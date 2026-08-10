Thailand video news | Thailand sets 90-day deadline for new school safety rules, Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand. The stories include updates on last Friday’s school shooting in Nonthaburi and Thailand’s ranking for firearm-related crime in Southeast Asia. Elsewhere, a car crashes into a childcare centre, injuring 16 people. In crime news, a woman is arrested for selling unapproved weight-loss pens that appear to be growing in popularity. Finally, a Norwegian man who became homeless and overstayed his visa by more than three years is set to be repatriated.

Four Thai ministries have 90 days to create new nationwide school safety standards. The move follows the deadly attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi School. The new framework will cover mental health checks, emergency drills and bullying prevention. It will also include CCTV reviews and tighter checks on people and prohibited items entering schools. Debsirin Nonthaburi School remains closed temporarily. Psychological support teams are helping students, teachers and parents prepare for classes to resume. Authorities also want to train teachers to spot students who may pose a risk. They are considering confidential reporting channels and searches of belongings when staff suspect someone has a weapon. The ministries will submit the completed standards to Cabinet. Government agencies will also provide financial and other support to people affected by the shooting.

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for firearm-related crime, behind the Philippines. The ranking comes from 2019 data in the Global Burden of Disease study. The figures have drawn renewed attention following the deadly attack at Debsirin Nonthaburi School. The shooting killed several people and injured more than 15 others. Thailand has relatively strict firearm laws compared with some countries in the region. However, investigators continue to examine how the teenage suspect obtained the weapon. The attack also attracted widespread international media coverage. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called the incident a tragedy that should never have happened. The shooting has renewed concerns over gun access, school security and firearm controls in Thailand.

The Thai government says officials deliberately sent the Cell Broadcast warning without an audible alarm during the school shooting. Officials feared a loud alert could expose the locations of students, teachers and others hiding from the attacker. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation sent the warning to phones within about five kilometres of the school. The message told people to stay away from the area. Officials can adjust the sound, coverage and urgency of Cell Broadcast alerts depending on the emergency. Authorities normally use the system for earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods. However, they can change its settings when a situation requires a different response. The government also urged people to follow official instructions. It warned the public not to livestream security operations, as this could put officers and people sheltering nearby at risk.

Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla moved classes online on August 10 and 11. The decision followed alleged gun threats from a former South African contract teacher. The former teacher, Pieter Johannes Dreyer, allegedly shared firearm images and threatening messages after the school dismissed him. The dispute reportedly involved his salary, Social Security contributions and employment conditions. Dreyer later made wider allegations about the school and Thailand’s education system. A school committee found that he had breached or failed to meet his employment conditions. The school ended his contract on July 24. Dreyer later shared firearm images, audio recordings and provocative messages through Line. School officials kept the material as evidence and filed a police report. Police later confirmed that Dreyer had already left Thailand. Local authorities and immigration officers remain on alert, while the school has increased security.

Police charged a 20-year-old Thai college student with intentional killing after a Chinese man died in Sattahip, Chon Buri. The 21-year-old suspect’s girlfriend told police that she knew the victim through her hotel job. The Chinese man had visited her room before her boyfriend returned from work the next morning. An argument then turned into a physical fight. The suspect said he initially used a knife to intimidate the man before the two struggled over the weapon. The woman suffered several cuts while trying to stop the fight. The suspect then fled towards Pattaya. He later surrendered after learning that the Chinese man had died. Police recovered a folding knife from an overgrown area behind the accommodation. Investigators are now examining forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements.

A car crashed through the rear wall of a childcare centre in Kanchanaburi, injuring 16 people. Nearly 50 children were inside the centre at the time. They had just settled down for their afternoon nap when the vehicle hit the building. Teachers quickly evacuated the room. Fourteen children and two adults in the car went to hospital. The children suffered cuts, bruises and other injuries, mainly from falling concrete. The driver told police that a medical condition suddenly caused him to lose consciousness behind the wheel. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as they investigate the crash. Provincial authorities have also arranged medical care and support for the injured children and their families.

Police in Phuket arrested a 25-year-old woman over the alleged online sale of unapproved tirzepatide weight-loss products. The investigation began after residents reported alleged sales from a rented room in Mueang district. Officers searched the property and found four sets containing tirzepatide vials, mixing liquid and syringes. They also seized additional syringes and an iPhone. Police said the medicines lacked proper registration. They charged the woman under Thailand’s Drug Act with producing or selling modern medicines without a licence and selling unregistered drugs. Police took the suspect and the seized products to Phuket City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Thai Immigration officers are preparing to send a 44-year-old Norwegian man home after discovering a 1,179-day visa overstay. Officials found Odd Stian Hesseberg living homeless in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. He reportedly searched through rubbish for food and slept at temple pavilions. Hesseberg told authorities that someone had stolen his passport and other documents. Immigration records show that he entered Thailand in March 2023. He later received an extension that allowed him to stay until May 16 of that year. His visa has now expired by more than three years. Immigration officers are handling the case under Thai immigration law. They are also working with the Norwegian Embassy to arrange his return home. Hesseberg thanked temple staff and local residents for helping him during his difficult time. He said he was happy to finally return to Norway.