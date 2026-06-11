Thailand Video News | Verdict nears in long-delayed erawan shrine bombing trial | Udon thani noodle soup sends 13 people to hospital

Today we’ll be talking a verdict being passed after 11 years in the long delayed Erawan shrine bombing, then in crime news we have a Pattaya restaurant dispute as well as a dispute on the hockey rink, also an alleged Nigerian drug kingpin has been arrested in a Bangkok raid, in Udon Thani a batch of noodle soup sends 13 people to the hospital, and a little later in some feel good news Chinese tourists are flocking to a canal-side community thanks to the popularity of a Chinese TV show.

A Bangkok court is set to deliver a verdict in the Erawan Shrine bombing case, nearly 11 years after the deadly attack at Ratchaprasong. The 2015 blast killed 20 people and injured more than 120 others, making it one of Thailand’s most devastating modern attacks. Two ethnic Uyghur defendants, Adem Karadag and Mieraili Yusufu, are facing judgment after years of delays, interpreter issues, and procedural setbacks. Thai authorities have long linked the bombing to anger over the deportation of Uyghur Muslims to China, although the defendants have pleaded not guilty. The ruling is expected to bring a major moment of closure for victims’ families and for a case that has remained unresolved for more than a decade.

A 36-year-old Thai man was arrested in Pattaya after allegedly forcing his way into a restaurant and attacking a foreign tourist. Police said the incident began after the suspect argued with his girlfriend, who ran into the restaurant to escape the confrontation. Staff reportedly locked the door because the man appeared angry, but he allegedly kicked it open and tried to drag the woman outside. A foreign tourist stepped in out of concern for her safety and was allegedly assaulted, suffering injuries and damage to his clothing. Officers later detained the suspect and discovered he was already wanted under an assault warrant from Bangkok.

A teenage Chinese ice hockey player was banned from the rest of a Bangkok tournament after allegedly punching a Thai referee. The incident happened during the Bangkok Fly Hockey Tournament 2026 after the 14-year-old player objected to a call made near the end of a match. Witnesses said the player made physical contact with referee Teerasak Rattanachot before being removed from the game. While leaving the rink area, he allegedly struck the referee in the face, causing minor injuries that did not require hospitalisation. No legal action has been reported, but the player and his team were barred from the remaining matches and later left Thailand.

A Chinese man was robbed of 196,000 baht during a planned cryptocurrency exchange at a petrol station café in Bangkok. Police said the 35-year-old victim arranged the meeting online, intending to trade cash for crypto. One suspect allegedly took the money and fled to a waiting motorcycle, while the victim’s mobile phone was also taken during the struggle. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and believe nine people were involved, using six motorcycles to escape the scene. Eight suspects have since been arrested, while police continue searching for one more person believed to be connected to the robbery.

Thai police arrested an alleged Nigerian drug network leader at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district. The suspect, identified as Patrick, was detained during an operation targeting what authorities described as the Dodorima network. Officers seized cocaine, cash, a vehicle, bank funds, and branded goods worth a combined total of around 700,000 baht. Investigators believe the network may be linked to wider cocaine trafficking, romance scam operations, and financial flows worth hundreds of millions of baht. The suspect reportedly admitted to the cocaine offence but denied involvement in money laundering, claiming his income came from a fish export business.

Thirteen people were hospitalised in Udon Thani after a noodle shop owner allegedly mistook an unknown yellow substance for salt and added it to soup. Customers and staff later reported nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. The 70-year-old shop owner said she had run out of salt and used the substance after tasting it and finding it salty. Police said the substance had reportedly come from bags found in a rubbish pile and passed along by people who did not know what it was. Officials have seized the material for testing, while most victims are now stable and one family has filed a complaint seeking compensation.

Khlong Bang Luang has gained fresh attention among Chinese tourists after appearing in the popular Chinese drama Speed and Love. The canal-side community, near Bangkok, has become a photogenic stop for visitors following filming locations featured in the series. Tourists have been visiting Bangkok Artist House, canal bridges, craft shops, food stalls, and nearby riverside attractions. Social media users have also shared travel guides connecting the area with other Bangkok locations shown in the drama, including Talad Noi, MBK, and spots along the Chao Phraya River. While it is unclear exactly how much the show has influenced visitor numbers, the community is enjoying a rise in online attention and tourist interest.

Princess Anne is scheduled to visit Thailand on July 16 and 17, 2026, marking her first trip to the country since 1987. The Princess Royal will travel with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, for a two-day official programme confirmed by the British Embassy in Bangkok. Her itinerary includes an audience with His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, as well as paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. She is also expected to meet Thailand’s prime minister, visit a school supported by Save the Children Thailand, and take part in cultural and health-related engagements. The visit adds another chapter to the long relationship between Thailand and the United Kingdom, which formally began diplomatic ties in 1855.