baht in temple funds and a relationship with a female temple worker before leaving the monkhood. The solid-gold amulet was released in 2006, reportedly commemorating the temple’s elevation to royal monastery status, and some examples have been valued at up to three million baht. The monk’s arrest has now brought renewed attention to Anutin’s previous public endorsement of the religious collectable.

Five Dead and Dozens Missing After Ferry Burns Off Palawan

At least five people have died, and dozens remain missing after the passenger ferry MV June Aster caught fire while travelling from Manila to Coron in the Philippines. The vessel was carrying 134 people, including 117 passengers and 17 crew members, when the blaze erupted on the evening of September 9. By the following day, 43 people had been rescued as coast guard ships, military vessels, private boats and local fishermen joined the search. Rough seas, strong currents and large waves complicated rescue efforts, while the badly damaged ferry remained afloat but listing after firefighters extinguished the flames. The cause remains under investigation, although one survivor suggested the fire may have begun in the cargo hold.

Immigration Raid Finds 17 Chinese Nationals Working Without Permits

Thai immigration officers arrested 17 Chinese nationals during an inspection of a factory in Chachoengsao’s Plaeng Yao district. Police said the workers were carrying out jobs ranging from factory management and machinery installation to electrical work, accounting and construction. Officers reported that none of those detained could produce valid permits covering the work they were performing. Investigators are now examining company records, payment information and immigration data to determine how the workers were hired and whether employers helped facilitate the alleged violations. No company executives had been charged at the time of the report, while the arrested workers could also face consequences affecting their permission to remain in Thailand.

Chinese Suspects Arrested Over 194,000-Baht Ritual Scam in Songkhla

Police in Songkhla arrested four Chinese nationals accused of tricking a 66-year-old Thai woman out of cash and gold worth more than 194,000 baht. The victim said the group approached her at Thung Lung Market and claimed her son was in danger unless she performed a protective ritual. She was instructed to bring gold jewellery, 10,000 baht in cash and rice, which were placed into a black bag during the supposed ceremony. After returning home, she discovered her valuables had disappeared and reported the incident to police, who tracked down the four suspects. Authorities said all four confessed after their arrests, although it remains unclear whether the stolen property was recovered or whether other victims may have been targeted.

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Thailand and India Push Deeper Trade Partnership and Cross-Border Payments

Thailand and India are seeking to expand economic cooperation through joint investment, product development and access to international markets. Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun proposed upgrading relations to a “Trusted Strategic Partnership” during talks with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. Five pilot sectors have been identified for closer cooperation: processed food, health and wellness, green industry, gems and jewellery, and hospitality. Both governments also agreed to accelerate plans linking Thailand’s PromptPay with India’s UPI system, allowing easier cross-border QR payments for travellers and businesses. Bilateral trade reached US$13.97 billion during the first seven months of 2026, an increase of more than 8% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Police Officer Steps In After Elderly Woman Spends Three Months Without Electricity

An Ayutthaya police officer offered assistance after discovering an elderly woman had been living alone without electricity for approximately three months. Officer Itsara Sinphunphon encountered the woman pushing her bicycle along a dark road and accompanied her home using his vehicle’s headlights. She explained that her electricity had stopped working after a transformer problem and that she had been navigating her house in complete darkness without even a torch. After learning about her situation, the officer gave her the money he was carrying, offered to contact the electricity provider and promised to replace food that may have spoiled in her refrigerator. Their emotional encounter gained attention online after Itsara shared footage of the visit and said the woman reminded him of his late grandmother.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:33 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
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