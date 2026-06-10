Thailand video news | Tourists Criticised Over Suggestive Tuk-Tuk Behaviour in Phuket | Krabi-Phuket Seaplane Route plans

Today we’ll be talking about a nightmare come to life as a Lao man perishes after a lift falls at an abandoned Pattaya Hotel, then the hunt is on for a mission 6 million baht lottery ticket, after that we head to Phuket where rambunctious behavior includes massive property damage and public indecency, speaking of indecency, a Bangkok man has been arrested for repeatedly making sexual advances against… his mother? And after that we’ll need a palate cleanser with some feel good news in the form of new landmarks to explore.

A 32 year old Lao man was killed after a lift car fell on him inside an abandoned hotel in Pattaya. Police, forensic officers and rescue workers were called to the former four-star property on Soi Yume after receiving a report that someone was trapped beneath a lift. The victim, identified as Kanthawisak Wongphuthon, was found in the flooded lift shaft with severe crushing injuries and a broken neck. Rescue teams used heavy equipment to raise the lift, which reportedly weighed at least 500 kilogrammes, and spent more than two hours recovering the body. Investigators are still examining how the fatal incident occurred, while police are also trying to locate a friend who was believed to have been living with the victim inside the abandoned building.

A woman in Sukhothai has accused her neighbour of stealing a first-prize lottery ticket worth 6 million baht. The 54 year old complainant said she bought three tickets, later asked her neighbour to check the results, and was allegedly told that one of them had won. She claimed the neighbour then asked to keep the tickets for prize collection, but later said none of them had won and that the tickets had been thrown away. The woman said she found two of the tickets in a rubbish bin, but the ticket bearing the alleged winning number was missing. Police are now questioning those involved, including the lottery vendor and waste collectors, as they work to determine what happened to the missing ticket.

A Phuket villa owner has filed a police complaint after discovering more than 300,000 baht in damage at a property rented to a British tenant. The villa, located in Rawai, had reportedly been inspected on June 4 and found to be in normal condition, but a follow-up inspection two days later revealed extensive damage. A representative for the owner said CCTV footage appeared to show the tenant damaging parts of the property, though the specific actions were not detailed in the report. Items allegedly linked to nitrous oxide use were also found inside the villa, and investigators are looking into whether they are connected to the incident. No charges had been announced at the time of reporting, but police are reviewing evidence submitted to Chalong Police Station.

A foreign woman was taken into custody after stripping naked and causing a public disturbance near Surin Beach in Phuket. Video shared online showed the woman unclothed, shouting and behaving aggressively near Srisoonthorn Road in Cherng Talay. Witnesses said she entered a massage shop, caused disruption, attacked a woman and repeatedly removed attempts by others to cover her with a towel. Residents and business operators contacted authorities after she allegedly chased people, struck vehicles and grabbed one person by the hair. Cherng Talay police brought her under control and took her to the station while they investigated her condition, identity and possible legal action.

Two foreign tourist couples have attracted online criticism after being filmed behaving provocatively on a moving tuk-tuk in Phuket. A Facebook post claimed the group were spanking, straddling and filming each other while travelling through the province. The footage and images circulated widely, with many social media users saying the conduct was inappropriate in public and damaging to Phuket’s tourism image. Some commenters called for tougher penalties, higher fines and possible travel bans for visitors who behave disrespectfully. Authorities had not confirmed whether the tourists had been identified or whether any formal action would be taken.

A 38 year old man in Bangkok has been arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to his 57 year old mother while under the influence of drugs. The mother sought help from a well-known Thai social media figure after becoming increasingly worried about her safety and her son’s behaviour. Chat records shared online allegedly showed the man repeatedly asking his mother for sex and suggesting they go to a hotel. Police and the influencer later inspected the home and reportedly found small holes in a bathroom wall that were believed to have been made for spying. The man allegedly admitted to sending one of the messages, was said to be hallucinating during questioning, and now faces a sexual harassment charge.

A circular island in Pathum Thani has gone viral after aerial footage revealed an unusual green formation surrounded by water near the Chao Phraya River. The site, now nicknamed the “Eye of Thailand,” was shared by legal specialist Prinya Thaewanarumitkul after a river survey near Pathum Thani Bridge. The island appears to be a near-perfect circle made up of dense vegetation, with no visible buildings or signs of habitation. Prinya compared it to Argentina’s “El Ojo” and suggested it may have formed from floating plants rotating over time due to wind or water movement. GISTDA later said further analysis using satellite imagery and motion tracking may help explain how the formation developed.

Thailand is preparing to launch a seaplane service connecting Krabi and Phuket by the end of the year. The project is aimed at improving transport links across the Andaman region and attracting higher-spending tourists. Krabi International Airport has been chosen as the first pilot location and is expected to support routes that connect air travel with marine tourism. Trial flights between Krabi and Phuket are planned within this year, with officials describing the project as a potential model for other coastal destinations. The government says the service could boost tourism, support local businesses and strengthen Thailand’s role as a regional aviation hub.