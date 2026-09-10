Thailand vide news | Police officer suspected of killing wife at Chonburi kindergarten,Pit Bull fatally attacks 70-year-old carer

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a police officer who was arrested this morning on suspicion of shooting his wife at a kindergarten; the owner of a pit bull was fatally mauled by their pet; in Bangkok, an oil contamination on Rama III has been contained while the source remains unknown; in some bizarre news, a Bangkok man is alleging threats from a massage shop with whom he got into an argument over sexual service payments; and a little later, some royal family news as the king and queen renew their aviation licenses.

A 48-year-old woman was shot dead inside the canteen of a kindergarten in Bang Lamung, Chonburi, on September 9. All 44 children at the school were safely evacuated, with no students injured despite several being left frightened by the incident. An eyewitness said a man arrived in a white Honda sedan, spoke with the victim and fled shortly after a gunshot was heard. Police were investigating the victim’s husband, identified as Pol. Sub-Lt. Thassapong, as the suspected shooter after he reportedly returned to his residence, where authorities attempted to negotiate his surrender. Investigators were continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses as they worked to establish a motive.

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A 70-year-old woman died after being attacked by a male pit bull at a home in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district on September 9. Police believe the woman was attempting to put a collar on the dog when the animal turned on her. She was found with fatal bite wounds to her neck and hands, while responding officers discovered the dog nearby with blood on its body. Authorities initially struggled to capture the animal before it eventually entered its enclosure, allowing officers to secure the area. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and questioning people connected to the property.

Police are seeking a foreign man who was caught on CCTV damaging property outside The Pannarai Hotel in Udon Thani at around 2.40 am on September 8. Footage reportedly shows him punching a decorative plant and an illuminated hotel sign, kicking a traffic cone and also damaging a parked vehicle. The hotel estimated damage to its sign alone at between 7,000 and 8,000 baht. Management gathered surveillance footage and other evidence before filing a report with Udon Thani Provincial Tourist Police. The man had not been identified at the time of the report, and authorities had yet to announce further developments.

CCTV footage from Chiang Mai shows a sedan following a motorcycle before striking the rider and apparently hitting him several more times during the early hours of September 9. Reports circulating locally claim the female driver became angry after seeing her former boyfriend enter a hotel with another woman, although that account has not been confirmed by police or the pair involved. The injured man could be heard pleading with the driver to stop and was later taken to hospital, with his condition not publicly disclosed. A nearby parked car was also damaged, and its owner said he later reached an agreement with the woman regarding compensation. No information about possible legal action has been released, and neither the woman nor her former boyfriend has publicly commented.

Bangkok authorities contained an oil leak discovered inside drains near Chuea Phloeng Road and the Rama III elevated road after residents reported a strong fuel smell. Crews installed absorbent barriers and pumped roughly 20,000 litres of an oil-and-water mixture from the drainage system, with an initial estimate suggesting around 4,000 litres could be oil. Officials said the contamination was limited to approximately 50 metres of drainage pipe covering about 1,000 square metres and had not reached public waterways. Investigators are examining whether an underground petroleum pipeline could be responsible, although authorities stressed that the theory has not been confirmed. Air monitoring has remained within safe levels while residents in the affected area have been advised to avoid smoking, open flames and other potential ignition sources near drains.

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A 34-year-old Thai man has accused a massage shop in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area of threatening him during a disagreement over payment for an alleged sexual service. He told the Saimai Survive organisation that a masseuse originally quoted him 1,000 baht for a “special massage,” which he negotiated down to 600 baht, but he later claimed the agreed service was not fully provided. The customer said he offered to pay the shop’s normal 400-baht massage fee instead, prompting three masseuses to allegedly pressure him for the full amount and threaten to prevent him from leaving. He claimed he eventually convinced the workers to accept 400 baht after pretending to be an influential local figure and later went public to warn other customers. It remains unclear whether he filed a police complaint, while the shop and employees have not publicly responded to the allegations and no charges have been announced.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have renewed their Boeing 737 pilot qualifications after completing proficiency checks required by Thailand’s civil aviation regulator. Their renewed credentials cover Boeing 737-300 through 737-900 aircraft as well as Instrument Rating and Performance-Based Navigation operating privileges. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said both passed the assessments under regulations governing aviation personnel licences and qualifications. CAAT executives later presented the updated flight crew licences to Their Majesties at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall. The royal couple have previously flown together on official journeys, including a 2025 trip to Bhutan in which the King served as first pilot and the Queen as co-pilot.