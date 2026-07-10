Thailand video news | Six accused in alleged 6-million-baht Bail scheme, Phuket teen wins over America’s Got Talent judges

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a moment of silence for your noodles as the Mama instant noodle pioneer passes away, then, six are being accused of an alleged 6-million baht bail scheme, in Phuket a Russian duo was arrested with more than 5 million baht in connection to a mule bank account scheme, also, a 15-year-old is being held responsible for a 1.3 million baht BMW repair bill, in health news just how safe is street orange juice to drink? A mother raises the alarm after her child reacts adversely to drinking some, and later, in some feel-good news, a Phuket teen shines on America’s Got Talent.

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission has found grounds to pursue charges against six people over an alleged scheme involving a detained British national. The suspects include a police colonel accused of helping demand 6 million baht in exchange for arranging bail for Ritesh Patel. Patel was detained in 2022 after allegedly entering Thailand using another person’s travel information and was later transferred to Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre. Investigators said an initial payment of 1 million baht was followed by a demand for another 5 million baht, but Patel was never released. The money was reportedly traced through several accounts linked to the accused, and the case will now proceed through the legal system.

Pipat Paniangvait, a leading figure behind Thailand’s Mama instant noodle brand, has died peacefully at the age of 87. He served as chairman and executive chairman of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited. His son announced the death on social media and said the family would remain united and continue caring for one another. Buddhist funeral prayers and a cremation ceremony are scheduled to take place at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok. Tributes have poured in for the businessman, who helped develop Mama into one of Thailand’s most recognisable food brands.

Police arrested two Russian nationals during raids connected to mule bank accounts allegedly used by call centre scam networks. The investigation began after officers noticed foreign suspects repeatedly withdrawing large sums from ATMs across Phuket. Banks reportedly confirmed that the accounts had received money transferred by victims of telephone scams. Police seized approximately 638,700 baht from one suspect and more than 4.8 million baht in Thai and US currency from another. Investigators are searching for an additional suspect and examining the transactions for links to a wider criminal operation.

Two Indian nationals have been arrested after authorities discovered more than 200 protected animals at rented houses in Bangkok. The raids in Thung Khru and Bang Khun Thian followed an investigation linked to the seizure of 366 animals in India earlier this year. Officers recovered tortoises, a gibbon, a langur and other wildlife, along with equipment believed to have been prepared for their transport and care. Both suspects face charges of importing or exporting protected wildlife without permission, an offence carrying up to 10 years in prison. The rescued animals have been transferred to wildlife officials for veterinary treatment and further assessment.

A 15-year-old coding instructor is facing repair costs exceeding 1.3 million baht after a woman allegedly crashed his BMW and stopped communicating with his family. The teenager purchased the 3.7-million-baht vehicle using income from teaching computer programming, although it was registered in his father’s name because of his age. His family allowed the woman to use the car after she verbally agreed to contribute towards its monthly payments. They later claimed she refused to return it and asked for 100,000 baht before the vehicle was damaged in an accident. With the insurance expired, the family says it must cover the repairs and is appealing for the driver to accept responsibility.

A Thai mother has warned other parents after her child developed an allergic reaction following the consumption of orange juice bought from a street vendor. The child suffered widespread itchy rashes and was taken to hospital but later recovered. Medical staff reportedly suggested that an unidentified substance in the drink may have caused the reaction, although the precise trigger remains unconfirmed. The mother questioned whether the incident could be connected to illegally imported orange peel recently seized in Bangkok, but authorities have established no link. Officials have also not confirmed whether the confiscated products contained hazardous substances, and no laboratory test of the child’s drink has been reported.

Thailand and Malaysia have agreed to deepen cooperation on border security, transport, trade and regional economic development. The commitments were made during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit and talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Discussions focused on improving conditions in Thailand’s southern provinces and Malaysia’s northern states through stronger connectivity and cross-border commerce. The two governments also addressed transnational crime, tourism, investment, food security, agriculture, energy and the digital economy. Both leaders are set to open a new road alignment at the Sadao–Bukit Kayu Hitam border and witnessed the exchange of an agricultural cooperation agreement.

Sixteen-year-old Phuket musician Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, known professionally as Nene Royal, received four yeses during her America’s Got Talent audition. She performed vocals and guitar on a rendition of “Zombie” by The Cranberries before the programme’s judging panel. Nene developed her skills while performing rock music with her band Ozone at Phuket’s Naka Night Market. She previously finished as runner-up in the 2023 Overdrive Guitar Contest and began teaching herself guitar at the age of seven. Her appearance has attracted widespread support in Thailand as she pursues her ambition of becoming an international touring and recording artist.