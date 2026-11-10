Thailand video news | Thailand’s tourism advantage over Vietnam shrinks as competition intensifies, Government reassures public as emergency supply purchases increase

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand’s tourism advantage over Vietnam is shrinking as competition intensifies, while Prime Minister Anutin convenes security chiefs amid growing cyber threats. In a tragic development, an investigation into caregiver abuse ends with the death of a 99-year-old woman. Meanwhile, a Bangkok drug ring is found to have used mouldy bread to deliver millions of baht worth of drugs. And finally, the government attempts to reassure the public following panic-buying of 72-hour emergency preparedness kits, which it had initially urged people to purchase.

Thailand’s long-standing lead over Vietnam in international tourism is narrowing, raising concerns about the kingdom’s regional competitiveness. Vietnam has continued to attract growing numbers of international visitors, putting pressure on Thailand to maintain its position as Southeast Asia’s leading destination. The changing figures reflect increasing competition from neighbouring countries investing heavily in tourism infrastructure, marketing and visitor experiences. Thailand now faces pressure to improve its tourism offering, address industry challenges and develop new strategies to keep travellers choosing the kingdom.

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a National Security Council meeting on November 9 to discuss potential cyberattacks and wider national security concerns. Discussions included possible security consequences arising from tensions in the Middle East, threats involving drones and developments along the Thai-Myanmar border. Officials were also expected to review a three-year national security strategy and strengthen preparations against digital attacks. The meeting follows reports of cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems in Europe, prompting Anutin to instruct government agencies to monitor vulnerabilities and prevent similar incidents in Thailand.

The Bank of Thailand has instructed commercial banks to reinforce their cybersecurity measures following a series of IT disruptions and cyberattacks targeting financial institutions overseas. The central bank summoned technology executives from every bank on November 9 to review security arrangements and emergency response procedures. Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said cyberattack attempts against Thailand had increased over the previous one to two weeks, although the country’s financial institutions had successfully defended their systems so far. Officials stressed that banking apps, transfers and payment services remain operational, urging the public not to panic or withdraw their savings unnecessarily.

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Around 200 protesters from southern Thailand arrived near Government House in Bangkok after a four-day journey demanding government action on rising living costs. Led by Krabi subdistrict headman Mano Khrueakaew, the group is calling for an immediate 10-baht reduction in fuel prices per litre. Protesters questioned Thailand’s reliance on Singapore-linked fuel pricing despite having domestic refineries and crude oil resources, arguing that high fuel costs contribute to rising prices for everyday goods and agricultural production. Their wider demands also include action on falling agricultural prices, illegal drugs, corruption and businesses allegedly operating unlawfully.

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A 99-year-old bedridden woman in Surat Thani has died in hospital after her family discovered CCTV footage showing her caregiver repeatedly assaulting her. The woman’s grandson filed a police complaint against the 42-year-old caregiver after noticing bruises and reviewing recordings from the bedroom. Footage allegedly showed the woman being slapped, struck in the chest, pinched and having her hands tied to the bed, with incidents recorded between October 24 and November 2. The family had previously trusted the caregiver because of her professional background at a care centre, but the woman died on November 8 after being admitted to hospital.

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Police have dismantled a Bangkok drug trafficking operation that allegedly used bread deliveries to conceal narcotics, leading to three arrests and the seizure of drugs worth more than two million baht. Investigators became suspicious after residents at a Hua Mak condominium repeatedly ordered large quantities of bread, leaving deliveries outside until they rotted and attracted ants. Surveillance revealed that the bread was being passed to delivery riders more than 20 times daily, with officers eventually discovering narcotics concealed inside the food. A subsequent raid on a condominium in On Nut uncovered 510 grammes of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and more than 100,000 baht in cash.

Thailand’s government has urged residents to avoid panic buying after sales of essential goods increased following advice encouraging households to prepare 72-hour emergency supply kits. Officials said retailers and manufacturers had reported no shortages, while inspections of warehouses and refrigerated storage facilities found no problems with domestic supplies. Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan explained that higher sales were also linked to flooding in some areas, beginning-of-month spending and government welfare programmes. Authorities clarified that emergency kits are intended to help families manage the first three days of a disaster, not to signal an impending war or nationwide shortage.

A 40-year-old Thai jet ski racer suffered facial burns after his engine exploded and caught fire during a competition in Samut Prakan on November 7. The incident occurred during the 2026 Six Nine Thailand Jetski Drag event on Suvarnabhumi Canal, with footage showing the craft catching fire while travelling along the course. The rider, identified as Kittirat, immediately jumped into the water before teammates rescued him and helped extinguish the burning vehicle. Rescue workers transported him to hospital, where he remained under treatment, while an initial inspection by his team’s mechanic suggested a leaking fuel valve may have triggered the explosion.