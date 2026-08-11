Thailand video news | Death toll reaches nine in Nonthaburi school shooting, Former MP detained after Nonthaburi official shot dead

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a tragic update in the Nonthaburi shooting, with the death toll rising to nine. More gun violence has also been reported in Nonthaburi after a former MP allegedly shot an official dead and appeared to receive preferential treatment during his arrest. In environmental news, an unknown oily substance has washed ashore on Koh Larn. Meanwhile, foreign property owners in Hua Hin have been caught up in a nominee investigation. And in ASEAN news, we have an update on the wildfires currently raging across Indonesia.

A 12-year-old girl died from her injuries on August 8, raising the death toll from the Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting to nine. Those killed include five teachers, the suspected gunman’s grandparents, the young suspect himself and the schoolgirl who later died in hospital. Authorities reported that 27 people were injured, with 15 still receiving treatment and six listed in critical condition at the time of the report. Police say evidence from the suspect’s devices showed he had researched firearms online and through social media for roughly two years, while investigators also learned he previously brought a BB gun to school. Authorities are examining family difficulties, school issues, friendships and exposure to violent online content as possible contributing factors, but no definitive motive has been established.

Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation chairman Thongchai Yenprasert was shot dead inside the PAO office, with former MP Chalong taken into police custody over the killing. A driver at the scene was also grazed by gunfire and is expected to be questioned as a witness after receiving medical treatment. The provincial governor said the two men had been friends but were reportedly involved in a dispute over an 11-million-baht debt that Chalong claimed was owed to him. Shortly after the shooting, Chalong allegedly called television presenter Anjalee Pairirak during a live broadcast and said he had fired four or five shots before announcing his intention to surrender. He subsequently handed his firearm to police, while investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the alleged financial dispute.

A mysterious oily substance washed onto more than a kilometre of Koh Larn’s western coastline, leaving some swimmers covered in a sticky residue. Beach umbrella and speedboat operators first noticed the film floating offshore around midday on August 9 before waves carried it onto beaches including Hat Tien and Hat Samae San. Large sheets of the material reportedly broke into smaller clumps as they reached the sand, prompting tourists who encountered it in the water to quickly wash themselves. No allergic reactions or other health problems had been reported, while officials had yet to confirm whether the substance was actually oil or another form of pollution. Pattaya authorities dispatched personnel to inspect and clean the affected areas while investigating the source, although no beach closures or swimming restrictions had been announced.

Animal welfare groups on Koh Phangan are warning residents after another suspected poisoning incident killed several dogs and left others requiring veterinary treatment near Ban Tai Beach. Local groups reported finding poison concealed inside pieces of chicken meat placed along the beach, prompting warnings for owners to keep pets leashed and prevent them from scavenging. Community posts suggest similar incidents have repeatedly occurred in the area since at least 2022, with residents estimating that more than 50 dogs may have died, although that figure has not been independently verified. Residents say numerous police reports have been filed and legal assistance has previously been sought, yet no suspect has been identified or charged. Deliberately poisoning an animal can carry up to two years in prison and a 40,000-baht fine under Thailand’s animal cruelty laws, with additional criminal penalties possible when an owned pet is targeted.

Thai authorities arrested 13 foreigners during a major operation targeting alleged nominee arrangements used to control houses and pool villas in Hua Hin. Investigators identified six companies believed to have used Thai shareholders as nominees, leading to arrest warrants for 45 foreigners and summonses for 39 Thai nationals. Those detained included British, Chinese, Italian, French, Dutch, Austrian, Filipino and American nationals connected to properties reportedly worth between 10 million and 20 million baht each. Several foreigners told officers they had wanted to own property in Thailand and claimed law firms or accounting companies advised them to establish corporate structures that they believed were legal. Police seized company records, computers and financial evidence as part of a wider nationwide campaign that has already examined hundreds of properties worth billions of baht in major tourist destinations.

Thai bodybuilder Prakasit Kruabut criticised a group of Israeli tourists after they allegedly repeatedly struck his Bangkok hotel room door as a prank while he and his wife were sleeping. Prakasit said four loud impacts woke the couple before they heard laughter outside, initially leaving them concerned that an emergency might be taking place. Hotel employees reportedly reviewed security footage and determined that members of the tourist group had knocked on the door before running away. Staff later restricted the group from accessing their own room until they contacted reception and apologised to Prakasit and his wife, although he questioned whether the apology was sincere. Prakasit stressed that he did not want to judge all Israeli visitors based on the episode, while some social media users encouraged the couple to consider legal action.

Indonesia has deployed thousands of firefighters and dozens of helicopters as wildfires have burned more than 107,000 hectares of forests and other land during an unusually dry season. Around 743 hectares have been scorched inside Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java, forcing authorities to close the popular Mount Bromo tourist destination until further notice. Flames have damaged grassland, vegetation and protected edelweiss flowers around popular viewing areas, although officials reported no injuries or evacuations. Cloud-seeding operations have been ruled out because suitable rain-producing clouds are not expected through August 18, leaving crews dependent on water-bombing helicopters and firefighters on the ground. Fires in peatlands across Sumatra and Borneo are also contributing to deteriorating air quality, with smoke raising concerns in neighbouring Malaysia and potentially Singapore as strengthening El Niño conditions increase the threat of further fires.

Thailand celebrates National Mother’s Day every August 12, a date historically connected with Queen Sirikit, who became widely regarded as the country’s Mother of the Nation. Jasmine, or dok mali, was officially selected as the flower of Mother’s Day in 1976 when the national observance was formalised. Its white petals traditionally represent purity, while its gentle and lasting fragrance is associated with the enduring and selfless nature of a mother’s love. Children commonly present jasmine garlands to their mothers, with schools holding ceremonies and many families also marking the occasion through meals, temple visits or time spent together. The 2026 observance carries added significance as the first Mother’s Day since Queen Sirikit’s death in October 2025, while the jasmine tradition continues as one of Thailand’s most recognisable expressions of gratitude toward mothers.